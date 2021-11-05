USA Today Sports

Kristaps Porzingis back on Saturday?

Kristaps Porzingis back on Saturday?

Main Rumors

Kristaps Porzingis back on Saturday?

November 5, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis shooting some free throws after practice today. He has missed the last five games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/62wRVJIa6K1:26 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “We just want him to be healthy and ready to go. … There was no timeline when this happened, so I think we just take it day by day.”
Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Spurs for fifth consecutive game with lower back injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…7:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will both miss tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis is out again tonight at San Antonio. Jason Kidd hopes he’ll be able to go Saturday vs. Boston. – 7:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In their game notes, Mavs list Kristaps Porzingis as in the starting lineup tonight. That’s not official, obviously, but the closest sign yet that Porzingis is back to playing. 7:40 tip in SA @theeagledallas10:58 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Mavericks have the third-worst rebounding percentage in the NBA, and are without Maxi Kleber and Kristaps Porzingis. There could be some second-chance opportunities for the Heat tonight … – 7:19 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight against the @Heat. The veteran forward has missed the previous three games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks @NBA5:59 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home