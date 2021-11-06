Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz (7-1) play against the Miami Heat (2-2) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021
Utah Jazz 34, Miami Heat 45 (Q2 05:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jazz shooting 3 of 18 from three-point range. Heat leads 45-34. – 8:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo sliding right into the necessary slots on the roll
Timeout
Bam Adebayo sliding right into the necessary slots on the roll
Timeout
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:57 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the Heat 45-34 – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some chippiness at FTX Arena. Double Ts on Kyle Lowry and Jordan Clarkson, as they both bumped each other after a foul call. – 8:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kyle Lowry and Jordan Clarkson get into it a bit….they incur double techs – 8:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jordan Clarkson likely about to get a tech at least after chest bumping Lowry when the two were having words. Review coming here – 8:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oooh, Clarkson extremely mad at Kyle Lowry for some reason… they have to be separated. Clarkson still yelling at Lowry! – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with 11 second-chance points off five offensive rebounds. – 8:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have gone under on two Tyler Herro screens which is gutsy for a guy who shoots 40 percent from downtown and averages 20 points per game.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
8-0 run for the Heat. I understand that it means that he’ll be trailing, but Ingles needs to defend that Herro 3 with more urgency, getting above the screen rather than just content to chill under it. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry currently leads all players this game, including the 7-footers, with five rebounds. – 8:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good run from the Heat….a few threes and a few stops and they take a 39-32 lead over Utah. Quin Snyder calls timeout. 8:17 remaining in the first half – 8:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
10 points in 10 minutes for Herro
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry up to 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting on threes. – 8:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What was Herro trying to do on that contest? That seemed wildly out of control. Both Herro and Conley shaken up after the play. – 8:09 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
After one, the @Utah Jazz trail the @Miami Heat 27-24.
Non Donovan Mitchell Jazz players are 0-6 from three while Spida is 2-4.
He’s got 10 first quarter points.
#TakeNote
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter: the Heat lead the Jazz 27-24….Miami closed the quarter strong, which will be a key for both teams. Utah getting good looks they aren’t falling…. – 8:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Heat up 27-24 after 1Q. The Jazz were just 2-10 from 3 in that quarter, you’d expect that to improve. Jazz doing a good job of not fouling and getting into the paint. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Jazz 24. Heat shooting 3 of 4 from midrange, which is important against this Jazz defense. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 27, Jazz 24 after one. Lowry with seven points for Heat. Mitchell 10 for Jazz. – 8:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Boston Celtics in to play the Mavs tonight. Celtics have held back to back opponents (Orlando & Miami) to under 80 pts. First team to do that since Toronto in April 2018. Mavs Live is underway and tipoff coming up just after 730p on BSSW. – 8:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bogey for the lead!
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:44 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz lead the Heat 22-21…..Mitchell with 10 in the first quarter….by the way that change of direction off the dribble that froze Jimmy Butler was crazy.. – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is able to turn that corner so much faster this season – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Garrett starting tonight for Heat’s G League affiliate, as is Brandon Knight. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hassan Whiteside called for his second foul just one minute after entering off the bench. Some boos from the Miami crowd whenever Whiteside’s name is announced. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Boos fly in for Hassan Whiteside after the foul
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam locks up Mike Conley on the perimeter shortly after Kyle Lowry cooks Rudy Gobert – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro in earlier than typical for Heat, with Duncan Robinson with two early fouls. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson ties his own franchise record by making a three in a 57th consecutive game. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 57 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, tying he franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 7:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Very aggressive Royce O’Neale on the dribble tonight, attacking the pass after the aggressive Miami PnR D. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry said Bam was gonna be DPOY
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So the Jazz are playing in Heat’s Championship Gold? You can’t even tell the teams with the jerseys. – 7:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Oregon State put 42 on Utah two weeks ago and hasn’t done a whole lot since. Down 10-0 early in Boulder. – 7:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Amazing match up tonight.
