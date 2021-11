Damian Lillard, Blazers just trying to create leverage?

Kevin O’Connor: (Damian Lillard) goes from making these vague comments about, “Yeah, I don’t know how long I’ll be here” like weeks before the season to suddenly “I’m all in.” There are front office executives around the league who think this is a strategic choice by the Blazers, Dame’s group and all that in order to create leverage for the organization because right now around the league teams just want Dame. They don’t they don’t want CJ McCollum, they don’t want Jusuf Nurkic. They’re like, “We’re gonna wait for Dame to demand a trade.”Source: Spotify