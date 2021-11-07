Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) play against the Washington Wizards (3-3) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 24, Washington Wizards 26 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 26, Bucks 24
Kuzma: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 6 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Giannis: 3 pts., 2 rebs. 1 asst.
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 8 (10), Bucks, 4 (3) – 6:37 PM
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 26, Bucks 24
Kuzma: 8 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 6 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
Giannis: 3 pts., 2 rebs. 1 asst.
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 8 (10), Bucks, 4 (3) – 6:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 26-24 Wizards after the first quarter. Wiz lead despite having 8 TOs already. Helps they are 5-for-8 from 3PT range. – 6:37 PM
It’s 26-24 Wizards after the first quarter. Wiz lead despite having 8 TOs already. Helps they are 5-for-8 from 3PT range. – 6:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
At the end of one, the #Wizards lead the #Bucks 26-24
Milwaukee shot 39.1% from the field and 30% from behind the three-point line. – 6:37 PM
At the end of one, the #Wizards lead the #Bucks 26-24
Milwaukee shot 39.1% from the field and 30% from behind the three-point line. – 6:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal accidentally deflected the ball right in the face of Monumental executive Roger Mody. Nice of him to pick his glasses up. pic.twitter.com/eNqsiNI5A1 – 6:35 PM
Bradley Beal accidentally deflected the ball right in the face of Monumental executive Roger Mody. Nice of him to pick his glasses up. pic.twitter.com/eNqsiNI5A1 – 6:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
12 combined turnovers for the #Bucks and #Wizards thus far in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
12 combined turnovers for the #Bucks and #Wizards thus far in the first quarter. – 6:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former Wizard Justin Robinson getting rotation playing time for the Bucks – 6:29 PM
Former Wizard Justin Robinson getting rotation playing time for the Bucks – 6:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
💪 K U Z 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/u4lloVsSWS – 6:29 PM
💪 K U Z 💪
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/u4lloVsSWS – 6:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen has nine points and three steals with 3:52 left in this first quarter. #Bucks lead 18-17. – 6:27 PM
Grayson Allen has nine points and three steals with 3:52 left in this first quarter. #Bucks lead 18-17. – 6:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We are loving the Giannis to Grayson connection. 👌 pic.twitter.com/BThAnUiN7r – 6:25 PM
We are loving the Giannis to Grayson connection. 👌 pic.twitter.com/BThAnUiN7r – 6:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
You think Bobby Portis was excited to get the start tonight?
He’s been in everything from scoring to blocking shots and getting deflections. It hasn’t all been totally in control but it feels like the Bucks needed a spark like this. – 6:24 PM
You think Bobby Portis was excited to get the start tonight?
He’s been in everything from scoring to blocking shots and getting deflections. It hasn’t all been totally in control but it feels like the Bucks needed a spark like this. – 6:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After going up 12-0, the #Wizards have turned it over five times and the #Bucks have now tied it up by scoring seven points off them. – 6:23 PM
After going up 12-0, the #Wizards have turned it over five times and the #Bucks have now tied it up by scoring seven points off them. – 6:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards started tonight’s game on a 12-0 run. The Bucks have since answered with a 12-0 run. – 6:23 PM
The Wizards started tonight’s game on a 12-0 run. The Bucks have since answered with a 12-0 run. – 6:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bucks answer the Wizards 12-0 run to start the game with a 12-0 run of their own.
Washington has 5 turnovers in the game’s first 7 minutes. – 6:23 PM
Bucks answer the Wizards 12-0 run to start the game with a 12-0 run of their own.
Washington has 5 turnovers in the game’s first 7 minutes. – 6:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
☔️☔️☔️
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/OgzahA2LdC – 6:23 PM
☔️☔️☔️
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/OgzahA2LdC – 6:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bradley Beal is shaking his right (shooting) hand after that last missed three.
The #Bucks are now down 12-9. – 6:21 PM
Bradley Beal is shaking his right (shooting) hand after that last missed three.
The #Bucks are now down 12-9. – 6:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks get their first bucket over 3 minutes into this one. They trail the #Wizards 12-2. – 6:20 PM
#Bucks get their first bucket over 3 minutes into this one. They trail the #Wizards 12-2. – 6:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The (crypto) bank is always open.
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/7TIeXdy7lE – 6:20 PM
The (crypto) bank is always open.
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/7TIeXdy7lE – 6:20 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Maybe the Bucks are looking for a show of solidarity with their Packers friends by going scoreless tonight? – 6:15 PM
Maybe the Bucks are looking for a show of solidarity with their Packers friends by going scoreless tonight? – 6:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The rim at Capital One Arena has not been kind to the new-look #Bucks starting lineup. #Wizards out to a 9-0 start and Mike Budenholzer calls for time. – 6:14 PM
The rim at Capital One Arena has not been kind to the new-look #Bucks starting lineup. #Wizards out to a 9-0 start and Mike Budenholzer calls for time. – 6:14 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards start the game on a 9-0 run. Milwaukee needs a timeout. – 6:14 PM
Wizards start the game on a 9-0 run. Milwaukee needs a timeout. – 6:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma has drawn the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment early tonight. – 6:14 PM
Kyle Kuzma has drawn the Giannis Antetokounmpo assignment early tonight. – 6:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday will indeed start for the #Bucks – he will join Grayson Allen and George Hill in the backcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. – 6:08 PM
Jrue Holiday will indeed start for the #Bucks – he will join Grayson Allen and George Hill in the backcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coach Unseld caught up with Bob Dandridge earlier tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/ziSjhuwADK – 5:49 PM
Coach Unseld caught up with Bob Dandridge earlier tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/ziSjhuwADK – 5:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Capital One Arena is always a light arriving crowd, but there are a lot of fans cheering for the Bucks coming to the court with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Greek Heritage Night. – 5:48 PM
Capital One Arena is always a light arriving crowd, but there are a lot of fans cheering for the Bucks coming to the court with all eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Greek Heritage Night. – 5:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Allen is averaging a career-high 14.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/oeh2RSrnwh – 5:44 PM
Allen is averaging a career-high 14.0 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/oeh2RSrnwh – 5:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to let it fly!
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/2eDd4oIMVP – 5:42 PM
Ready to let it fly!
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/2eDd4oIMVP – 5:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stepping into the office.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/f09Tb85Dzm – 5:38 PM
Stepping into the office.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/f09Tb85Dzm – 5:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🟨 Sunday Fresh 🟨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/1m3dsXSKUD – 5:31 PM
🟨 Sunday Fresh 🟨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/1m3dsXSKUD – 5:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo doing some pre-game work.
Bucks and Wizards tipping in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fD6By3Ri3h – 5:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo doing some pre-game work.
Bucks and Wizards tipping in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fD6By3Ri3h – 5:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donte DiVincenzo getting in some work. The #Bucks guard continues to rehab from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/PCYOhjAw1A – 5:21 PM
Donte DiVincenzo getting in some work. The #Bucks guard continues to rehab from ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/PCYOhjAw1A – 5:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last eight games over the Wizards.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/K0ZC3B1PuJ – 5:20 PM
The Bucks have won their last eight games over the Wizards.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/K0ZC3B1PuJ – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Almost game time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Almost game time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis enters tonight’s game third in the NBA in scoring. (27.1 ppg) pic.twitter.com/s9u3OlsPol – 4:53 PM
Giannis enters tonight’s game third in the NBA in scoring. (27.1 ppg) pic.twitter.com/s9u3OlsPol – 4:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As we get ready to honor Bob Dandridge during tonight’s game, take a look back at his Hall of Fame Induction speech!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA – 4:46 PM
As we get ready to honor Bob Dandridge during tonight’s game, take a look back at his Hall of Fame Induction speech!
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA – 4:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Grayson Allen (illness) is available tonight. Regarding Jrue Holiday potentially starting, he said they’ll make that determination later. – 4:37 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Grayson Allen (illness) is available tonight. Regarding Jrue Holiday potentially starting, he said they’ll make that determination later. – 4:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Looks like Daniel Gafford suffered some kind of right shoulder or neck stinger early in his pre-game warmup routine. He went back to the locker room looking in some discomfort trying to stretch it out. – 4:36 PM
Looks like Daniel Gafford suffered some kind of right shoulder or neck stinger early in his pre-game warmup routine. He went back to the locker room looking in some discomfort trying to stretch it out. – 4:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans, who suffered an ankle sprain Monday in Atlanta, remains week-to-week, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:31 PM
Davis Bertans, who suffered an ankle sprain Monday in Atlanta, remains week-to-week, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford against the NBA champion Bucks tonight, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. No surprise there with that starting five. – 4:29 PM
The Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford against the NBA champion Bucks tonight, coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. No surprise there with that starting five. – 4:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal has joked about his 3-point shooting slump to start the season.
