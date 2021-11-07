Collin Sexton leaves game with knee injury

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight.
Source: Twitter @kelseyyrusso
Source: Twitter @kelseyyrusso
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dan Favale @danfavale
cleveland is 7-4, against a legit schedule, with two garland absences baked in, having yet to get the best version of sexton or a (healthy) markkanen. that’s genuinely impressive. – 8:23 PM
cleveland is 7-4, against a legit schedule, with two garland absences baked in, having yet to get the best version of sexton or a (healthy) markkanen. that’s genuinely impressive. – 8:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio, stepping in for the injured Collin Sexton, has helped Cleveland storm out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Rubio up to 17 points on the night. Has canned back-to-back 3-pointers. – 7:26 PM
#Cavs Ricky Rubio, stepping in for the injured Collin Sexton, has helped Cleveland storm out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Rubio up to 17 points on the night. Has canned back-to-back 3-pointers. – 7:26 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Per #Cavs, Collin Sexton suffered a left knee injury tonight against the #Knicks and will not return – 7:22 PM
Per #Cavs, Collin Sexton suffered a left knee injury tonight against the #Knicks and will not return – 7:22 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs injury update: Collin Sexton is out with a left knee injury; will not return tonight. – 7:21 PM
#Cavs injury update: Collin Sexton is out with a left knee injury; will not return tonight. – 7:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Good one shaping up in New York – Knicks up, 57-56, at H; CLE, 46%FG, 6-18 3pFG, 17asst on 22FGM; 7 ties, 13 lead-changes so far; Mobley, team-hi 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, stl; Rubio, 11pts, 4-8FG, 2-2 3ptFG; Rubio, Sexton (8pts), Garland (7pts) – 4asst apiece. pic.twitter.com/0HfhmbuwsQ – 7:12 PM
Good one shaping up in New York – Knicks up, 57-56, at H; CLE, 46%FG, 6-18 3pFG, 17asst on 22FGM; 7 ties, 13 lead-changes so far; Mobley, team-hi 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, stl; Rubio, 11pts, 4-8FG, 2-2 3ptFG; Rubio, Sexton (8pts), Garland (7pts) – 4asst apiece. pic.twitter.com/0HfhmbuwsQ – 7:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM
#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM