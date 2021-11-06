OG Anunoby: 'I don't get any calls'

Josh Lewenberg: OG: “Yeah, I don’t get any calls. Hopefully that changes because I’m driving and getting hit and the refs aren’t calling it.” pic.twitter.com/EmBGO353eV
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tough one. Cavs led for 4.8 seconds… but it was the final 4.8 seconds. Anunoby and Barnes (on the tip) had a chance to win it, but the Raptors streak ends at 5 games. Brooklyn, Boston and Philly up next, so yeah, Siakam’s imminent return could be timely. – 9:52 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent OG Anunoby spotted in “Grinch” Kobe 6s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/28pgiw5wam – 7:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie returns to the starting lineup with Svi going back to the bench. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa vs Cleveland tonight. – 5:58 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Look @ how many help rotations made to end w/ Anunoby blocking a 3. FVV goes over the screen, isn’t fooled by Lamb’s slide off the ricky, digs suffocate Sabonis midpost, force the ball out and they rotate and X out on reversal. 6-8 flex guys w/offensive tools + this = a premium pic.twitter.com/Ydvs9kuA1B – 7:47 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
These rotations 👀 Beal ghosts ballscreen, runs into wide pin for KCP, clears but #Raptors switch. And subtle step up by Anunoby to help off his man as Trent recovers prevents a clean catch. In scramble mode on ball reversal, in position to contest the 3. This is minus Barnes👀 pic.twitter.com/XVMvYcUNfB – 7:22 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Sorry, no Raptors blog today due to events out of my control. But your three stars for Raptors-Wizards were:
1 – Fred VanVleet
2 – OG Anunoby
3- Bradley Beal – 4:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 109-100. That’s a perfect 3-0 road trip. A masterful 33-6-3 for VanVleet, with Anunoby adding 21, and 15 apiece from Svi and Trent. – 9:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great half for the Raptors. 4 of their 5 starters are in double figures, with VanVleet/Trent/Svi/Anunoby combining for 49 points on 18-26 FG. Opening night feels like a LONG time ago. – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Same starters for Raptors tonight as Monday night
VanVleet, Trent, Mykhailiuk, Anunoby,Achiuwa
Would be out of character for Nick Nurse to hook Precious after 2 so-so games – 5:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious stays in; Svi starts in Barnes’ spot, joining Anunoby, VanVleet and Trent . – 5:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse will stick with Precious Achiuwa in the starting lineup vs Washington tonight. Birch off the bench. Same starters as the other night in NYC – VanVleet, Trent, Svi, Anunoby, Achiuwa. Barnes, Siakam and Watanabe still out. – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
Vogel’s point is valid — the Lakers lost a possession in the final three minutes of a tight game. Davis said he and LeBron James made the same argument to the officials. “What me, Bron and coach were explaining to the refs was we lost a possession,” Davis said. “We didn’t take the ball out or anything. We shot free throws, [they] take the points away, and now we just lose the possession. Which could have cost the game.” -via NBC Sports / November 3, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on the refs taking 2 points away for Bazemore getting free throws he shouldn’t have. “That’s definitely something the league has got to look at… They can’t give us that possession back… You can’t correct that at that point, so I’m very frustrated by that.” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 3, 2021
Brady Hawk: Jimmy Butler on if he was ever worried about the rule changes regarding the foul calls: “Not at all. People actually foul me.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / November 3, 2021