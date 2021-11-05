Jrue Holiday a go after missing last five games

Fred Katz: Jrue Holiday “is expected to be available” tonight against the Knicks, Mike Budenholzer says
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday is expected to play tonight vs. the #Knicks
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker knows all too well the difficulty of facing Jrue Holiday nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
After morning shootaround Kemba Walker was talking up the defensive prowess of Jrue Holiday when RJ Barrett put an arm around Kemba and said, “He can’t guard Kemba though.” Kemba just shook his head, “He’s a great defensive player. I don’t feed into that kind of stuff.” – 12:39 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Official injury report for Bucks has Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez as out and Jrue Holiday as probable. Knicks lone “out” is Luka Samanic. Yeah they have to list him. – 10:19 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Happy Holiday: Derrick Rose feeling his way in more limited action behind Kemba Walker. And now Jrue is back in Brew City #Knicks #Bucks #NBA #Milwaukee nypost.com/2021/11/05/kni… – 9:46 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose trying to find way in new PG platoon with Kemba Walker. And now face returning Jrue Holiday #Knicks #Bucks #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/05/kni… via @nypostsports – 6:38 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday offers support for teammate Khris Middleton and #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in their COVID-19 diagnoses jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:30 PM
Eric Nehm: Lengthy injury list for the Bucks for tomorrow night in Detroit. The following players are OUT: – Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle injury recovery) – Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) – Brook Lopez (back soreness) – Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 1, 2021
Eric Nehm: Just chatted with Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. He told reporters he does not expect Jrue Holiday or Brook Lopez to play this weekend. The Bucks have a back-to-back against San Antonio and Utah on Saturday and Sunday. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / October 29, 2021
Jim Owczarski: #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said guard Jrue Holiday will be out tonight v. the #Heat as he recovers from right heel & thigh contusions v. Brooklyn. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / October 21, 2021