Game stream: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4) play against the New York Knicks (3-3) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 32, New York Knicks 37 (Q2 10:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
This is just not something Obi Toppin could have done last season. pic.twitter.com/oiVh6OnK8F – 6:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs continuing to move the ball well as they have 10 assists on 13 made shots. They are also generating 3s that aren’t falling, as they are 2-of-8 from 3. They shot 13-of-28 from the field.
Knicks lead 30-29 at the end of the first. – 6:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The #Cavs Garland/Mobley minutes in the first quarter were an absolute delight. – 6:35 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Not such a concern playing w/o a conventional point guard when Randle & Barrett are both on the floor. Both those guys initiate so much offense anyway. Fournier, too. The real interesting part will be to see how Thibs handles the reserves, or if he goes w/ a 5-man 2nd unit at all – 6:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Dunk ☑️
Block ☑️
Steal ☑️
Mitch doin’ it all early. pic.twitter.com/F1j2oy1wU8 – 6:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens remains in the rotation after his strong second-half minutes in Toronto. – 6:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Knicks go on a 10-2 run after #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff subbed out Garland and Mobley. – 6:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have gone to the 3-2 zone early in this one. The zone with Evan Mobley at the top. – 6:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
D Wade gets us started!
📺 #CavsKnicks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Dm6D45ikUB – 6:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsKnicks starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PwWz15QIg1 – 5:36 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
We just look too good @McNuttMonica. Get to @MSGNetworks for #Knicks Game Night with us, @Rebecca Haarlow @Wally Szcerzbiak and @BillPidto. @KnicksMSGN #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/d6PVVmDUzL – 5:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be starting Dean Wade in place of Lauri Markkanen at small forward once again tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. His third straight start. – 4:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are all out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks due to health and safety protocols. Danny Green (hamstring) is questionable. – 4:37 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Thibodeau didn’t guarantee Kemba Walker is playing tomorrow vs. Sixers either but that might be a injury protocol thing. – 4:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We have arrived at The Mecca. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZzK924zCBL – 4:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
My story from yesterday morning on tonight’s Knicks starting point guard, Derrick Rose: https://t.co/PTFK5YKh3m pic.twitter.com/QhpDaxq72h – 4:17 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kemba out Derek will start. Tom says medical people recommended rest. pic.twitter.com/ROdAlJtwyF – 4:16 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
The 2021 New York Football Giants pic.twitter.com/7jhRH605Ic – 4:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday Funday 🏀
🆚 @New York Knicks
🕕 6:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/aHrV6oAzHr – 3:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
#Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley takes step in trying to avoid sophomore jinx #NBA @KentuckyMBB nypost.com/2021/11/07/kni… – 1:33 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker will sit out first game of back-to-back tonight vs. Cleveland. No surprise. Hasn’t played well last 2. – 1:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are +1 tonight hosting the Bucks.
Milwaukee is coming off a loss at home vs. Knicks and remain without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Can Bradley Beal return to All-NBA form and how do Kyle Kuzma + Deni Avdija hold up against Giannis Antetokounmpo? – 1:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba Walker is out tonight for the Knicks. Resting on the first game of a back to back. Slated to play tomorrow in Philly. – 12:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker (rest) is out tonight vs CLE, Knicks say. Team is resting him on first game of a back-to-back. – 12:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kemba Walker (rest) is out for tonight’s game versus Cleveland. So, by the way is @Steve Popper. Steve, you neglected to mention it was marathon Sunday when I said I’d work for you. – 12:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Kemba Walker will be rested tonight vs. Cleveland.
This is the front end of a back-to-back for NY – 12:17 PM
Knicks announce Kemba Walker will be rested tonight vs. Cleveland.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (rest) is out for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 12:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Kemba Walker is out tonight versus Cleveland. First game of back to back set. – 12:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Kemba Walker (rest) is out for tonight’s game against Cleveland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:16 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Kemba Walker (rest) is out for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 12:15 PM
