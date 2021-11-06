Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

The Houston Rockets (1-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021
Houston Rockets 13, Denver Nuggets 18 (Q1 03:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Those mid-range looks will be there for Barton all night unlesss the Rockets shift. – 5:23 PM
Those mid-range looks will be there for Barton all night unlesss the Rockets shift. – 5:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Nuggets winning 16-8 because they are better and the defense is excellent. Will Barton has been great on both ends. – 5:20 PM
Alright, Nuggets winning 16-8 because they are better and the defense is excellent. Will Barton has been great on both ends. – 5:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets with four missed shots (one that hit the rim) and three turnovers on their first six possessions. – 5:15 PM
Rockets with four missed shots (one that hit the rim) and three turnovers on their first six possessions. – 5:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets get a stop and a Will Barton III 3-pointer on the first two possessions vs. a 1-7 Rockets squad. – 5:12 PM
Nuggets get a stop and a Will Barton III 3-pointer on the first two possessions vs. a 1-7 Rockets squad. – 5:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets have…a stegosaurus?…taking the first shot of the game tonight because why not. pic.twitter.com/0nZjbo7Omi – 5:10 PM
The Nuggets have…a stegosaurus?…taking the first shot of the game tonight because why not. pic.twitter.com/0nZjbo7Omi – 5:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors tomorrow, sitting on front side of back-to-back against the Rockets. Warriors play the Hawks on Monday. – 5:06 PM
Andre Iguodala is out for the Warriors tomorrow, sitting on front side of back-to-back against the Rockets. Warriors play the Hawks on Monday. – 5:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys for TODAYS game. TODAY not tonight (I’ve already messed this up 3 times)
Bonus key – turn them over. Houston turns the ball over the most in the NBA. Get easy buckets.
🔑 Make some 3s
🔑 Transition defense
🔑 Wall off the paint. Contain 1v1.
pic.twitter.com/WRHIt58mej – 5:00 PM
Keys for TODAYS game. TODAY not tonight (I’ve already messed this up 3 times)
Bonus key – turn them over. Houston turns the ball over the most in the NBA. Get easy buckets.
🔑 Make some 3s
🔑 Transition defense
🔑 Wall off the paint. Contain 1v1.
pic.twitter.com/WRHIt58mej – 5:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jalen really out here levitating 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EqabQOfqhP – 4:53 PM
Jalen really out here levitating 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EqabQOfqhP – 4:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Houston Rockets were just introduced at Ball Arena for warmups, and I kid you not, no one said a word. No boos, nada. – 4:48 PM
The Houston Rockets were just introduced at Ball Arena for warmups, and I kid you not, no one said a word. No boos, nada. – 4:48 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon being able to roam the baseline and still defend Christian Wood is the matchup ill be watching for tonight. With Denver so focused on protecting the paint, Gordon’s defensive contributions will be very important despite the amount of space he will have to cover. – 4:41 PM
Aaron Gordon being able to roam the baseline and still defend Christian Wood is the matchup ill be watching for tonight. With Denver so focused on protecting the paint, Gordon’s defensive contributions will be very important despite the amount of space he will have to cover. – 4:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, K. Porter Jr.
Nuggets: M. Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Barton, Morris. – 4:37 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Green, K. Porter Jr.
Nuggets: M. Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Barton, Morris. – 4:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Daniel Theis back in the starting lineup here in Denver, with Wood, Tate, KPJ, and Green. – 4:35 PM
Daniel Theis back in the starting lineup here in Denver, with Wood, Tate, KPJ, and Green. – 4:35 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, as usual, is out getting shots up. The Nuggets have no intention of setting a timeline on his return after the ACL tear, but it’s good to see him getting shots up as often as he is. pic.twitter.com/1Rj4EujpHy – 4:33 PM
Jamal Murray, as usual, is out getting shots up. The Nuggets have no intention of setting a timeline on his return after the ACL tear, but it’s good to see him getting shots up as often as he is. pic.twitter.com/1Rj4EujpHy – 4:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Saturday afternoon hoops 🔜
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lvr8cL5XMR – 4:32 PM
Saturday afternoon hoops 🔜
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/lvr8cL5XMR – 4:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out of Saturday’s game against Hawks with the same right leg injury he returned from Thursday against #Rockets https://t.co/DiBKS28jbv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/YVuLvt6s2t – 4:14 PM
#Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out of Saturday’s game against Hawks with the same right leg injury he returned from Thursday against #Rockets https://t.co/DiBKS28jbv via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/YVuLvt6s2t – 4:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I love this story Malone shared about Bones Hyland asking Malone for help organizing the offense and the way Denver approaches coaching their younger players.
