Game stream: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 26, Portland Trail Blazers 44 (Q2 05:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers have been better defensively in the 2nd Q, with Reaves on the perimeter and Howard inside. – 11:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After a white hot first quarter, the Blazers have just four points here in the second with 6:30 to play in the half and haven’t scored in 4 minutes. – 11:22 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers haven’t scored on 10 consecutive possessions. Still lead Lakers 40-26. – 11:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers came into this game 23-35 without LeBron – who’s on the end of the bench taking this one in due to the abdominal strain – since he joined the Purple and Gold. – 11:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Friends off the court, but on the court Nas means business pic.twitter.com/2ocI00KW5D – 11:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (stomach illness) will not return tonight. – 11:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis will not return because of stomach illness. – 11:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis’ night is finished because of a stomach illness. – 11:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Cody Zeller Appreciation Tweet pic.twitter.com/MvbAJ4ipOU – 11:12 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Blazers 40, Lakers 18 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/UkKslSgpMQ – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A brutal first quarter for LAL results in a 36-14 deficit.
LAL hit only 6 of 26 FG’s, while conceding good looks inside and out to Portland (15 for 26). – 11:08 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail the Blazers by 22 after 1Q. Dame Lillard has 10 pts on 4-for-7. The Lakers have 14 pts on 6-for-25. – 11:08 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The Lakers trail 36-14 at the end of the 1st quarter. The fewest points they previously scored in a quarter was 18 in the 2Q of their loss to Phoenix. Their biggest comeback was 12 points in San Antonio.
This start has been, um, suboptimal.
Also a good name for a hoagie shop. – 11:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes of basketball have been played.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/YT7prpRbik – 11:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers down 36-14 to Portland end of first. Lakers shooting 25% from the field, have missed all 6 of 3-pointers. Blazers making 57.7% of shots, 41.7% of threes. – 11:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 36, Lakers 14: end of first quarter. 10 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 5 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. – 11:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers have a 22-point lead after one, and Dame is 2-of-4 from 3 and 4-of-7 from the field. Certainly encouraging. – 11:05 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
The Lakers have 12 points near the end of the first quarter, and Russ just airballed a free-throw-line jumper – 11:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Have you ever seen an Ant hustle? 🐜 pic.twitter.com/jx89QmIqmI – 10:58 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dame has 10 points and has scored or assisted eight of the Blazers first 11 buckets. The Lakers … look bad. – 10:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A 13-0 Portland run draws another Lakers timeout with 4:08 to play in the first quarter and the Blazers leading 25-10. – 10:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are giving up lots of open looks early here.
Portland is 8 for 14 to LAL’s 5 for 15 for a 19-10 lead. – 10:51 PM
Lakers are giving up lots of open looks early here.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
10 points in 5 minutes for Dame pic.twitter.com/oyMsjjhjxg – 10:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard just hit his second three to give the Blazers a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to go in the first. Lakers timeout. Lillard is 4 of 6 and 2 of 3 for 10 points. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers get out in transition and find @Damian Lillard for a three, his second of the game, to give Portland a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to play in the first quarter. Dame with 10 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lillard breaking a shooting slump against the Lakers here. He hadn’t shot above 37% for 4 straight games, but comes out 3 for 4 tonight, which isn’t a surprise. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Important early offense from Avery Bradley as things get going in Portland, as he scored twice, and set up the 3rd LAL field goal to match a pair of Blazers 3’s. – 10:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Ready for takeoff.
@Malik Monk x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EgNdEc8hIq – 10:40 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
To understand the undercurrents of life inside the Blazers, you have to consider Neil Olshey’s temper. theathletic.com/2939632/2021/1… – 10:33 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Portland homecoming for @Carmelo Anthony 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJsgnj419s – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne set to check in. Hasn’t played since Oct. 22 vs. Lakers. #Suns up 15-13. – 10:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back to Portland, Melo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3Qbr3iMtt – 10:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starters for tonight’s west coast matchup.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/6rCB4pETNY – 10:22 PM
Starters for tonight’s west coast matchup.
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Melo and CJ had a sweet hug and chat at mid court pregame that you will certainly see on Blazers official social channels soon. – 10:19 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starting in Oregon.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/JfMWN7nziV – 10:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (sprained thumb) will start tonight at Portland. – 9:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis (sprained right thumb) will play tonight in Portland, per the Lakers – 9:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Purple in Portland
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/r6aiDo34dZ – 9:43 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Kyle Lowry has a triple double. He is the 4th oldest player to ever have a triple double. Only Karl Malone, John Stockton and LeBron James have had a triple double at an older age. LeBron has had 5 – 9:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Lakers
⌚️7:30PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus |https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📲 https://t.co/6OWvkCyU7x
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/oDnvi6nyNW – 9:18 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Lakers
⌚️7:30PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on AD and his mindset on playing through injuries: “He’s very upset about last year went and how much time he missed.” – 9:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not that it requires confirmation, because there’s nobody else you could reasonably expect to start at the four, but Vogel confirmed that Melo will start there if AD isn’t available. AK – 9:05 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Anthony Davis (sprained right thumb) just finished warming up here at Moda Center. Coach Frank Vogel said a decision about Davis’ status for tonight would be made after pregame warmups. Vogel says if Davis can’t go tonight, Carmelo Anthony will get the start against the #Blazers. – 9:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will be a true game-time decision. He’s currently testing out the sprained thumb.
If Davis doesn’t play, Carmelo Anthony would start. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Davis will be a true game-time decision. He’s currently testing out the sprained thumb.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is a game-time decision tonight in Portland. He’s testing his thumb out now. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says if AD doesn’t play that Carmelo Anthony will start in his place. – 9:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel says AD is on the floor, testing out that sprained thumb from Thursday. He doesn’t know yet whether Davis will play. AK – 9:02 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD on floor testing thumb, per Vogel. No answer yet if he’s playing – 9:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis’ status: “He’s out on the floor testing out the thumb right now. Don’t have an answer yet.” – 9:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs LA.
🎨 by @WALToONs pic.twitter.com/x9tIvwre1Y – 8:00 PM
Tonight’s Gameday Poster vs LA.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Not having Jalen Green in there after what he did at the end of Houston’s last game against the Lakers is certainly questionable. – 7:25 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
After seeing Green’s late-game heroics vs. Lakers, him not being on the floor in the clutch seems off. Especially for his development of handling late-game situations. – 7:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Saturday night with the Blazers.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/qD7L2txOmh – 6:30 PM
Saturday night with the Blazers.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Only the Lakers score more points than the Rockets within five feet of the rim. That’s what turned things around today. They have 14 paint points. Got fouled there, too, though have gone 3 of 6 from the line. – 5:33 PM
Molly McGrath @MollyAMcGrath
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story — The Portland Trail Blazers in 2021: coaching search backlash & flawed vetting process, superstar trade buzz, federal fraud charge for an assistant & now an investigation of president Neil Olshey over workplace conduct @PostSports wapo.st/2YluIf9 – 5:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Treat yourself to free McNuggets courtesy of @McDonalds.
Enjoy: https://t.co/QBNFSdI8db pic.twitter.com/dTdEptti02 – 5:00 PM
Treat yourself to free McNuggets courtesy of @McDonalds.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers launch internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct by Neil Olshey
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-lau… – 4:41 PM
Blazers launch internal investigation into alleged workplace misconduct by Neil Olshey
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Carmelo Anthony’s true shooting percentage is at 66.4 right now.
That would be BY FAR the best of his NBA career. – 4:31 PM
Carmelo Anthony’s true shooting percentage is at 66.4 right now.
