Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

The Houston Rockets (1-8) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Houston Rockets 82, Golden State Warriors 100 (Q3 00:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets gave up a 15-2 run in about three minutes in the third quarter in Phoenix and a 15-0 run in a little less than three minutes in the third tonight. When they absolutely need a bucket, they press, force things instead of executing. – 10:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Beli for threeeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/vY7uoQK4df – 10:19 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Warriors on a 15-0 run to lead 98-80 over the #Rockets, 2:14 left in 3rdQ. Houston has committed 19 turnovers, leading to 31 GS points. – 10:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Warriors on a 15-0 run. Rockets were within 3. They are now down 18. – 10:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
GP2 has some serious bounce.
The crowd loves him. So do his teammates. His dunks really get everybody going. – 10:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood eats through the contact 😤 pic.twitter.com/4NSdQZ67YB – 10:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Both Draymond and Poole have four fouls. Kerr sticking with Draymond for now. Poole is on the bench. – 10:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
That Draymond jumper is exactly what the Warriors need for him to keep hitting. Teams are going to give him the space — he’s just got to keep showing that it can be a threat. – 10:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
With this bucket, Stephen is now 100 threes away from passing Ray Allen for most career triples 💦
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/4jA31Tq6Aq – 10:04 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m always worried Jalen Green is going to dislocate his shoulder on these violent transition dunks lol pic.twitter.com/meCud0I5ui – 10:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jalen Green is going to be the one to invent anti-gravity not Elon pic.twitter.com/r6eckyLXNz – 10:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green with the no-look dump-off pass to Daniel Theis. pic.twitter.com/hjwepFmTNm – 9:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
20 points
5-7 from the field
& we’ve got a whole half to play. pic.twitter.com/cIGeISUjlo – 9:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Three Otto Porter 3s in 40 seconds of game clock pic.twitter.com/g1TPZusIE3 – 9:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Otto Porter, Jr. just drained three triples in a row. The Warriors bench exploded after that last one. Steph was jumping around all over the place. Chase crowd just gave him a big ovation. He really seems to fit in this system. – 9:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Like father like son. @Kenyon Martin – KJ Martin, Jr. pic.twitter.com/AtGLNBMAdF – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
dunk EVERYTHING
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/v8O8UxIAUA – 9:34 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
With Indiana’s win in Sacramento tonight, the NBA’s only winless teams on road are Houston (0-6), Detroit (0-4) and Portland (0-4). Blazers start 4-game trip Tuesday that hits Clippers, Suns, Rockets and Nuggets. – 9:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors foul count w/2:29 left in the half: Curry 3, Green 3, Poole 3, Wiggins 2, Payton 2. – 9:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As K.J. Martin checks in for Nwaba, odd that Christian Wood has not returned. Has played 12 minutes with three left in the half. Has not taken a shot. – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sixteen first half fouls (so far) for the Warriors. Three for Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. – 9:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors displeased with the officials (Brothers, Ford, Twardoski), who have been very good and very bad. GSW with 14 fouls, HOU with 5. – 9:26 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
A big offensive rebound by Tate on his own miss for the putback and a breakaway look for Nwaba, and yes, the #Rockets take their biggest lead of the game at 49-45. They were down by as many as 9. – 9:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
One thing’s for sure
Dray
drops
DIMES pic.twitter.com/OVWh3068ZV – 9:17 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
First quarter in the books.
Rockets: 32
Warriors: 37
@Kroger | #LightTheFuse🔥 pic.twitter.com/zhhmja9xNo – 9:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kind of a typical Rockets quarter. Got off to a stumbling start, fought back to make the game tight, trail by five anyway because of missed free throws, turnovers (and not a whole lot of defense.) – 9:12 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Hadn’t watched the Warriors tv broadcast all season and told myself it probably isn’t as bad as I remember.
It is. – 9:10 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Alperen Sengun gets fouled at half court, by Steph Curry, SHOOTING (!!!!) with 1 second remaining in the first quarter. Wowza. – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors keeping the Rockets in it with 3 non-shooting fouls while in the penalty in the last couple mins of the first. – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
the squad pulled out every kind of pass on this one
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1bi7ENL21W – 9:08 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Josh Christopher, who the Rockets are attempting to recast into a defensive stopper, is getting a look guarding Steph. – 9:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors 29, Rockets 24, 2:31 Q1. Jordan Poole has 15 on 5-6 FG. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fifteen first quarter points for Jordan Poole, coming off 31 and 26 points the past two games. He’s quickly flipped that slump into a hot streak. – 9:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
6 minutes for Christian Wood, zero shot attempts. I don’t think he ever got a touch in the scoring zone during that entire stint. – 8:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green has a whole lot of consistent energy to open this season. Different than the past two. One of the main reasons driving the 7-1 start. pic.twitter.com/ThgUR2K2nV – 8:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
GP2 gives Steph his first break of the night at the 4:35 mark. Poole making sure the offense remains in rhythm with 10 points — 4-of-5 from the field. – 8:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Juan Toscano-Anderson enters for Draymond Green, who picked up 2 fouls in the first 5 minutes. Warriors 20, Rockets 16, 4:35 Q1 – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
go off then wiggs 👀
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/nNy6JUXGuO – 8:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond is surprisingly turned up for a 5:30 Sunday game against the Rockets. He’s been all over the place defensively. – 8:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Still early, but I believe the Warriors will be better than the Rockets this season. – 8:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Teams are trying to front Draymond in the post to prevent Warriors running their split cut. Whenever they do that with Wiggins handling the ball, Draymond signals for him to drive the front and they usually get something good out of it. – 8:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG puts the first points on the board 💪
@Toyota | #LightTheFuse🔥 pic.twitter.com/ud24o3x3fe – 8:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP starting us off with six straight
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/aWn9KZjI9q – 8:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Wrote about it last night: NBA strength training is going to do so much for Jalen Green.
