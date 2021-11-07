Damian Lillard, Blazers just trying to create leverage?

Kevin O’Connor: (Damian Lillard) goes from making these vague comments about, “Yeah, I don’t know how long I’ll be here” like weeks before the season to suddenly “I’m all in.” There are front office executives around the league who think this is a strategic choice by the Blazers, Dame’s group and all that in order to create leverage for the organization because right now around the league teams just want Dame. They don’t they don’t want CJ McCollum, they don’t want Jusuf Nurkic. They’re like, “We’re gonna wait for Dame to demand a trade.”
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “It was news to me. I came across it like everybody else did. But that’s all I know about it, that there’s an investigation. … The best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball. My job is to be the point guard. Our jobs continue.” – 1:32 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jusuf Nurkic: “I like seeing Dame score four points so I can joke with him. … Damian Lillard is a bad motherfucker.” – 1:19 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
On Saturdays when I’m at the KOIN studios and the Blazers are playing at home:
A 134-105 win over the Suns‼️✅
A 105-90 victory over the Lakers‼️✅ — Dame with 25 points and 6 threes tonight
Come hang out tonight on the CW and on KOIN for some fun #RipCity highlights 😎 – 12:49 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One game against the Lakers defense, and Dame is cured. AK – 12:23 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
The great @MarkMasonPDX just said that Damian Lillard hit that last 3 “from Newberg.” But I’d say that for the Lakers, Dame is putting the Amity in “calamity.” – 12:21 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail the Blazers by 22 after 1Q. Dame Lillard has 10 pts on 4-for-7. The Lakers have 14 pts on 6-for-25. – 11:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers have a 22-point lead after one, and Dame is 2-of-4 from 3 and 4-of-7 from the field. Certainly encouraging. – 11:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dame has 10 points and has scored or assisted eight of the Blazers first 11 buckets. The Lakers … look bad. – 10:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard just hit his second three to give the Blazers a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to go in the first. Lakers timeout. Lillard is 4 of 6 and 2 of 3 for 10 points. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers get out in transition and find @Damian Lillard for a three, his second of the game, to give Portland a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to play in the first quarter. Dame with 10 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lillard breaking a shooting slump against the Lakers here. He hadn’t shot above 37% for 4 straight games, but comes out 3 for 4 tonight, which isn’t a surprise. – 10:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers face a Blazers team that is 4-5 overall, but 4-1 at home, tonight in POR. Dame Lillard is coming off a 4-point performance on 2-of-13 shooting in a win vs. IND. It was just the 15th time in 691 career games he scored under double digits, and 5 of those came as a rookie – 4:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version, in which we preview tonight’s Lakers-Blazers contest with @Mike Richman from @LockedOnBlazers. What’s going wrong in Portland, why is Dame struggling, and more.
youtube.com/watch?v=OwRmgP… – 2:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
This week’s #peltonmailbag answers questions on Damian Lillard’s poor shooting start, the Bulls exceeding expectations defensively and descending contracts: es.pn/3EUnVbQ (ESPN+) – 1:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will we see Damian Lillard in a Sixers jersey soon?
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine react to the fans in Philly chanting for Damian Lillard earlier this week pic.twitter.com/tzhQa2DWZY – 1:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Bottom off the bounce 3 point shooters (min 2 per game – 56 qualify)
1. De’Aaron Fox 4%
2. Cade Cunningham 11%
3. Malcolm Brogdon 15%
4. Jalen Suggs 19%
5. Luka Doncic 21%
6. Damian Lillard 22%
7. Jayson Tatum 22%
8. Caris LeVert 22%
9. Tim Hardaway 24
10. OG Anunoby 24 – 10:07 AM
While Lillard waited for his Uber, James showed him the rest of the house and around the backyard. The Uber showed up after 20 or so minutes and whisked Lillard away. This much was clear: There was no way Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey would ever trade Lillard to the Lakers. Though joining the Lakers wasn’t at the top of his list, that Lillard took the meeting with James showed how much he respected the four-time NBA champion and how much he was receptive to the idea of trying something new. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021
“The whole time I knew I was a Trail Blazer, but obviously coming off that playoff loss, I was like, ‘We got to do something to show we’re actually trying to win it,’ ” Lillard told Yahoo Sports of his conversation with management. “There are so many teams in the league where some want to tank; some teams just want to be a playoff team and see if they can make things interesting; and then there are a few teams with the mindset of winning a championship. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021
“So for me, I was in that position where I was wondering if we’re actually trying to win a championship. I want to be a part of something where winning a title is everybody’s mission. I was asking my team, ‘Is that what we’re really trying to do? What are we doing to show that’s what we really want?’ Those were my questions, and I presented them that way. Like, ‘What are we doing? How are we honestly saying we want to win it all? What steps are we taking?’ I just had a decision to make.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2021