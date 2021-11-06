Deandre Ayton out tonight with leg injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton is now out for tonight’s Suns game vs. the Hawks. Same right leg contusion. Originally was not on the injury report – 1:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton is out tonight with the same injury. Lower leg contusion was feeling sore this morning – 1:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (hamstring) remains questionable while Deandre Ayton (leg) isn’t on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Hawks. #Suns – 7:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Payne (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for the Suns vs. the Hawks tomorrow.
No more Deandre Ayton on the injury report and no new additions. – 7:02 PM
Cam Payne (right hamstring strain) remains questionable for the Suns vs. the Hawks tomorrow.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton had his first workout Wednesday since the injury. #Suns #Rockets – 12:34 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 123, HOU 111
Booker: 27-9-5, 8-18 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 11 Reb
Shamet: 19 Pts, 4-8 3P
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7-11 FG
Wood: 18 Pts, 15 Reb – 12:19 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty had said he wanted to try and find minutes for Frank Kaminsky, and he’s doing it here at the start of the 4Q. Not ready to bring Ayton back, but McGee’s best in short bursts – 11:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 93, HOU 86
Booker: 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-17 FG
Ayton: 16 Pts, 9 Reb
Shamet: 13 Pts, 3-5 FG
Wood: 15 Pts, 13 Reb
Suns outscore Rockets 37-25 in 3Q – 11:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The stat monitors and stat sheets here have Ayton with three fouls but he should have four. His third was given to Bridges. Suns pulled him after the fourth, but could come up later. – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OK.
Back at it with the game, but still got phone in ring ring for Sarver.
#Suns down 70-68 after being down by just nine. Ayton with 16 and 9 in his return after missing last game with leg contusion. – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 36, HOU 30
Bridges: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Booker: 7 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 3 Reb
Wood: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-8 FG – 10:38 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets doing a good job of drawing fouls. Ayton, Paul and Crowder all with 2 fouls just over halfway through the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ayton swatted sengun’s lefty hook away there like he was disgusted by the mere attempt
like he was a child at a summer camp – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m working on Sarver stuff, to be completely honest, but watching the game as well.
#Suns up 11-4 as Ayton has a wrap on that leg. Just got a block. Bridges with six early on two 3s. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton’s “did he really just try that on me?” face after swatting Sengun brought me joy – 10:19 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns start 3-for-4 from 3 and then Deandre Ayton dribbles all the way from the 3-point line to set up a six-foot touch shot.
Lots of what ya want to see. – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton returns to the starting lineup for the Suns. Usual 5. – 9:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Suns: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul. – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Deandre Ayton cleared to play and Daniel Theis out, Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun matches up with the Suns big man. – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (leg) will play tonight, Cameron Payne (hamstring) won’t. #Suns – 8:40 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Andre Ayton will play tonight for the Suns. Cam Payne is out, per Monty Williams. – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On the basketball front, Deandre Ayton is in and Cam Payne is out – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton will play tonight, Cam Payne is still out – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Rockets.
Cam Payne (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns learning valuable lessons about JaVale McGee and Frank Kaminsky in Deandre Ayton’s absence – (via @PHNX_Suns) – https://t.co/4KujbKCNk2 pic.twitter.com/1Npvy1BxFd – 8:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton (leg), Cameron Payne (hamstring) injury status ‘wait and see’ as #Suns face #Rockets (w/videos) #NBA75 https://t.co/7yK1pb6blm via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/jA4RQNjmzx – 7:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton did some court work today. Cam Payne did a little bit more too. Still limited, though, and obviously no chance to do 5-on-5 with game/practice/game – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Frank Kaminsky said Deandre Ayton was moving better today. #Suns – 3:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Cam Payne (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (lower leg contusion) did a little bit more today, especially Payne, but they were still limited and have yet to get up and down in 5-on-5 pic.twitter.com/kZo4pMmOOr – 3:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne did some court work, but still easing them back. He said Payne did more work than Ayton. #Suns – 3:09 PM
