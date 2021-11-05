USA Today Sports

PJ Washington out until next week

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington has been diagnosed with a left elbow hyperextension and has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight’s game against Sacramento. He is also out for Sunday’s game against the Clippers. #Hornets say he will be reevaluated early next week. – 5:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington left in the fourth quarter with a left elbow hyperextension and will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:09 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington suffered a hyperextended left elbow and will not return. – 12:09 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is hurt. Grabbing his left elbow it appears. – 11:58 PM

