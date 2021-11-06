James Harden moves ahead of Clyde Drexler in all-time scoring list

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ James Harden submits early candidate for worst play of the year as he just walks away from loose ball
Nets’ James Harden submits early candidate for worst play of the year as he just walks away from loose ball
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden is on pace to almost break his own single-season turnover record. Steve Nash called some of them careless, like when Saddiq Bey picked his pocket, then beat him to the loose ball on the other side of the floor. #Nets https://t.co/ofWTZ96INY pic.twitter.com/gy2xzfcYFe – 11:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden turned the ball over 9 times tonight against the Pistons. He leads the league in turnovers per game (4.89) and total turnovers (44). – 10:19 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says the Nets put on a “defensive show” against the Pistons. – 10:15 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden echoed what Kevin Durant said. Harden is “excited” to see “one of the best fanbases” in the league in Toronto next. – 10:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s been a minute. They got one of the best fan bases — We can’t take anybody for granted.”
⁃James Harden on playing the Toronto Raptors next. – 10:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden said he thought Cade Cunningham looked solid tonight. Likes his size and thinks Cunningham shoots with confidence. – 10:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden also says,
“In the fourth quarter we let up a little bit and they gained confidence.” – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: KD has the longest streak of 20-point games to start a season in Nets NBA history with nine. Harden had his second triple-double of the season. Griffin’s 13 points were a season-high. – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey on the weird Harden play: “I just want to finish every play. I didn’t hear the whistle.” – 9:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
James Harden is now the owner of only the fifth triple-double in NBA history that included exactly zero 2-point baskets.
Delon Wright, Steve Blake, Jason Kidd and Kirk Hinrich had the others. – 9:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 96, Pistons 90
Kevin Durant (29 PTS, 10 REBS), James Harden (13 PTS, 10 ASTS, 10 REBS), Blake Griffin (13 PTS, 5 REBS) & the Nets make it FOUR straight. Things got chippy between the two sides, but Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge (16 PTS) sealed the deal in the fourth. – 9:29 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
When they’re on the court together it’s kind of incredible how much Kevin Durant makes James Harden look like a regular-ass person – 9:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Oh boy. Nets timeout. Pistons trail 88-86 with 3:55 left. James Harden having a long conversation with an official. Pistons have come alive from 3. – 9:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LOL a fan told James Harden to go to Legends after the game. IYKYK – 9:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Pistons 78-62. Blake Griffin had a fast break dunk that had to feel good if you’re him. He’s been booed all night. Twice I thought James Harden was hurt and he responded with a 3. – 8:51 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 78, Pistons 62
Kevin Durant (21 PTS, 9 REBS), James Harden (13 PTS, 8 ASTS) & the Nets have turnt it up offensively. Brooklyn still had some lackadaisical turnovers in the period, but if they continue to shoot like this at 48%, they’ll be just fine. – 8:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Just over here laughing at videos of James Harden trying to draw fouls. – 8:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Another weird James Harden play, no? pic.twitter.com/PTQc3F6hNy – 8:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nash might need to sit Harden. Bey just ripped him and Harden let the ball go to the backcourt. He didn’t touch it or try to grab as he walked toward it. Bey picked it up and had an easy dunk. Haven’t seen anything like that ever. – 8:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I have no earthy idea what James Harden was thinking there. I don’t think Joe Harris does either. – 8:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
JAMES HARDEN PUSHES THE NETS LEAD TO 11 AND HE IS TALKING THAT TALK! – 8:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nets 60, Pistons 49 after Harden knocks down a 3. Nets have outscored the Pistons 21-10 in the third quarter so far – 8:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
KD and Harden are a combined 5 for 19 from the field. KD has four of those. – 8:30 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 39, Pistons 39
Kevin Durant (9 PTS, 6 ASTS, 5 REBS), James Harden (7 PTS, 6 REBS) & the Nets put up only 11 points in the 2nd quarter. Both teams are shooting under 35%, but this may not last. Brooklyn has to get it going offensively, this isn’t typical of them. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets and Pistons tied at 39. Harris, Harden and KD all with seven. Nets shooting under 33 percent from the field and 3. Not scoring much in the paint or in transition. Detroit not playing much better. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets and Pistons tied at 37 with 2:33 left in the first half. Last few minutes were pretty meh. Pistons shooting 2-for-13 from 3. If they even doubled that percentage the Nets are probably two possessions or more. Harden is getting to the line a bit. Maybe encouraging? – 8:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden has OFFICIALLY passed Clyde Drexler at #32 on the all-time scoring list. – 7:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Olynyk subs in for Stewart, who picked up his third foul on what looked like a pretty clean block on Harden. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden is blocked by Isaiah Stewart and needs a minute to get up. He looks okay. – 7:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stewart just tossed Harden’s layup into the front row. They called a SUPER late whistle. LCA is angry. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Pistons 10-7 with 6:58 left in the first quarter. James Harden has struggled out of the gate. Airballed an uncontested layup and has three turnovers in five minutes. Joe Harris continues to shoot well from deep. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Back-to-back energy-filled first quarters for Detroit. A Saddiq steal and Jerami Grant block on Harden got the loudest cheers tonight, behind the Cade 3. – 7:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chalk this up to “never seen before”: James Harden airballs an uncontested layup. Left it short. Wayyy short – 7:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going with a starting lineup of Blake Griffin, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and James Harden** for the 6th straight game. This lineup is 5-1 and is the lineup that made the most sense in training camp because all 5 players were on the roster last season. – 6:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at Detroit: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. Blake gets to greet Pistons fans quickly. – 6:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Pistons:
◽️James Harden
◽️Bruce Brown
◽️Joe Harris
◽️Kevin Durant
◽️Blake Griffin – 6:36 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1994, the @Portland Trail Blazers Clyde Drexler had 41 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals in a 112-95 win over the Clipers.
Drexler is the only player in franchise history to record at least 40p/5r/5a/5s in a game. He did so four times. pic.twitter.com/wv6JXCJjrE – 1:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Houston Rockets James Harden was 🔥 in a 137-110 win over the Jazz:
✅ 56 PTS
✅ 13 AST
✅ 19-25 FG
✅ 7-8 3P
✅ 11-12 FT
Harden is the only player in NBA history to record a true shooting percentage of at least 90% in a 55-point game. pic.twitter.com/ikQ6Bg0JRt – 12:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the
@San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker scored a career-high 55 points and added 10 assists.
Parker is one of only five players in NBA history to record at least 55p/10a in a game:
✅ James Harden (3x)
✅ Oscar Robertson
✅ Michael Jordan
✅ Parker
✅ Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/pTbZZZ6xuU – 11:01 AM
