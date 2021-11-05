PJ Washington to visit specialist for injured elbow

Rod Boone: James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then.
Source: Twitter @rodboone
Source: Twitter @rodboone
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM
James Borrego said PJ Washington will likely get looked at by a specialist in Los Angeles in Monday to further determine the extend of his hyper extended elbow. #Hornets expect to get a better handle on his recovery timeline then. pic.twitter.com/Z51E6UzvK2 – 8:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at Warriors. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at Kings and will also be out for Sunday’s game at Clippers. He be reevaluated early next week. – 5:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:46 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward PJ Washington left in the fourth quarter with a left elbow hyperextension and will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:09 AM
Hornets say forward PJ Washington left in the fourth quarter with a left elbow hyperextension and will not return to tonight’s game. – 12:09 AM
More on this storyline
Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington suffered a left elbow hyperextension Wednesday at GS. He has been downgraded from doubtful to out for tonight at SAC and will also be out for Sunday’s game at LAC. He be reevaluated early next week. -via Twitter @HornetsPR / November 5, 2021
Rod Boone: PJ Washington is available to play against the Heat in Miami. Terry Rozier is out. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 29, 2021