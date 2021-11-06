Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics (4-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021
Boston Celtics 50, Dallas Mavericks 60 (Q3 08:28)
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is 4-for-6 on 3-pointers,
rest of Celtics are 0-for-15. – 9:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
looks like reggie bullock smacked the slump out of jayson tatum – 9:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
8-0 run by Jayson Tatum has cut the Mavs lead to 10. Timeout Dallas. – 9:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum coming to life with 8 consecutive points and #Celtics cut deficit to 10. #Mavericks – 9:56 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
The Celtics need to string some stops together. They are giving up too many easy looks. They’re constantly trying to beat a set defense but they keep missing and are unable to set theirs – 9:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t think that first half was as bad as it seemed for Boston. Dallas made some tough looks. Celtics missed some open ones. Just as Tatum was getting rolling, he had to leave the game.
I’m also not sure Boston has the offense to get back in this game, but let’s see! – 9:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs on their way to their best all around performance of the season. Lead 57-40 over BOS, Shoot 56% Hold BOS to 40%. Hard to believe BOS held MIA to 78 for an entire game. Mavs just carving up a defense that is getting killed on every switch. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson have combined for 29 points (12 of 21 FG), 7 rebounds and 6 assists at half.
Related: Mavs lead the Celtics 57-40. – 9:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavericks lead 57-40 at the half
Tatum – 12 points
Williams – 8 points, 6 rebounds
Celtics – 18-45 FGs
Celtics – 2-17 three-pointers
Doncic – 16/4/4
Brunson – 13 points
Mavericks – 23-41 FGs
Mavericks – 7-19 three-pointers – 9:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Off to a hot start 🔥
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MqFMWk5zvk – 9:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trailing #Mavericks 57-40 at half, started slow and ended slow. Tatum 12, Smart 6, Horford 6, Richardson 6; Doncic 16, Brunson 13. – 9:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s halftime and Mavericks are up 57-40 on Boston. Celtics got within 42-34 but Mavericks bolted away from there. Brunson and Doncic have 29 of the Mavericks’ points. Porzingis with six and four rebounds. – 9:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mavs lead 57-40 at half. Doncic with 16-4-4. Tatum is only player in double figures for Celtics with 12. – 9:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead Boston at the half, 57-40. Luka has 16-4-4, Jalen has 13-3-2, KP has 6-4 in 12 minutes. – 9:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jalen Brunson is putting it on the #Celtics, with another 3 and #Mavericks up 19. – 9:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Bringing back memories of Washington with this outing so far. – 9:31 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka skipped and waved his arms like a large bird to celebrate back-to-back 3s.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Oh boy Luka is starting to go off now and it’s an 18 point game – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is getting away from Boston rather quickly here. The Celtics don’t have the offense to get into a shootout with the Mavs tonight. – 9:30 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Oh he and Bullock bumped heads on Tatum’s postup. He’s out of the game right now – 9:28 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum got some attention from training staff during timeout and is now heading to ride his bike like usual after being subbed out, which is a good sign I’d say. – 9:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
During the timeout, Tatum motions to official Tre Maddox and says, “Hey, I’m bleeding,” as to ask why no foul call. #Celtics #Mavericks – 9:28 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum getting some attention on the sideline. They’re looking at his forehead and he’s holding a towel to his head. Didn’t see where he took that shot – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum took a blow to the head, leading to Celtics time-out. Medical staff talking to him now. Unclear if he’ll go back in. pic.twitter.com/F8QsIk43Vu – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston had to call timeout. Tatum is holding his head near his left eye. – 9:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum just took a shot to the head on that last sequence, being treated by trainer Art Horne now. #Celtics #Mavericks – 9:25 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Officials, Jason Kidd, and basically everyone at the scorer’s table was confused about a whistle on the last Celtics possession.