“You have to teach the why. You can’t just throw things out there as if they got it,” Malone said. pic.twitter.com/7NpJ4f9OtE – 4:03 PM
I love this story Malone shared about Bones Hyland asking Malone for help organizing the offense and the way Denver approaches coaching their younger players.
“You have to teach the why. You can’t just throw things out there as if they got it,” Malone said. pic.twitter.com/7NpJ4f9OtE – 4:03 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Got a chance to try the #Nuggets new city edition uniform todayyy. Love it. City edition gear will be on sale at @AltitudeAuth starting Nov. 15 pic.twitter.com/vfcxMoPVNC – 3:59 PM
Got a chance to try the #Nuggets new city edition uniform todayyy. Love it. City edition gear will be on sale at @AltitudeAuth starting Nov. 15 pic.twitter.com/vfcxMoPVNC – 3:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said that everything starts in transition tonight if they want to limit the Rockets. Houston takes the most shots within five feet of the rim and many of those looks are in transition. – 3:53 PM
Malone said that everything starts in transition tonight if they want to limit the Rockets. Houston takes the most shots within five feet of the rim and many of those looks are in transition. – 3:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
In all honesty, the less Sengun has to defend Jokic the more he’ll get to play, so not starting him means he’ll play more – 3:49 PM
In all honesty, the less Sengun has to defend Jokic the more he’ll get to play, so not starting him means he’ll play more – 3:49 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets aren’t planning on resting anyone in the 2nd game of their first back-to-back tomorrow – 3:37 PM
Rockets aren’t planning on resting anyone in the 2nd game of their first back-to-back tomorrow – 3:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mile high drip. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bUP1fD2yeA – 3:35 PM
Mile high drip. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bUP1fD2yeA – 3:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets center Daniel Theis expected to play on Saturday in Denver. Danuel House Jr. could be back tomorrow. – 3:35 PM
Rockets center Daniel Theis expected to play on Saturday in Denver. Danuel House Jr. could be back tomorrow. – 3:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Daniel Theis will play for Houston this afternoon, Danuel House not quite ready yet, per Rockets coach Stephen Silas. – 3:35 PM
Sounds like Daniel Theis will play for Houston this afternoon, Danuel House not quite ready yet, per Rockets coach Stephen Silas. – 3:35 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas hopes Danuel House Jr. will be available tomorrow. He needs to get a few more workouts in, and they’ll see, but trending in the right direction. – 3:34 PM
Coach Silas hopes Danuel House Jr. will be available tomorrow. He needs to get a few more workouts in, and they’ll see, but trending in the right direction. – 3:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says he believes Danuel House will return tomorrow – 3:34 PM
Stephen Silas says he believes Danuel House will return tomorrow – 3:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Daniel Theis will warm up and he thinks he will play today. The Rockets did not have a shoot around today – 3:33 PM
Stephen Silas says Daniel Theis will warm up and he thinks he will play today. The Rockets did not have a shoot around today – 3:33 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas expects Daniel Theis will be back today. He’s warming up now, and they’ll see. – 3:33 PM
Coach Silas expects Daniel Theis will be back today. He’s warming up now, and they’ll see. – 3:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas believes Daniel Theis will play tonight. Still not 100% sure. – 3:33 PM
Stephen Silas believes Daniel Theis will play tonight. Still not 100% sure. – 3:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone pregame:
“I’m not going to make this a bench vs starters thing. We’re one team.”
Reiterated that Bones is in the rotation. – 3:18 PM
Michael Malone pregame:
“I’m not going to make this a bench vs starters thing. We’re one team.”
