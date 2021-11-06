Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns

The Atlanta Hawks (4-5) play against the Phoenix Suns (3-3) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 73, Phoenix Suns 73 (Q3 06:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker picking up right where he left off in the first half. He has half of the Suns’ eight 3-pointers – 11:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
At the half:
@Devin Booker: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 3PM, 8/11 FG
@Frank Kaminsky: 14 PTS, 3 AST, 2 3PM, 6/8 FG pic.twitter.com/eUSsci9HbX – 11:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his sixth point tonight, John Collins eclipsed the 4,100-point plateau for his career.
At the break, Collins has 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 17 minutes. – 11:12 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nearly half of the Hawks’ shot attempts have come in the midrange tonight, with most coming in the short midrange.
Over half of the Suns’ attempts are 3s, but they just aren’t falling for Phoenix. – 11:07 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers trail 36-14 at the end of the 1st quarter. The fewest points they previously scored in a quarter was 18 in the 2Q of their loss to Phoenix. Their biggest comeback was 12 points in San Antonio.
This start has been, um, suboptimal.
Also a good name for a hoagie shop. – 11:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Suns 59, Hawks 58
Trae Young: 12 pts, 5 ast, 2 reb
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 3 reb
John Collins: 13 pts, 4 reb
Kevin Huerter: 7 pts, 3 reb
Cam Reddish: 6 pts, 2 reb – 11:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 59-58 at halftime to the Suns.
Collins: 13 points, 4/5 FG
Young: 13 points, 4/9 FG
Bogdanovic: 10 points, 4/9 FG
Suns shooting 7/25 from 3. They came into the game attempting 29 per game. – 11:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 59, ATL 58
Booker: 21 Pts, 8-11 FG
Kaminsky: 14 Pts, 6-8 FG
Rest of Suns: 24 Pts, 8-29 FG
Young: 13 Pts, 5 Ast – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee hasn’t been much of a factor tonight. Has more fouls (3) than rebounds (2) and points (2).
Kaminsky has been a big factor.
14 points on 6-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, three assists and just one foul. 2-of-3 from deep.
#Suns down 56-54 with 1:26 left in half. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams went out to talk to ref as Payne was called for a foul contesting Young’s drive.
Before he did that, Chris Paul was heading that direction and wound up joining the conversation.
When Williams left to join coaches huddle, Paul continued the convo with refs. #Suns – 10:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns have attempted 23 triples with 2:55 left in the first half. They came into tonight averaging 28.9 per game, which is the third worst number in the league. Most of them have been open looks. – 10:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns are generating some good looks from 3, they’re just not making them. Hawks are 5-for-11 from 3, Suns are 6-for-23 – 10:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Hawks might want to stop leaving Devin Booker open in the corner – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jalen Ramsey would be proud of the pass breakup Mikal Bridges just had – 10:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Frank Kaminsky has a game-high 14 points in his first 10 minutes of play… – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kaminsky now with 12 as he gets open in lane to receive bounce pass. Tied at 39-39. #Suns #Hawks – 10:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul, who is leading the NBA in assists, shouldn’t be able to drop dimes so disrespectfully at age 36 – 10:47 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
As we all expected, Frank Kaminsky currently is the leading scorer for both teams. – 10:47 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Security just confiscated this Suns fan’s sign. It’s the first anti-Robert Sarver sign I’ve seen at the Footprint Center since the NBA opened its investigation into the allegations of racist and misogynistic behavior by the Suns owner. pic.twitter.com/jmAedJJKDX – 10:46 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Another starters/bench lineup right now for the Hawks: Trae Young, Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kaminsky has hit 2 of #Suns five shots from 3.
Rest of team is 3-of-15.
Kaminsky has game-high 10 points (4-of-4 FGs). #Suns up 35-33. Timeout Atlanta 8:28 left in 1st half. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky has 10 points in 8 minutes on 4-of-4 shooting. Dude has been legitimately good to start this season – 10:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
My takeaway from the 1Q is that PHX needs to cool it with the music during live play.
Also, I can’t wait to see Delon Wright. – 10:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari banks in a crazy half-court shot and the Hawks take a 26-25 lead on the Suns entering the second quarter.
Hawks went 2-for-6 from 3-point range in that first quarter, with six turnovers and four assists. – 10:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gallinari sized up the shot on the dribble and made a halfcourt 3 off glass.
#Hawks 26, #Suns 25 at end of 1st quarter. ATL 1-of-5 from 3 before that halfcourt heave at buzzer.
#Suns 3-of-14 from 3. Devin Booker 9. Trae Young 7. – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ATL 26, PHX 25
Booker: 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-6 FG
Kaminsky: 5 Pts, 2 Ast
Johnson: 4 Pts, 2 Stl
Young: 7 Pts, 3-6 FG
Danilo Gallinari’s half-court buzzer-beater turns a 2-point Suns lead into a 1-point deficit – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Big 2 minutes from the second unit. Couple plays by Johnson and then Shamet with the dumpoff to McGee – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson steal, behind the back dribble, layup.