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green drove through his chest for layups early for layups. Also got the ball stripped on the way to the basket on a fast break. – 8:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jalen Green getting an early education from Jordan Poole, who has the first 8 for the Warriors largely at his expense. – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
An ICYMI before Rockets tip against the Warriors tonight from my conversation with Steph Curry …
Driven to succeed: How Jalen Green learned from Stephen Curry houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s how you feel?!
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/WOm9WSDoXH – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Lock in.
Stream the game live ➡️ https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/znT6b87UoZ – 8:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/0K5ntLB7xk – 8:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Golden State:
John Collins (left foot strain) is probable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 8:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Golden State:
John Collins (left foot strain) is probable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 8:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Way 2 drippy. 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/ulv8N8bxPL – 7:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
sunday reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/v0lQfkN3Kh – 7:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans have hit the $20,000 half court shot in 2/4 games.
Thunder fans shooting better from half court than Steph Curry is shooting from the 3 point line. – 7:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga:
“A lot of guys who were drafted right before or right after him are all playing a lot. So it’s not easy for him, but he understands.” pic.twitter.com/UMHRIEcT24 – 7:12 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rafael Stone told Stephen Silas to watch a bunch of Alperen Sengun film before the season. “He had his fingerprints all over that one.” – 7:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas opens his press conference acknowledging the 8 lives lost at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. pic.twitter.com/b3iIiBzDJ7 – 7:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas says the Rockets will play more of their younger players tonight:
“All hands on deck… All 12 guys that are available could get in.” – 7:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas opens pre-game presser with heartfelt acknowledgment of the families and loved ones of the eight young people who died at the recent Astroworld concert in Houston. Silas said his two young daughters wanted to attend the concert, but didn’t. – 7:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Slow motion look at Jalen Green’s shooting mechanics. Has an interesting gather where he puts his left hand under the ball, not classic form with a lot of left hand involvement but has worked well for him in his career to this point. pic.twitter.com/tFuXK9iike – 7:03 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas said Eric Gordon felt some tightness in his groin, and like with House they didn’t feel like it was worth it to risk it today – 7:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Danuel House was set to play today but felt pain in the morning so the Rockets played it safe given they have days off. – 7:02 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Danuel House is still experiencing some pain, so they didn’t think it was worth it to play him today when they don’t play again until Wednesday – 7:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Jalen Green: “He’s just a freak athlete. Incredibly bouncy and fast, dynamic, and he’s going to be a great player.” – 7:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Warriors Ground
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/vLUYaeKtFD – 7:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman won’t go on the Warriors upcoming road trip, which rules him out of the team’s next eight games, at least. Wiseman’s doing contact in team settings, but still hasn’t fully scrimmaged. – 6:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson and James Wiseman will stay behind and work with training staff and coaches when Warriors hit the road next Saturday. No decision yet on whether JW will put in some time w/G-League Santa Cruz. Wiseman should be ready for 3on3 in the coming week, per Steve Kerr – 6:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says neither Wiseman nor Klay Thompson will travel on the Warriors upcoming east coast road trip. They’ll continue to get their rehab work in at Chase and the hope is they can ramp up what they can do with the group after that. – 6:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman and Klay Thompson will not go on upcoming road trip and will have a program in San Francisco to “ramp things up.” Still undecided when or if Wiseman will play for Santa Cruz. – 6:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says Andre Iguodala (sore hip) won’t play tonight vs. Rockets — but he doesn’t believe it’s serious. Sounds like more of a rest day as Kerr reiterates they are looking for days during the year to give the veteran swingman a breather. – 6:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
wholesome Klay content for your timeline pic.twitter.com/Hoev4W0iRt – 6:39 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Rockets | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/35kSWXsJjm – 6:33 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On this date in 1981, Golden State dished out a franchise-record 46 assists in a 152-107 win over Denver.
Box score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/UlE8dIe4GG – 6:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant returned to Toronto for 1st time since he tore his Achilles in the Finals with Warriors. He called that one of the lowest moments of his career but he said that wasn’t on his mind on the court. Durant is in a groove, finishing with 31-7-7 as Nets win 5th straight. – 6:03 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Seventy five years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans.
Box score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/t5aynThRz4 – 4:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have ruled out Eric Gordon from tonight’s game against the Warriors with right groin tightness. Danuel House also remains out – 4:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets are undermanned on their first back-to-back. Danuel House Jr. remains out today with the foot sprain. Eric Gordon is out with right groin tightness. – 4:32 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The long road trip ends in San Francisco. 🚀
⏰ 7:30 PM
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM
🏀 https://t.co/HopCfOOCWW pic.twitter.com/qXRnyqfsaj – 4:30 PM
The long road trip ends in San Francisco. 🚀
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Joe Fulks pic.twitter.com/isfT0iZdbb – 4:23 PM
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony and Iggy will both be available for the @Orlando Magic‘s home game against the @Utah Jazz tonight. – 4:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Houston has forced five turnovers and scored nine points with zero touchdowns. This is really, really difficult to do. – 3:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
According the L2M Report, officials missed a defensive 3 seconds on Christian Wood during Denver’s final possession. Everything else was called correctly – 3:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
November 7, 1946 – the Warriors play their first game ever, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen 81-75.
The rest, you could say, is history. pic.twitter.com/S7LcRYbL0Q – 3:00 PM
