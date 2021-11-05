Kosta Koufos to G League Ignite team

JD Shaw: The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans.
Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, the 11-year veteran NBA center, is signing with the Ignite select team in the @nbagleague, league sources say. Koufos had multiple European offers but will join the Ignite instead. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 11, 2021
