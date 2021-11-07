Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings

The Indiana Pacers (3-7) play against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Indiana Pacers 27, Sacramento Kings 22 (Q2 11:03)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis caught an elbow to the face from his own teammate. Rough start for the All-Star big. – 6:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield’s shot at the end of the quarter stands. 27-19 Pacers lead heading to 2Q. – 6:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
9️⃣ points in the first quarter for @Chris Duarte 🙌
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/syyo4GZov4 – 6:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
19 point quarters for the Kings are never good. But a Buddy Hield buzzer three may awaken the Kings offense heading to the 2nd quarter. – 6:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠.
@Davion Mitchell pic.twitter.com/U0sd0WOMR1 – 6:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Buddy Hield buzzer beater from 44-feet to end the 1st quarter. Pacers lead 27-19. Hielc with 8 points – 6:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just because you’re forced to play Brad Wanamaker doesn’t mean you have to run the last play of the quarter for him – 6:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield beats the buzzer with a triple from Roseville. Kings trail 27-19 after 1Q. – 6:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell is disrupting EVERYTHING (evergreen tweet) – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myl3️⃣s Turn3️⃣r
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/7jmTo0VFtS – 6:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chris Duarte sparks the Pacers 22-11 early 1st quarter lead in Sacramento with 9 points. Kings shooting 29% to start following the blistering shooting performance on Friday night. – 6:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wide open looks aren’t falling right now for Kings. Good news is that they only trail 17-11. – 6:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stockton G League coach Bobby Jackson seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive for today’s game with the Pacers in Sacramento. – 6:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
get us started, @Chris Duarte
Watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/g0aR4iooWp pic.twitter.com/Ooq4t3Mvnk – 6:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
There is very little energy in Golden 1 right now. Kings aren’t hitting shots. Fans are quiet and late arriving. – 6:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes with the two-handed flush to start the scoring for Sacramento. 2-2. – 6:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’re teaming up with @denverrescue to host the Do All You Can Food Drive during Wednesday’s game against the Pacers!
You can help by bringing non-perishable food or monetary donations to the game.
Full details: https://t.co/PsOh7NTUQv pic.twitter.com/77hZfHi4nN – 6:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Rich_Holmes22 pic.twitter.com/gYkcQGkUyS – 5:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pacers
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
sunday-fitted courtesy of @terencedavisjr 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/IwcxHDObHx – 5:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pacers injury update:
Jeremy Lamb – Available (left ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (non-COVID illness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) – 5:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for today’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brogdon is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists. – 5:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game at Sacramento:
Jeremy Lamb – Available (left ankle)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (non-COVID illness)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left knee)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/OS6BajDM8Z – 5:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
TJ McConnell warming up with one-handed 15 footers, starts with palm facing up like it’s a volleyball serve. I’ve seen this before once or twice but it’s been a minute. pic.twitter.com/EBD8kZW5Yy – 4:27 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Watching Goga Bitadze put in work pregame. Last time I saw him in person was in Montenegro! Such a smooth stroke for his size, has extended range too. pic.twitter.com/JTDeGhh01t – 4:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in The House That @Sam Amick ‘s Taxes Built for today’s matinee between Indiana and Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/YCDxEjJoOV – 4:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams doesn’t foresee Deandre Ayton (leg) playing Monday at Sacramento. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wD5jjj2980 – 2:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Some light reading this morning….Sunday Musings: The latest version of the Sacramento Kings feels different. Make sure to subscribe to The Kings Beat! kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… via @James Ham – 1:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Pacers at Kings
Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for the Pacers due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. Jeremy Lamb is questionable with a left ankle sprain. TJ Warren (foot) remains out.
Robert Woodard II is out for the Kings due to left hamstring tightness. – 1:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Robert Woodard is now listed as out with hamstring tightness. Brogdan and Lamb still listed as questionable for Pacers. – 1:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Weekend Conversation: how do you feel about this Pacers team so far, have you been to a game yet? Have a question or thought to share, let’s hear it in the comments section 👇
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/weekend-conv… – 1:07 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kings-Pacers tips-off at 3pm and Malcom Brogdan and Jeremy Lamb are questionable. TJ Warren remains out for the Pacers. – 12:41 PM