#1 in West v. #2 in East
#3 defense v. #2 defense
6 all-stars in the starting lineups
3 of the top candidates for 6th man
3 of the top candidates for defensive player of the year
Conley and Lowry
Mitchell and Butler
Gobert and Bam
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The HEAT is on. The game is on.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don back in the starting lineup 🕷
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pregame center-court hug between Hassan Whiteside and Udonis Haslem. – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hassan Whiteside ahead of facing his former team, the Heat, tonight: “There are no hard feelings. We broke up. We were in a relationship and we broke up. I don’t hate nobody.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game will be the 150th career NBA regular-season start for Duncan Robinson. – 7:12 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
There are so many games in the NBA that don’t matter… I’m actually really looking forward to Utah/Miami tonight. This could be a finals preview. #NBATwitter – 7:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle Lowry is in the starting lineup tonight after leaving Thursday’s game with an ankle injury and that’s a good thing for our pace, in which we’re 2nd in the league when he’s on the floor.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The usuals for Heat as starters: Adebayo Tucker, Butler, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:05 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
4 #NBA teams in Top 10 in Offensive, Defensive & Net Rating
O/D/Net
@Golden State Warriors #9/#1/#1
@Miami Heat #5/#2/#3 @Utah Jazz #2/#4/#2
@chicagobulls #10/#6/#5
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry and KZ Okpala are both available for the Heat tonight, per the 6:30 p.m. injury report. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s 6:30 p.m. injury report shows that both Kyle Lowry and KZ Okpala are available. – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Update Jazz injury report for tonight at Heat:
AVAILABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)
AVAILABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)
OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is available and will be in the lineup tonight against the Miami heat – 6:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are available for the Jazz tonight. Both were listed as questionable. – 6:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neal have been cleared to play tonight vs. Heat. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neal are both available for the Utah Jazz. Kyle Lowry will be a game time decision – 6:00 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Hassan Whiteside:
“Hassan is probably misread by some people, but he’s really funny.”
Said he thinks the @Utah Jazz are a great fit for Whiteside and he’s rooting for him.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Hassan Whiteside returning tonight with Jazz, “I enjoyed my time coaching Hassan. We feel it’s a symbiotic relationship where we were able to help him . . . and we needed talent.” – 5:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 5:51 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#UTAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Jazz. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention to play tonight. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (sprained left ankle) will warm up with the intention to play. – 5:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight. – 5:47 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Nephew started Jr. Jazz today. He got jersey No. 2. I should probably get him a headband. Gonna take some willpower to not teach him about trash talking pic.twitter.com/lxNdb0zl4P – 5:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Another close one: Miami rallies, beats Georgia Tech 33-30 (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f2d898… – 5:02 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Congrats to trainer Val Brinkerhoff on Restrainedvegence running third in the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile at odds of 40-1. Got to know Val many years ago, when he was a jockey at race tracks in Utah and Wyoming. Restrainedvengence has now earned over $1 million in his career. – 4:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“It’s the reason why I came here.” – Tyler Van Dyke on Miami-FSU week. – 4:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami receiver Charleston Rambo to @joshdarrow postgame on his quarterback: “TVD. TV Dinner. That boy is going to make plays.” – 4:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ cuts, pastes story from last two weeks, because each of the last three miami games have strangely been the same. – 4:15 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
This Cal-Arizona game has me wondering what the spread will be best week in Tucson.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Canes beat Georgia Tech 33-30 for third straight win. Van Dyke 22-34-389-3 TDs… Knighton 31 rushes-162… Miami 5-4, at FSU next Saturday, time TBD – 4:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami: 5 consecutive games decided by four points or less, and they’ve won the last three of them. Bonkers. – 4:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ahead of his return to Miami as a member of the Jazz tonight, Hassan Whiteside on his Heat breakup, his reaction to the “We got shooters” chant and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat mailbag: A look at the situations of Victor Oladipo and KZ Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| “We’ve learned a lot about ourselves as far as how resilient we can be on the road.”
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony and Ignas Brazdeikis have both been added to the @Orlando Magic‘s injury report with left ankle sprains for Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz. – 3:54 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Just like @Tyler Herro you can mix, match and make #MiamiMashup your own 👌
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If Jakai Clark is hurt, this is disaster for Miami since he’s kind of it at center. – 3:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
With his last completion, Tyler Van Dyke just became the first Miami QB since Bernie Kosar in 1984 with three consecutive games of at least 325 yards passing. – 3:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: As Dwyane Wade’s Utah Jazz visit, Udonis Haslem reflects on goal of Miami Heat ownership stake. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Winderman: Is NBA drowning amid its 3-for-all? Heat have their thoughts | Commentary sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Has it gotten too cold outside for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jaylan Knighton hurt, Miami can’t get a 3rd and 2 or 4th and 1 to convert.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A weekend full of Jazz basketball 🏀
⏰ 5:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM | @NBATV
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
After the loss to Utah, Trae Young said he wanted to be more aggressive.
At shootaround in Phoenix this morning, he expanded on that, saying that means he wants to play faster (Hawks are No. 22 in pace at 99.22).
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Georgia Tech right back on top on this wacky day in Miami Gardens. – 2:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami: 7 possessions, 1 punt, 0 interceptions, losing 21-17.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz injury report:
OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel recovery)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
UPDATED @UtahJazz Injury Report
OUT – Elijah Hughes (non-COVID related illness)
OUT – Rudy Gay (right heel injury recovery)
QUESTIONABLE – Donovan Mitchell (right ankle sprain)
QUESTIONABLE – Royce O’Neale (right ankle sprain)