Officials say it’s a non-sanctioned whistle in the crowd.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum holding his head after that postup miss. He’s coming out of the game. – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Still so many flaws with how the team spaces around Tatum but he’s in a good flow right now and is relishing attacking Porzingis since he can muscle him out of the way pretty easily. – 9:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka wanted a travel called on that last Celtics possession and appeared preeeetty, pretty close to his third tech in four games.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Celtics trying to mount a push and get some help when Frank Ntilikina bucket is changed from a triple to a deuce. Mavs up 42-32 with 5:44 left in the half. Jalen Brunson once again doing it off the bench with eight points. – 9:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Officials rule an early Ntikilina 3 was a 2 and #Celtics now trail 42-32. #Mavericks – 9:18 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum doing a good job facilitating here too. Even though the Nesmith dunk was waived off.. that was just good vision as was the pass to Rob. Tatum is attacking the rim right now and he’s keeping Boston close – 9:17 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics going at Porzingis with a lot of success this quarter. However, they can’t slow down Brunson either. – 9:16 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Celtics feel like they are a Tatum explosion away from really getting back into this, which is also a microcosm of their first 10 games. – 9:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs’ fans. There’s lots to talk about with your team. Hit me with questions you have and I’ll put them in this week’s Mavericks’ Mailbag, which will be coming out early in the week, as usual. Also catch our podcast where we find out what foo-foo food Dwain Price had recently. – 9:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics lose basket there after refs rule no continuation. Side out. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Officials waving off Nesmith basket because the Ntikilina fouled happened first. #Celtics ball out of bounds – 9:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford just went back to the locker room but didn’t look to be hobbling or favoring anything. He took a shot to the Horford family trust posting up Jalen Brunson earlier. – 9:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Putting defenders on 🛼🛼 since ’99
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum coming alive on the offensive end. This is the best he’s looked since Charlotte. – 9:13 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Tatum hits a 3 and a tough fadeaway… Celtics could really use him getting into a groove right now – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One-legged fallaway from Tatum. Feels like we’ve seen that shot a lot in Dallas… – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Seeing Tatum go right into the pullup quickly off the screen and getting it to drop is pretty big, given how he’s shot it to open the year. – 9:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics trail 29-15 after 1st. pic.twitter.com/WZ7VZ6bsFY – 9:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Mavericks lead 29-15 after the opening frame.
Boston’s 15 points are the fewest that Dallas has allowed in a quarter this season.
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Well… that was bad. 29-15 Dallas after 1. The defense that had been so good for the past couple of games disappeared. The good news is that was only the 1st quarter and there’s time to get back on track. No rush to make up the deficit – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Law of Averages is really a thing, Boston is eventually going to make all these open jumpers in a game and will score about 230 points. – 9:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 29-15 after the first quarter. Luka has 6-2-4, Dorian has 6-3-2, and KP has 4-3 in 6 minutes. – 9:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Mavericks 29-15 after 1Q. Ugly offensive Q for BOS. 6-for-21 FG and 1-for-9 3pt.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavericks lead 29-15 after one
Schroder – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 6-21 FGs
Celtics – 1-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Doncic – 6 points
Finney-Smith – 6 points
Bullock – 5 points
Mavericks – 12-20 FGs
Mavericks – 3-9 three-pointers – 9:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks have gotten off to a huge start, up 29-15 after a quarter. Mavs hitting 60 percent so far from the field, Celtics 28.6 percent. – 9:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics shoot 28.6 percent in the first quarter and just 1-of-9 from 3-point range. – 9:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics with a lineup of Richardson, Pritchard, Nesmith, GWilliams and Horford and they didn’t produce much. Tatum now comes in. – 9:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Take Dallas less than nine minutes to put the Celtics down by 14…their largest road deficit of the year. – 9:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
DP sent this to the 10th row 🔒
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka is going to have to go deep into his bench tonight. That’ll probably mean some weird lineups. And Boston needs someone to step up and provide scoring beyond Jayson Tatum. And that’s recognizing Tatum has been ice cold to open the year. – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Romeo Langford has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to a non-COVID illness – 8:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics F Romeo Langford walked back to the locker room just a few minutes into the game and has now been declared OUT with a non COVID illness. DAL 23, BOS 11. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford is OUT tonight with a non-COVID illness, per the Celtics. – 8:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Romeo Langford was a last second scratch tonight due to non-COVID illness, per Celtics. – 8:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Romeo Langford is out for tonight’s game due to illness (non-COVID) per Celtics PR. Celtics wing rotation now looking thinner. – 8:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Romeo Langford is OUT tonight due to non-COVID illness. – 8:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams and Josh Richardson in for Tatum/Smart. Not a lot of scoring options on floor at the moment. – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. He came on for Al Horford, as the Celtics downsized. – 8:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics offense has come out flat again and Aaron Nesmith will be first off the bench. – 8:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum knocks down his first 3 of the night, a welcome sign for Celtics offense. – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Udoka calls a timeout after a 6-0 start. The Celtics left their defense in Miami – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two defensive breakdowns on the Mavs first two buckets. Boston tightened it up after that, but Dallas is off to a 6-0 start. – 8:45 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Two defensive miscommunications lead to an uncontested Doncic J and a wide open lane for a dunk by Porzingis. Not ideal – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka to KP for a one-handed slam must at once make the Mavs giddy and also terrified that the big guy’s going to hurt himself landing on off balance on one leg. – 8:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Welcome back to the floor, @Kristaps Porzingis.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic.
