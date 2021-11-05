Pascal Siakam returning next week?

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule.
Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. – 5:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Raptors are without their GOAT who left in the offseason and Pascal Siakam, their injured best player.
They are 6-3 with the 6th best net rating in the NBA.
FVV: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 7 APG
OG: 20 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 3PG
Barnes: 18 PPG, 9 RPG, 55 FG% pic.twitter.com/MnO3TfknFy – 9:35 PM
More on this storyline
Justin Termine: Just spoke with Pascal Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar. He said he learned today Siakam will return within the next 2 weeks. -via Twitter / November 2, 2021
Ryan Wolstat: Pascal Siakam is going on Raptors road trip. Doesn’t mean playing “trying to keep those guys with us” as they pick up new things to implement. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 29, 2021
Michael Grange: Pascal Siakam (shoulder) went live at practice today, no restrictions, as did Yuta Watanabe. Both will practice with Raptors 905 on Wednesday. Watanabe is considered ‘close’, but it would seem Siakam *might* be ahead of schedule, based on previous target of mid-to-late Nov. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / October 26, 2021