Reiterated that Bones is in the rotation. – 3:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 24 assists for the squad today?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
👉 bit.ly/3w1f1pK
#MileHighBasketball – 2:44 PM
Over/Under 24 assists for the squad today?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
👉 bit.ly/3w1f1pK
#MileHighBasketball – 2:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Little news: Before I was set to leave Memphis, I tested positive for COVID. I’m fully vaccinated, wear a mask, everything. Still got it. All things considered, I’m doing fine. Nasty head cold, but obviously could be worse. Won’t be on #Nuggets coverage while I’m stuck here … – 2:43 PM
Little news: Before I was set to leave Memphis, I tested positive for COVID. I’m fully vaccinated, wear a mask, everything. Still got it. All things considered, I’m doing fine. Nasty head cold, but obviously could be worse. Won’t be on #Nuggets coverage while I’m stuck here … – 2:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
CITY EDITION NIGHT! The Nuggets will be debuting the new threads.
I tried them. I love them. pic.twitter.com/wRRzXgCBQE – 2:43 PM
CITY EDITION NIGHT! The Nuggets will be debuting the new threads.
I tried them. I love them. pic.twitter.com/wRRzXgCBQE – 2:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry ift.tt/2YmWI29 – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry ift.tt/2YmWI29 – 2:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
H-Town vs Denver tonight! 🚀
⏰ 4:00 PM
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfOOCWW pic.twitter.com/Whp0WzbhrJ – 2:00 PM
H-Town vs Denver tonight! 🚀
⏰ 4:00 PM
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfOOCWW pic.twitter.com/Whp0WzbhrJ – 2:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets injury report:
Danuel House – Out (Right Foot Strain)
Daniel Theis – Questionable (Right Great Toe Soreness)
Garrison Mathews – Out (G League)
Daishen Nix – Out (G League) – 1:56 PM
Rockets injury report:
Danuel House – Out (Right Foot Strain)
Daniel Theis – Questionable (Right Great Toe Soreness)
Garrison Mathews – Out (G League)
Daishen Nix – Out (G League) – 1:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:14 PM
Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Before we became the Nuggets, we were the Denver Rockets 🚀
Throughout the season, we’ll be taking a look back at the various eras represented on our City Edition uniforms, beginning with the ABA years! pic.twitter.com/6AHAl5VoUQ – 1:00 PM
Before we became the Nuggets, we were the Denver Rockets 🚀
Throughout the season, we’ll be taking a look back at the various eras represented on our City Edition uniforms, beginning with the ABA years! pic.twitter.com/6AHAl5VoUQ – 1:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 The #Rockets and @adidas Basketball want invite all youth basketball participants in the Houston area to attend a game @ToyotaCenter!
🎟 Details ➡️ https://t.co/VDHtxzvU4o pic.twitter.com/6nQvyhA0lV – 1:00 PM
🚀 The #Rockets and @adidas Basketball want invite all youth basketball participants in the Houston area to attend a game @ToyotaCenter!
🎟 Details ➡️ https://t.co/VDHtxzvU4o pic.twitter.com/6nQvyhA0lV – 1:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons next three games are against the Houston Rockets next Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers next Friday and Toronto Raptors Saturday.
Cade Cunningham will face the No. 2 pick (Jalen Green), No. 3 pick (Evan Mobley) and No. 4 pick (Scottie Barnes) in consecutive order. – 12:17 PM
Pistons next three games are against the Houston Rockets next Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers next Friday and Toronto Raptors Saturday.
Cade Cunningham will face the No. 2 pick (Jalen Green), No. 3 pick (Evan Mobley) and No. 4 pick (Scottie Barnes) in consecutive order. – 12:17 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Been to so many PJ shows since the Roskilde tragedy where it’s obvious Ed is worried about folks in the crowd. Eerie how similar the numbers were in Houston last night. Can’t imagine how horrific it was (and will continue to be) for everyone involved. – 11:42 AM
Been to so many PJ shows since the Roskilde tragedy where it’s obvious Ed is worried about folks in the crowd. Eerie how similar the numbers were in Houston last night. Can’t imagine how horrific it was (and will continue to be) for everyone involved. – 11:42 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Officials for #Rockets #Nuggets
Josh Tiven
Lauren Holtkamp
Evan Scott – 11:23 AM
Officials for #Rockets #Nuggets
Josh Tiven
Lauren Holtkamp
Evan Scott – 11:23 AM