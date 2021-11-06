Serge Ibaka to make season debut on Sunday.

Law Murray: Looks like we *could* get Serge Ibaka return from back surgery as well as Keon Johnson NBA debut Sunday vs Hornets. Clippers only list Marcus Morris Sr., Jason Preston, and Kawhi Leonard on injury report.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi, Jason Preston and Marcus Morris are out for the Clippers tomorrow vs. Charlotte.
Not on the injury report for the first time this season? Serge Ibaka. – 8:27 PM
Andrew Greif: Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris recovery updates: “I don’t know,” said Ty Lue. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / November 1, 2021
Law Murray: Lue says that Marcus Morris Sr. will be available Thursday night. Serge Ibaka will not -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 19, 2021