After the win over Grizzlies, Unseld told the team “look we finally knocked down some shots.”
Beal responded, “everybody but me.”
Unseld pre-game: “He’ll shoot his way out of it.” – 4:27 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Bradley Beal has joked about his 3-point shooting slump to start the season.
After the win over Grizzlies, Unseld told the team “look we finally knocked down some shots.”
Beal responded, “everybody but me.”
Unseld pre-game: “He’ll shoot his way out of it.” – 4:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Among players averaging at least 20 minutes per game, Raul Neto leads the Wizards with a 104.1 pace rating.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/ZSmglFvrSa – 4:20 PM
Among players averaging at least 20 minutes per game, Raul Neto leads the Wizards with a 104.1 pace rating.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/ZSmglFvrSa – 4:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Davis Bertans is still considered week-to-week as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. – 4:19 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Davis Bertans is still considered week-to-week as he continues to recover from a left ankle sprain. – 4:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Grayson Allen remains questionable for tonight’s game against the #Wizards with an illness.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer will speak in about 15 minutes. – 4:16 PM
#Bucks guard Grayson Allen remains questionable for tonight’s game against the #Wizards with an illness.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer will speak in about 15 minutes. – 4:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Patty C & the C stands for caffeinated.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SUUbKYDaQk – 4:14 PM
Patty C & the C stands for caffeinated.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/SUUbKYDaQk – 4:14 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the NBA, is in the house. pic.twitter.com/dr24Xi9obv – 3:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the best player in the NBA, is in the house. pic.twitter.com/dr24Xi9obv – 3:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A couple of guys who can do it all!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BQezXOgRxT – 3:52 PM
A couple of guys who can do it all!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/BQezXOgRxT – 3:52 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Anthony Gill (right calf strain) is available for the Wizards starting tonight after missing the last few weeks.
Montrezl Harrell playing until the end of the game in a blow out win vs. Memphis was because Washington only had 10 players available with the Go-Go also playing. – 3:45 PM
Anthony Gill (right calf strain) is available for the Wizards starting tonight after missing the last few weeks.
Montrezl Harrell playing until the end of the game in a blow out win vs. Memphis was because Washington only had 10 players available with the Go-Go also playing. – 3:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards vs. Bucks tonight at The Vault. Defending champs and Giannis. Beal and MVP candidate Montrezl Harrell.
Here are my three keys to the game. Tipoff is at 6 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/H8pxTYAvKA – 3:44 PM
It’s Wizards vs. Bucks tonight at The Vault. Defending champs and Giannis. Beal and MVP candidate Montrezl Harrell.
Here are my three keys to the game. Tipoff is at 6 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/H8pxTYAvKA – 3:44 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Beal doesn’t want Ted Cruz’s anti-vax backing, “Don’t attach me to that” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/07/bea… – 3:00 PM
Beal doesn’t want Ted Cruz’s anti-vax backing, “Don’t attach me to that” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/07/bea… – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Everybody online got to share their opinions of our new City Edition uniforms, but how did the squad feel about them?
Reactions ranged from “Sheeeesh” to “Fresh” to “Fire” 👇 pic.twitter.com/FR5eRsj18y – 2:49 PM
Everybody online got to share their opinions of our new City Edition uniforms, but how did the squad feel about them?
Reactions ranged from “Sheeeesh” to “Fresh” to “Fire” 👇 pic.twitter.com/FR5eRsj18y – 2:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are +1 tonight hosting the Bucks.
Milwaukee is coming off a loss at home vs. Knicks and remain without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Can Bradley Beal return to All-NBA form and how do Kyle Kuzma + Deni Avdija hold up against Giannis Antetokounmpo? – 1:06 PM
Wizards are +1 tonight hosting the Bucks.
Milwaukee is coming off a loss at home vs. Knicks and remain without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Can Bradley Beal return to All-NBA form and how do Kyle Kuzma + Deni Avdija hold up against Giannis Antetokounmpo? – 1:06 PM