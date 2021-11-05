USA Today Sports

Pascal Siakam returning next week?

Pascal Siakam returning next week?

Main Rumors

Pascal Siakam returning next week?

November 5, 2021- by

By |

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule.
Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. – 5:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Raptors are without their GOAT who left in the offseason and Pascal Siakam, their injured best player.
They are 6-3 with the 6th best net rating in the NBA.
FVV: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 7 APG
OG: 20 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 3PG
Barnes: 18 PPG, 9 RPG, 55 FG% pic.twitter.com/MnO3TfknFy9:35 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home