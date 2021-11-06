Pascal Siakam to make season debut on Sunday

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam will play tomorrow
Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pascal Siakam to return to Raptors lineup Sunday against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/06/pas… – 1:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam will return to the Raptors on Sunday, after missing the first 10 games of the season following offseason surgery to repair his torn labrum. – 12:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“There’s no way I’m dealing with players.” – Pascal Siakam asked if he’ll be a coach one day – 12:34 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick says getting Pascal Siakam back opens up the possibility of some Birch/Achiuwa-less lineups. I don’t expect Toronto will start that way but I do expect we’ll see it – 12:16 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam will play tomorrow, per Nick Nurse. Will he start for Raptors? How many minutes will he play? We’ll find out tomorrow. – 12:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A tough loss snapped the Raptors’ winning streak, but the highlight of the night came in the form of some pre-game news – Pascal Siakam has been cleared to make his season debut, which could come as early as next week: https://t.co/iJF5vkRuYj pic.twitter.com/48lIUKQVYn – 1:46 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s hit all the check marks and he’s on schedule… maybe even ahead,” Nurse says about Pascal Siakam who is being cleared by surgeon in LA. “It’s close” — he says of his return. – 5:52 PM
Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam might be back next week, Nurse says. He’s hit all the check marks and might be ahead of schedule. -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / November 5, 2021