#Suns up 21-19. – 10:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
JaVale McGee coming back in the game for Phoenix.
Right now we’ve got starters/bench combo Hawks lineup of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty shrewd of the Suns to not give Deandre Ayton the max knowing they’d need to save one for Frank Kaminsky.
Chess, not checkers – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne set to check in. Hasn’t played since Oct. 22 vs. Lakers. #Suns up 15-13. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges picking Trae Young up near full court. It’s not just about him guarding Young.
It’s about Devin Booker or Chris Paul don’t have to guard Young because of Bridges.
Yes, there are switches, but the initial defense starts with Bridges. #Suns up 13-9. – 10:21 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks defense is scrambled early on. Already given up several wide open 3s to the Suns. – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just saw Devin Booker give Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty a pat on the back during the timeout.
Prunty was an assistant with the #Suns. Phoenix leads 13-7, hitting 3-of-6 from deep early.
#NBA75 – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Frank Kaminsky with the ball-fake and then drills a 3. Frank Kaminsky with the sweet dime to Mikal Bridges on the backdoor cut. Frank Kaminsky with the hustle play leading to another 3.
Kaminsky Kove is BOOMIN tonight – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker’s shot making is going to be tested more because they’re not calling the fouls in the lane.
So he made need that 3 ball more this year. 1-of-2 from deep early.
#Suns up 10-7 – 10:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Javale McGee went to the locker room.
Already without Deandre Ayton, Suns are now down two centers. – 10:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee got hit in the face. He stayed down for a good minute and is now heading to the locker room. Frank Kaminsky replaced him – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee took a shot to the face and is still on the ground – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Think Mikal Bridges has joined the varsity card table? #Suns pic.twitter.com/B4k7zKIskR – 10:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Suns starters:
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
JaVale McGee – 9:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee will start in Deandre Ayton’s place again.
John Collins is in for Atlanta.
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, McGee
Hawks: Young, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Collins, Capela – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He just felt sore from the other day.”
Deandre Ayton injury timetable.
Right leg contusion 3rd Q 10/30 vs. Cavs. Didn’t return.
DNP vs. Pelicans Tuesday
1st on-court workout Wednesday
Back vs. Rockets Thursday
Out tonight vs. Hawks
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He will keep them focused on what they need to do.” Hawks coach Nate McMillan on Monty Williams leading #Suns through this difficult situation w/team owner Robert Sarver allegations.
“Obviously his players, and I think this organization, has a great deal of respect for him.” pic.twitter.com/GpI9EbMiqr – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
John Collins is a gametime decision for Atlanta, per Nate McMillan. Bogdan Bogdanovic is available – 8:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (left foot strain) will be a game-time decision.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) will be available tonight, per Nate McMillan. – 8:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Come on in! We’re open for business.
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/mLljBuJWuw – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I asked Monty Williams is this just being cautious or a growing concern.
Williams said it’s being cautious. #Suns – 8:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton being out tonight from what he knows is more about being cautious. Ayton woke up sore this morning. – 8:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want to speak for the Suns’ medical team, but he thinks with Deandre Ayton it’s just a matter of being cautious after it started bothering him again after the last game – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Hawks’ promising young wing duo. Both dudes the types that are bigger up close. Reddish is huge pic.twitter.com/2P63qmbTXM – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns wing Mikal Bridges found Robert Sarver allegations ‘disturbing’ in ESPN story (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:08 PM
Ishmail Wainwright @Wainright24
What’s good folks, Can y’all do us a huge favor and vote for my nephew “Travon Johnson, Raytown” !
scorebooklive.com/missouri/2021/… – 6:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 47, Nuggets 46 at half. Rockets 4 of 18 on 3s, which is bad. Nuggets 2 of 20, which is really bad. Rockets 3-point defense had been outstanding until the Suns lit them up but Denver shooting has been atrocious. – 6:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
We’re seeing whistles, at least right now, that allow for more physical defense.
Frank Kaminsky admitted his 4 steals Tuesday had something to do with that.
I asked Monty Williams, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder about the trend: arizonasports.com/story/2882632/… – 6:05 PM
We’re seeing whistles, at least right now, that allow for more physical defense.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Suns injury report says that Deandre Ayton (right lower leg contusion) is out tonight and Cam Payne (right hamstring) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/0fQ9sf8v7m – 5:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Don’t miss out on tonight’s Item of the Game and be sure to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/Q4fkahQKd7 – 5:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors tomorrow, sitting on front side of back-to-back against the Rockets. Warriors play the Hawks on Monday. – 5:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out of Saturday’s game against Hawks with the same right leg injury he returned from Thursday against #Rockets https://t.co/DiBKS28jbv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/YVuLvt6s2t – 4:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Before #CallofDutyVanguard dropped, #Suns wing Mikal Bridges was nervous he’d get too locked into playing the latest @CallofDuty installment.
He should really be nervous now.
“The game got me locked. I’m thinking about it right now.” pic.twitter.com/KF9YKSwAYe – 4:09 PM
