Damian Lillard on Neil Olshey allegations: 'It was news to me'

Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard: “It was news to me. I came across it like everybody else did. But that’s all I know about it, that there’s an investigation. … The best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball. My job is to be the point guard. Our jobs continue.”
Source: Twitter @highkin
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard: “It was news to me. I came across it like everybody else did. But that’s all I know about it, that there’s an investigation. … The best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball. My job is to be the point guard. Our jobs continue.” – 1:32 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jusuf Nurkic: “I like seeing Dame score four points so I can joke with him. … Damian Lillard is a bad motherfucker.” – 1:19 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
On Saturdays when I’m at the KOIN studios and the Blazers are playing at home:
A 134-105 win over the Suns‼️✅
A 105-90 victory over the Lakers‼️✅ — Dame with 25 points and 6 threes tonight
Come hang out tonight on the CW and on KOIN for some fun #RipCity highlights 😎 – 12:49 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
One game against the Lakers defense, and Dame is cured. AK – 12:23 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
The great @MarkMasonPDX just said that Damian Lillard hit that last 3 “from Newberg.” But I’d say that for the Lakers, Dame is putting the Amity in “calamity.” – 12:21 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail the Blazers by 22 after 1Q. Dame Lillard has 10 pts on 4-for-7. The Lakers have 14 pts on 6-for-25. – 11:08 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers have a 22-point lead after one, and Dame is 2-of-4 from 3 and 4-of-7 from the field. Certainly encouraging. – 11:05 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Dame has 10 points and has scored or assisted eight of the Blazers first 11 buckets. The Lakers … look bad. – 10:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard just hit his second three to give the Blazers a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to go in the first. Lakers timeout. Lillard is 4 of 6 and 2 of 3 for 10 points. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers get out in transition and find @Damian Lillard for a three, his second of the game, to give Portland a 17-10 lead with 6:50 to play in the first quarter. Dame with 10 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. – 10:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lillard breaking a shooting slump against the Lakers here. He hadn’t shot above 37% for 4 straight games, but comes out 3 for 4 tonight, which isn’t a surprise. – 10:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers face a Blazers team that is 4-5 overall, but 4-1 at home, tonight in POR. Dame Lillard is coming off a 4-point performance on 2-of-13 shooting in a win vs. IND. It was just the 15th time in 691 career games he scored under double digits, and 5 of those came as a rookie – 4:15 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version, in which we preview tonight’s Lakers-Blazers contest with @Mike Richman from @LockedOnBlazers. What’s going wrong in Portland, why is Dame struggling, and more.
youtube.com/watch?v=OwRmgP… – 2:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
This week’s #peltonmailbag answers questions on Damian Lillard’s poor shooting start, the Bulls exceeding expectations defensively and descending contracts: es.pn/3EUnVbQ (ESPN+) – 1:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will we see Damian Lillard in a Sixers jersey soon?
Frank Isola & Brian Scalabrine react to the fans in Philly chanting for Damian Lillard earlier this week pic.twitter.com/tzhQa2DWZY – 1:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Bottom off the bounce 3 point shooters (min 2 per game – 56 qualify)
1. De’Aaron Fox 4%
2. Cade Cunningham 11%
3. Malcolm Brogdon 15%
4. Jalen Suggs 19%
5. Luka Doncic 21%
6. Damian Lillard 22%
7. Jayson Tatum 22%
8. Caris LeVert 22%
9. Tim Hardaway 24
10. OG Anunoby 24 – 10:07 AM
Sean Highkin: Jusuf Nurkic on Neil Olshey and the investigation: “All I know is what’s in the release. I can’t really say anything else. As far as relationship, I don’t think we have one. It’s professional. That’s it.” -via Twitter @highkin / November 7, 2021
Olshey is accused of bullying and intimidating employees and subjecting them to profane tirades, team sources confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. One long-time Trail Blazers staff member called Olshey’s act “petty and vindictive.” Another said the GM fostered a work environment so toxic that some quit and others sought professional help for psychological trauma. -via Oregonian / November 7, 2021
Olshey, 56, has been on the job in Portland for a decade. We’ve all seen the bully act up close at news conferences. I’ve been subject to a couple of his profane tirades. Once Olshey pulled me aside and blistered me on an opening night. He threatened to revoke my media credential and never speak to me again. Why? Because a few months earlier I wrote in a column that he’d played a round of golf at the Oswego Lake Country Club. Olshey was furious and said it made him appear lazy. “Was the column wrong?” I asked. “(Expletive) you,” Olshey shot back. -via Oregonian / November 7, 2021