Michael Porter leaves game with back injury

TJ McBride: Porter is out for the rest of tonight’s game with lower back soreness per the Nuggets.
Source: Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA
Source: Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Miraculously, we are headed to the Winner’s Lounge.
✅ Nikola Jokic remains perfect in every way
✅ AG’s clutch 3
✅ MPJ leaves the game in the 1st Q
youtube.com/watch?v=SaGWAW… – 7:32 PM
Miraculously, we are headed to the Winner’s Lounge.
✅ Nikola Jokic remains perfect in every way
✅ AG’s clutch 3
✅ MPJ leaves the game in the 1st Q
youtube.com/watch?v=SaGWAW… – 7:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations from a Nuggets win in which Denver scored 95 points.
-The offense is of extreme concern
-The defense is very good when it wants to be
-MPJ 7 minutes and a back injury is of paramount concern pic.twitter.com/ojNghxYuUd – 7:23 PM
Final rotations from a Nuggets win in which Denver scored 95 points.
-The offense is of extreme concern
-The defense is very good when it wants to be
-MPJ 7 minutes and a back injury is of paramount concern pic.twitter.com/ojNghxYuUd – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of today’s game due to lower back soreness. – 6:27 PM
The Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of today’s game due to lower back soreness. – 6:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Michael Porter Jr. on the court warming up for the Nuggets before the 2nd half starts. – 6:17 PM
No Michael Porter Jr. on the court warming up for the Nuggets before the 2nd half starts. – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail Houston 47-46.
-MPJ questionable to return
-Jokic looks good but zero assists
-6 assists total for the Nuggets
-Bench…is bad pic.twitter.com/SBF0WnVkJr – 6:06 PM
Alright, halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail Houston 47-46.
-MPJ questionable to return
-Jokic looks good but zero assists
-6 assists total for the Nuggets
-Bench…is bad pic.twitter.com/SBF0WnVkJr – 6:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ reached for his leg after the fall, but is labeled as questionable to return with lower back tightness. Hopefully he is ok. Only an injury could derail his season even further. – 5:51 PM
MPJ reached for his leg after the fall, but is labeled as questionable to return with lower back tightness. Hopefully he is ok. Only an injury could derail his season even further. – 5:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable to return with a sore lower back. – 5:49 PM
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable to return with a sore lower back. – 5:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr exited the game with low back soreness and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 5:47 PM
Michael Porter Jr exited the game with low back soreness and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 5:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Bottom three point catch and shoot players so far this season (min 24 atts -102 qualify)
1. Jordan Clarkson 16%
2. D. Finney-Smith 17%
3. Bradley Beal 17%
4. Josh Jackson 21%
5. Lu Dort 22%
6. Michael Porter jr. 22%
7. Chris Boucher 22%
8. Terrence Ross 24
9. Royce O’Neale 25 – 9:58 AM
Bottom three point catch and shoot players so far this season (min 24 atts -102 qualify)
1. Jordan Clarkson 16%
2. D. Finney-Smith 17%
3. Bradley Beal 17%
4. Josh Jackson 21%
5. Lu Dort 22%
6. Michael Porter jr. 22%
7. Chris Boucher 22%
8. Terrence Ross 24
9. Royce O’Neale 25 – 9:58 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ is shooting 7% on contested threes, 13% on open threes, and 44% on wide open threes, per NBA.com tracking data. – 2:42 AM
MPJ is shooting 7% on contested threes, 13% on open threes, and 44% on wide open threes, per NBA.com tracking data. – 2:42 AM