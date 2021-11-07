Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) play against the Toronto Raptors (4-4) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 53, Toronto Raptors 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Lost in all the positive things Scottie Barnes does is this; he plays himself into exhaustion. The last lotto pick I remember thinking that about as a rookie was Joakim Noah. Barnes plays with the zeal of an undersized, undrafted rookie trying to make the team. Thats a talent too – 4:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
35 seconds of Scottie Barnes raising hell on Kevin Durant and James Harden pic.twitter.com/d8mY8i9cxZ – 4:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Toronto leads the Nets 60-53. Scottie Barnes is looking GOOD for the Raptors. Kevin Durant leads the Nets with 16. Brooklyn’s offense was very iso-heavy down the stretch. Harden showing more burst getting to the basket. – 4:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Excellent first half in Toronto. The Raptors are much, much better than I gave them credit for. Scottie Barnes is looking like he can play the Kawhi role. Kevin Durant is hitting tough shots. James Harden looks like he’s getting his groove back. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
60-53 Raps over Nets and whatever the ceiling this version of the Raptors proves to be (inching higher by the minute), the entertainment value is … high. – 4:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
That was an eventful ending to the half… Highlights coming ASAP pic.twitter.com/aekaiMOQ1o – 4:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
60-53 Raps after a half. Durant lurking with 16, feels like he could find a lot more shots if he wanted to. But Raps playing really nice D, led by a tremendous VanVleet half and 8-7-3 from Barnes. – 4:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 53, Raptors 60
Kevin Durant (16 PTS, 3 ASTS), James Harden (10 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are defending the perimeter well. They’re holding the Raptors to 24% accuracy from deep, but Toronto is outscoring them 34-16 in the paint. – 4:32 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
That Harden play is what I thought wasn’t supposed to be a foul on the def anymore. – 4:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant gets T’ed for the foul called against him on Chris Boucher. Looks like he gave Boucher a little push on his back, if that. – 4:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nash replaced Jevon Carter in his bench unit to start the 2nd with Joe Harris and it looked a lot better. – 4:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
watching this game continuously reminds me Kevin Durant somehow got better *after* rupturing his achilles. how. – 4:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I venture it’s been a very, very long time since James Harden has played 14 minutes of basketball in this arena and not take a single FT
Raptors up 2, 3 minutes til half – 4:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
That’s as animated as I’ve seen Kevin Durant challenge a foul call with an official. I want to see the replay now because I don’t believe it was a foul anymore. – 4:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So far so good for Pascal. Not looking like a dude that hasn’t played competitive basketball in 6 months. Already giving the Raptors a much-needed boost offensively. He’s been cooking Paul Millsap in the 2nd quarter. – 4:16 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Raptors 40-39 with 6:54 left in the first half. Kevin Durant leads with 12 points. Brooklyn holding Toronto to 21 percent shooting from 3, but Raptors have a lot of ways to score down low. – 4:16 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Patty Mills has to be more aggressive offensively, I think he’s playing too passive. – 4:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Patty C & the C stands for caffeinated.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SUUbKYDaQk – 4:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
DeAndre’ Bembry, a Raptor who never played in Toronto for the team, hits a 3
As a Net – 4:13 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If Dalano Banton was picked 36th would he be exceeding expectations? 26th? 16th? … – 4:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Good minutes from Achiuwa off the bench. Siakam (who played the first 5 minutes, and hit a 3, before picking up his 2nd foul) will start the 2nd Q. Nets by 3 after 12 minutes. – 4:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead the #Raptors 29-26 after one. Kevin Durant – in his first trip to Toronto since rupturing his Achilles in the 2019 #NBA Finals – has a dozen, while Blake Griffin has six rebounds. – 4:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
29-26 Nets after 1Q, Harden with 12. Anunoby w 8. Siakam looked good in five minute stint to start. – 4:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 29, Raptors 26
Kevin Durant (12 PTS), Blake Griffin (6 PTS, 6 REBS) and the Nets are going tit for tat with Toronto. The ball movement has been beautiful for Brooklyn and they have also been taking care of the ball, only giving it up one time. – 4:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
29-26 Nets after 1. Kevin Durant, good at basketball, has 12. OG hit consecutive turnarounds over Harden and Durant, and has 6. – 4:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This Durant fellow is pretty good
He’s got 12, Nets by 3 after a quarter – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Scottie Barnes is getting absolutely roasted by KD and Harden in this first Q. About half the Nets’ buckets in the quarter have been directly at his expense. – 4:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dalano Banton checks in. 8 seconds later, Dalano Banton layup. Instant impact. – 4:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors missing eigh of the first 10 3-pt FGA might be a solid reason they’re down four at second timeout – 3:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps playing solidly, but they’re 2-for-10 from 3, which is going to hurt. Nets by 4 early. – 3:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Two fouls on Harden inside of7 minutes
Not two PFs he’s gotten called, like the olden days – 3:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is going to be great theater with KD going against these great wing athletes for Toronto. Not getting anywhere vs OG, more success against Barnes, who just doesn’t have the quickness or experience to stay with him. – 3:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
As @RyanRuocco points out, this is Kevin Durant’s first game in Toronto since he tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals. Didn’t even think about that. – 3:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 4 at first timeout, Siakam’s minutes limit gets some help ’cause he’s got 2 PFs in 5:01 – 3:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Midday start, Nets not bringing the energy required to compete with this Toronto team. – 3:48 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Kevin Durant’s first game in Toronto since game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Pascal Siakam’s first game of the season.
