Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 65, Oklahoma City Thunder 63 (Q3 06:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
these teams need to stop trying @Drew Eubanks !!
they don’t knooow 😤🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/3yrHthjiLv – 8:27 PM
these teams need to stop trying @Drew Eubanks !!
they don’t knooow 😤🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/3yrHthjiLv – 8:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Is it worrisome SGA has basically done nothing tonight? … I wondered aloud approximately one millisecond before SGA rattled off seven straight for the Thunder. – 8:27 PM
Is it worrisome SGA has basically done nothing tonight? … I wondered aloud approximately one millisecond before SGA rattled off seven straight for the Thunder. – 8:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Doug McDermott is the 4th Spur in double figures with 10 points.
6 points from three
4 paint points for Doug after that last make – 8:26 PM
Doug McDermott is the 4th Spur in double figures with 10 points.
6 points from three
4 paint points for Doug after that last make – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA to JRE is free
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/Da4hY1nTAM – 8:24 PM
SGA to JRE is free
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pic.twitter.com/Da4hY1nTAM – 8:24 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Doug McDermott going to the foul line for Spurs’ first free throws at 10:08 mark of third quarter.
Or will he? Daigneault will challenge. – 8:20 PM
Doug McDermott going to the foul line for Spurs’ first free throws at 10:08 mark of third quarter.
Or will he? Daigneault will challenge. – 8:20 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Da Tower is on one! 💪
Nearly a double-double through one half
10 PTS | 5-5 FG | 9 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/YnkcKMTFqt – 8:19 PM
Da Tower is on one! 💪
Nearly a double-double through one half
10 PTS | 5-5 FG | 9 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/YnkcKMTFqt – 8:19 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This is where the Spurs have to beware. They’ve been in command of this game from the beginning, are up by 10 at half … but Thunder have shown a penchant for playing their buttocks off in second halves. – 8:17 PM
This is where the Spurs have to beware. They’ve been in command of this game from the beginning, are up by 10 at half … but Thunder have shown a penchant for playing their buttocks off in second halves. – 8:17 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Drew Eubanks has 10 points and eight rebounds at half as well. – 8:16 PM
Drew Eubanks has 10 points and eight rebounds at half as well. – 8:16 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
tremendous start from the squad 🤟
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/uW17iVUBQo – 8:11 PM
tremendous start from the squad 🤟
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/uW17iVUBQo – 8:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
DJ got the cookie and Dev stuffed it in the jar!! 🍪💥
@Dejounte Murray | @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/aJWm9mBoyv – 8:08 PM
DJ got the cookie and Dev stuffed it in the jar!! 🍪💥
@Dejounte Murray | @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/aJWm9mBoyv – 8:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
If the Spurs can limit the Thunder FT attempts in the second half, they’ll stay in good position.
SA guarding the paint well and OKC struggling from three, though they made their last few attempts.
SA yet to visit the FT line pic.twitter.com/VYFNIXJhID – 8:07 PM
If the Spurs can limit the Thunder FT attempts in the second half, they’ll stay in good position.
SA guarding the paint well and OKC struggling from three, though they made their last few attempts.
SA yet to visit the FT line pic.twitter.com/VYFNIXJhID – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu knows a thing or two about buzzer-beaters in this matchup 😌
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/Ibo7Y08dfh – 8:07 PM
Lu knows a thing or two about buzzer-beaters in this matchup 😌
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/Ibo7Y08dfh – 8:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort’s halftime buzzer beater 3 makes it a 10 point game.
SGA only has 5 points at halftime… but he’s has had some monster 3rd quarters this season. – 8:07 PM
Lu Dort’s halftime buzzer beater 3 makes it a 10 point game.
SGA only has 5 points at halftime… but he’s has had some monster 3rd quarters this season. – 8:07 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
This has not been a good basketball game. I guess the Spurs have been OK defensively, but they should be up by more than 10 points. And OKC… is just… oooooooof – 8:07 PM
This has not been a good basketball game. I guess the Spurs have been OK defensively, but they should be up by more than 10 points. And OKC… is just… oooooooof – 8:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Spurs by 10
OKC takes the 2Q 31-27
Keldon 12 pts | Muscala 14 pts
Lonnie 11 pts
Eubanks 10 pts
Spurs are winning the paint by 22 points
Thunder are winning the FT line by 11 points pic.twitter.com/rNXpW9C7vV – 8:04 PM
Half: Spurs by 10
OKC takes the 2Q 31-27
Keldon 12 pts | Muscala 14 pts
Lonnie 11 pts
Eubanks 10 pts
Spurs are winning the paint by 22 points
Thunder are winning the FT line by 11 points pic.twitter.com/rNXpW9C7vV – 8:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have 20 assists in the first half. Dejounte Murray has eight. – 8:03 PM
The Spurs have 20 assists in the first half. Dejounte Murray has eight. – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
FEEDING FRENZY 🦈
14 PTS in 5 MINS for #MikeMuscala! pic.twitter.com/S1r9bkQmfV – 8:03 PM
FEEDING FRENZY 🦈
14 PTS in 5 MINS for #MikeMuscala! pic.twitter.com/S1r9bkQmfV – 8:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lu Dort only hits threes at buzzers apparently. He was 0 for 3 before sinking that one at the halftime horn.