BOS starters: Tatum, Horford, Williams, Smart, Schröder
7:40 Tip @theeagledallas – 8:23 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
RJ Barrett talks about Ironman streak; New two-way signee Luka Samanic lights it up, then gets hurt #Knicks #NBA #GLeague nypost.com/2021/11/06/rj-… – 8:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Boston Celtics in to play the Mavs tonight. Celtics have held back to back opponents (Orlando & Miami) to under 80 pts. First team to do that since Toronto in April 2018. Mavs Live is underway and tipoff coming up just after 730p on BSSW. – 8:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“Small sample size” is understatement when trying to find a trend 9 games into an 82-game season. But…
…the home/road splits for the Celtics right now are a little crazy-go-nuts…
The Celtics (in Dallas tonight) are the NBA’s worst team at home, yet elite on the road. pic.twitter.com/mwbeAFQ6dW – 8:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
🦄 activated
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: “We’re going to try to get him his normal minutes. I don’t think we’re going to go over 30. I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. Mentally, physically, he’s ready to go. He had a great practice yesterday, so I expect him to do well 2nite – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics-Mavs won’t end until 11:30ish and I have to be up at 5 AM to drive to a faraway soccer game. But the time change should help some. pic.twitter.com/a8seHk5LTQ – 7:51 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Dallas is currently 3rd in the West but they have the conference’s fourth-worst point differential. Their wins have been by an average of six points, their losses have been by an average of 23.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dennis Shroder will start for Jaylen Brown for the Celtics vs. Mavericks. – 7:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Saturdays are for the 🔥 fits.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Aaron Nesmith shares how he stays ready and the importance of keeping his routine every night. pic.twitter.com/4bsn62b0Js – 7:26 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis will start tonight against the Celtics, and Jason Kidd said he’s going to try to play him at least 30 minutes. Kidd: “I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. I think mentally and physically he’s ready to go this evening.” @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 7:24 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Pregame Notes from Dallas! Dennis Schroder is starting, Josh Richardson is back but look for young guys to still get plenty of run masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 7:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Josh Richardson will be available tonight vs. Mavs after missing Boston’s last game.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Dennis Schroder will start in place of Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) tonight in Dallas. – 7:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
With Dennis Schroder starting, looks like an opportunity for Payton Pritchard to get back in the rotation tonight. – 7:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown has already traveled back to Boston to have his hamstring examined. – 7:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has already flown back to Boston to have his hamstring examined. – 7:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Hoford
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 7:02 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Josh Richardson will play. Jaylen Brown is back in Boston having his right hamstring examined. – 7:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown has departed for Boston to have his right hamstring examined. Dennis Schroder will start. #Celtics #Mavericks – 7:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
With Jaylen Brown out, Celtics will start Smart, Schroder, Tatum Horford, Rob Williams, – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Josh Richardson will play with no restrictions for the Celtics tonight. – 7:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs will go back to their original starting lineup with KP back tonight, per Jason Kidd:
Luka, THJ, DFS, KP, Powell
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jason Kidd on Marcus Smart: “I believe he’s the glue of that team because he plays both ends and he plays hard.” – 6:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will return from five games out with lower back tightness tonight vs. Celtics.
Kidd said KP will be in his normal rotations, but likely won’t play more than 30 minutes.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Porzingis is in the lineup. Mavs-Bos 7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:54 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (facial injury) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will both be available for tonight’s game against Boston.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The calm before the ⛈
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In the 645 games of the Brad/Ime era entering Wednesday, the Celtics had only held teams under 80 points six times.
They’ve done it in each of the last two.
The last time the the C’s did that in back to back games, they won the world championship two months later. (April 2008) pic.twitter.com/Jhjz6PQhfU – 6:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard getting in some pregame work here in Dallas pic.twitter.com/c27ro01dh1 – 6:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @matt_pennie is here. We chat about some news, including the Sarver report, the Celtics team meeting, and more. Then, a deep dive into the NBA sophomore class.
SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
Boston Celtics @celtics
It took us a handful of games to get a grasp on our new defensive system. However, we’ve seen tremendous progress over the past week, as our defensive rating has skyrocketed.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown could miss “weeks” with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/06/cel… – 5:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
📼 Track 6: Dirk Announces Retirement and Hands Torch to Luka
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The numbers are absurd…but it hasn’t really led to any winning basketball”
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Before we get too far away from Jalen Brunson’s game Wednesday in San Antonio. 13 pts in the 4Q equals the top scoring qtr of the season for a Mavs player (Hardaway, 13 in 4Q @ TOR). Was the 3rd best scoring qtr of Jalen’s career, 16 in 4Q @ BOS 3/31/20, 14 in 4Q vs MIN, 12/4/19 – 3:53 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Timelord on an Al Horford moment following Chicago loss: “He sat us down and he told us, we’re gonna eat. He just told us to embrace it, embrace the loss, embrace the mess-ups and just keep pushing.” – 3:08 PM
