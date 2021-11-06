USA Today Sports

Pascal Siakam return imminent, could come Sunday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A tough loss snapped the Raptors’ winning streak, but the highlight of the night came in the form of some pre-game news – Pascal Siakam has been cleared to make his season debut, which could come as early as next week: https://t.co/iJF5vkRuYj pic.twitter.com/48lIUKQVYn1:46 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Raptors are without their GOAT who left in the offseason and Pascal Siakam, their injured best player.
They are 6-3 with the 6th best net rating in the NBA.
FVV: 19 PPG, 5 RPG, 7 APG
OG: 20 PPG, 6 RPG, 3 3PG
Barnes: 18 PPG, 9 RPG, 55 FG% pic.twitter.com/MnO3TfknFy9:35 PM

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 5, 2021

