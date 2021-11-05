Kosta Koufos to G League Ignite team

USA Today Sports

JD Shaw: The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kosta Koufos officially joins the G League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/NIEY5hNtGE12:22 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA G League Ignite has added ongtime NBA and NBA G League veterans Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy, the team announced today. – 12:07 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The G League Ignite has added Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy. They join Dakarai Allen, Jessie Govan, Amauri Hardy, Pooh Jeter, Amir Johnson and Malik Pope as the team’s eight veterans. – 12:06 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The NBA G League announced that Kosta Koufos and Kevin Murphy have joined the Ignite ahead of the season opener tonight vs. the South Bay Lakers. – 12:06 PM

Marc Stein: Kosta Koufos, the 11-year veteran NBA center, is signing with the Ignite select team in the @nbagleague, league sources say. Koufos had multiple European offers but will join the Ignite instead. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / October 11, 2021

