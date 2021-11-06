Raptors waiving Sam Dekker

Blake Murphy: The Raptors are waiving Sam Dekker ahead of his contract guarantee date, per a source. Raptors are flirting with the tax line, and likely roll with a 14-man roster until the Dragic situation is resolved.
Sam Dekker @dekker
Always another hill to climb… a lot more hoop ahead of me.
Gonna miss these guys, easily the hardest part of the business.
And I really want to shoutout the raptors fans – y’all saw me for who I really am. That means more than you know. I won’t forget that.
All love. – 10:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The contracts of Sam Dekker/Isaac Bongo become fully guaranteed tomorrow. Nurse said they’ll talk it over after the game and make a decision. With guys getting healthy and the team straddling the tax line, expectation is that they’ll cut one of them and roster 14 players for now. – 6:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says decisions on picking up guarantees for Isaac Bonga and Sam Dekker will be reviewed on Saturday, Nov. 6. – 5:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
New Raptors baby! Congrats to Sam Dekker! pic.twitter.com/zpLY0XqNKU – 5:01 PM
