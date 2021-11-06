Kristaps Porzingis back after missing last five games

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will return from five games out with lower back tightness tonight vs. Celtics. Kidd said KP will be in his normal rotations, but likely won’t play more than 30 minutes. Reggie Bullock is also good to go despite facial injury Wednesday.
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: “We’re going to try to get him his normal minutes. I don’t think we’re going to go over 30. I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. Mentally, physically, he’s ready to go. He had a great practice yesterday, so I expect him to do well 2nite – 7:56 PM
Jason Kidd on Kristaps Porzingis: “We’re going to try to get him his normal minutes. I don’t think we’re going to go over 30. I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. Mentally, physically, he’s ready to go. He had a great practice yesterday, so I expect him to do well 2nite – 7:56 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis will start tonight against the Celtics, and Jason Kidd said he’s going to try to play him at least 30 minutes. Kidd: “I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. I think mentally and physically he’s ready to go this evening.” @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 7:24 PM
Kristaps Porzingis will start tonight against the Celtics, and Jason Kidd said he’s going to try to play him at least 30 minutes. Kidd: “I think he’s in a great place. He feels great. I think mentally and physically he’s ready to go this evening.” @Dallas Mavericks @NBA – 7:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will return from five games out with lower back tightness tonight vs. Celtics.
Kidd said KP will be in his normal rotations, but likely won’t play more than 30 minutes.
Reggie Bullock is also good to go despite facial injury Wednesday. – 6:55 PM
Jason Kidd said Kristaps Porzingis will return from five games out with lower back tightness tonight vs. Celtics.
Kidd said KP will be in his normal rotations, but likely won’t play more than 30 minutes.
Reggie Bullock is also good to go despite facial injury Wednesday. – 6:55 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis shooting some free throws after practice today. He has missed the last five games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/62wRVJIa6K – 1:26 PM
Kristaps Porzingis shooting some free throws after practice today. He has missed the last five games with lower back tightness. @Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/62wRVJIa6K – 1:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “We just want him to be healthy and ready to go. … There was no timeline when this happened, so I think we just take it day by day.”
Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Spurs for fifth consecutive game with lower back injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:32 PM
Jason Kidd: “We just want him to be healthy and ready to go. … There was no timeline when this happened, so I think we just take it day by day.”
Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Spurs for fifth consecutive game with lower back injury: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will both miss tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:10 PM
The Mavericks say Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) and Kristaps Porzingis (low back tightness) will both miss tonight’s game in San Antonio. – 7:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Kristaps Porzingis is out again tonight at San Antonio. Jason Kidd hopes he’ll be able to go Saturday vs. Boston. – 7:05 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is out again tonight at San Antonio. Jason Kidd hopes he’ll be able to go Saturday vs. Boston. – 7:05 PM
More on this storyline
Brad Townsend: Kidd on Porzingis: “He practiced today and looked good. Hopefully he’ll be able to play tomorrow.” -via Twitter @townbrad / November 5, 2021