Great day for afternoon hoops in T.O. – 3:42 PM
Kevin Durant’s first game in Toronto since game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG on Durant, Siakam on Griffin, Barnes on Harden appears to be Raptors’ preferred alignment here. – 3:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nets add James Johnson (knee soreness) as a late scratch. Johnson is out. – 3:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Johnson has been ruled out against the Toronto Raptors with a left knee soreness, the team says. – 3:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson is a late scratch due to left knee soreness, the Nets say. – 3:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash gets an ovation from his fellow Canadians when introduced as the Nets coach. – 3:37 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
About that time.
🆚 Toronto
📺 @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/CbEhxpX9ru – 3:20 PM
About that time.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Chicago. Passed on going to Canada due to their COVID testing situation. Nets-Raptors tips shortly. Brooklyn going for five straight. What version of James Harden do we see today? Updates to come. – 3:15 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Raptors starters vs. Nets: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG and …. Pascal Siakam. – 3:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Toronto: Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin. – 3:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Same Nets starters: Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, James Harden – 3:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Raptors:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
🔒Bruce Brown
👷🏻♂️Joe Harris
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏽♂️Blake Griffin – 3:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Raptors Game:
▪️Bruce Brown is currently shooting it at 36% from downtown so far, a career-high.
▪️Scottie Barnes leads all rookies in field goal percentage at 52%.
▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 3:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Someone’s listening
Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam today – 2:39 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Ly4vyseOpd – 2:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Siakam will start in his season debut. It’s VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby and Pascal vs Brooklyn. Achiuwa off the bench. – 2:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam against Nets. – 2:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors starting FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG, Pascal Siakam. – 2:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s game, Trae Young tallied a team-high 31 points and a game-high tying 13 assists.
Since entering the NBA in 2018-19, Young has recorded 32 contests of 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists, trailing only James Harden (33) for most in the last four seasons. – 2:20 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nash on Scottie Barnes-“He has a lot of confidence and can affect the game in a lot of ways. Offensively he’s a player with a high ceiling and defensively he’s very versatile… He’s a very impressive rookie and to be this affective early is a huge part of why he’s so impressive” – 2:14 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on LaMarcus Aldridge: “When he scores, it makes us a better team because our second unit is functional and efficient.” – 2:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the team is going to “need” James Harden to be at his best and there is a price to pay for his brilliance in regards to turnovers. – 2:11 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Says @Steve Nash On Nick Nurse…. it’s phenomenal some of the things he does and the way he thinks outside the box getting the team to do the things they do #rtz #Raptors – 2:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“We know things happen …. but it’s been a pretty insane amount of things,” — Nets head coach Steve Nash on his first two seasons as an NBA head coach. – 2:08 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash praises the Nets coaching staff for being able to put together this “puzzle” for the team in regards to rotations and overall team success. – 2:07 PM
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones
Says @Steve Nash … It’s a great day for me to be able to come back home and be on the sidelines in this building…. when asked about being a Canadian coach and coaching on Canadian soil #rtz #Raptors – 2:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He definitely has a lot of confidence and belief in what he does — He’s a play that has a high ceiling … Very impressive rookie.”
⁃Steve Nash on Scottie Barnes. – 2:03 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“Great challenge for us. A team that plays extremely hard — Defensively they have a lot of guys that make plays.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Toronto Raptors. – 2:02 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I only get reminded about it four times a week walking down the street,” Nurse says of fourth quarter timeout in Game 5, last time Durant played in Toronto. – 1:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says Khem Birch (knee swelling) is out vs. Nets; no issues from MRI. Not clear when or how he hurt his knee. ‘Banged it’ is what we have so far. – 1:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No word on who will start for Raptors. Nurse says he is still waiting for final minutes restriction on Siakam. – 1:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I loved the David Johnson run up the middle on 2nd and 20. Good stuff! – 1:48 PM
I loved the David Johnson run up the middle on 2nd and 20. Good stuff! – 1:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Negative MRI on Khem Birch. Just some swelling that will keep him off court for a few days. – 1:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Khem Birch “got hurt” he cleared the MRI. Just some swelling. Two or three days, Nurse says – 1:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
‘No I’m not mad, I’m just throwin’ fits’ pic.twitter.com/LBFEX1WnXV – 1:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Cade: “Against Brooklyn, he got better as the game went on.” Thinks there’s going to be real strides as he continues to get experience and conditioning the next few weeks. – 1:25 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “I could tell in the last game against Brooklyn that he got more comfortable as the game went on.” – 1:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham facing the No. 2, 3 and 4 picks this week: “For us, we’re going against the Houston Rockets (and Cavs and Raptors).” – 1:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly will be on the NBA All-Star ballot nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/07/kyr… – 1:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Just sit down on the workroom to find those alway-on-top-of-the-news Raptors PR types have Khem Birch out for this afternoon vs. Brooklyn with some right knee swelling – 12:54 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans inactives vs Dolphins: QB Watson, QB Driskel, DB LeBlanc, LB Nickerson, LB Eric Wilson, WR Davis, TE Brown. QB Tyrod Taylor active & will start for the 1st time since week 2 at Browns, Mills is the no. 2 QB. – 11:30 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Today, Pascal Siakam will play in Toronto for the first time since February 28, 2020 (618 days ago) and Kevin Durant will play in Toronto for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 Finals (851 days ago). – 11:03 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Eastern Conference Power Poll Week 3 – Based on head-to-head and schedule resume:
1. Miami
2. Philly
3. NY
4. Nets
5. BULLS
6. Wiz
7. Bucks
8. Cavs – 11:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam is ready for his season debut today
sportando.basketball/en/toronto-rap… – 10:59 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Buzz Boyz are ready to battle in LA! 😤
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/VAsLGZgQRJ – 10:55 AM