Spurs feel in control, but lead is only 55-45 at intermission. Thunder still in this. – 8:02 PM
Lu Dort only hits threes at buzzers apparently. He was 0 for 3 before sinking that one at the halftime horn.
Spurs feel in control, but lead is only 55-45 at intermission. Thunder still in this. – 8:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White is struggling with his shot, to be sure. But also he just … can … not … buy one. – 8:00 PM
Derrick White is struggling with his shot, to be sure. But also he just … can … not … buy one. – 8:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mike Muscala hits 3 straight 3s and has 14 points in 5 minutes and has 13 straight OKC points. – 7:59 PM
Mike Muscala hits 3 straight 3s and has 14 points in 5 minutes and has 13 straight OKC points. – 7:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Mike Muscala is a perfect 3/3 from outside and he has 14 points to lead OKC.
Spurs’ 16 point lead down to 11 – 7:57 PM
Mike Muscala is a perfect 3/3 from outside and he has 14 points to lead OKC.
Spurs’ 16 point lead down to 11 – 7:57 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
that’s what you call a POWER dribble!! 😤
@Doug McDermott | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/i9tVVV48bI – 7:56 PM
that’s what you call a POWER dribble!! 😤
@Doug McDermott | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/i9tVVV48bI – 7:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala has played five minutes in the second quarter. He’s 4-of-4 with 14 points. – 7:56 PM
Mike Muscala has played five minutes in the second quarter. He’s 4-of-4 with 14 points. – 7:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC was 2 of 20 from 3, until Muscala made three in a row. Pop was screaming to pick him up on the last trip before Muscala even got the ball.
Spurs didn’t, he hit another, and Pop wants an angry timeout. – 7:56 PM
OKC was 2 of 20 from 3, until Muscala made three in a row. Pop was screaming to pick him up on the last trip before Muscala even got the ball.
Spurs didn’t, he hit another, and Pop wants an angry timeout. – 7:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mike Jaws is lurking 🦈
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/KZjiNXd9Ad – 7:56 PM
Mike Jaws is lurking 🦈
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ➡️ #MikeMuscala pic.twitter.com/KZjiNXd9Ad – 7:56 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon Johnson is the 3rd Spurs player in double figures with 10 points.
Like Eubanks, all of Keldon’s points have been scored in the paint. – 7:55 PM
Keldon Johnson is the 3rd Spurs player in double figures with 10 points.
Like Eubanks, all of Keldon’s points have been scored in the paint. – 7:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thunder are now 2/20 from three.
49% of their shot attempts have been 3s
Spurs by 14 – 7:53 PM
Thunder are now 2/20 from three.
49% of their shot attempts have been 3s
Spurs by 14 – 7:53 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Lonnie Walker will get credit for that last Spurs’ turnover, but it happened because McDermott left the corner where he was supposed to be. Pop pointed at him after the play, and McDermott smiled at tapped his chest in “my bad” fashion. – 7:53 PM
Lonnie Walker will get credit for that last Spurs’ turnover, but it happened because McDermott left the corner where he was supposed to be. Pop pointed at him after the play, and McDermott smiled at tapped his chest in “my bad” fashion. – 7:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie is the 2nd Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.
9 points from three
2 points in the paint – 7:51 PM
Lonnie is the 2nd Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.
9 points from three
2 points in the paint – 7:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
once he turns the corner, it’s over for ya
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/t4tq7iiAvf – 7:47 PM
once he turns the corner, it’s over for ya
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/t4tq7iiAvf – 7:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs starting guards are scoreless and a combined 0-for-10 and they are winning by 13. – 7:47 PM
Spurs starting guards are scoreless and a combined 0-for-10 and they are winning by 13. – 7:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs are shooting 39 percent and winning by 15, if you’d like to know if this is a game you should rush to see on League Pass. – 7:44 PM
Spurs are shooting 39 percent and winning by 15, if you’d like to know if this is a game you should rush to see on League Pass. – 7:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Drew Eubanks is the first Spurs player in double figures scoring with 10 points.
All 10 of Eubanks’ points have been scored in the paint.
SA winning the paint by 12 points
Spurs by 15 – 7:43 PM
Drew Eubanks is the first Spurs player in double figures scoring with 10 points.
All 10 of Eubanks’ points have been scored in the paint.
SA winning the paint by 12 points
Spurs by 15 – 7:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
As much as the Spurs like to push pace this season, sometimes Pop has to rein them in. “Lonnie, whoa!” he hollers after four fruitless possessions.
Spurs call something in the halfcourt, get a Eubanks layup. – 7:43 PM
As much as the Spurs like to push pace this season, sometimes Pop has to rein them in. “Lonnie, whoa!” he hollers after four fruitless possessions.
Spurs call something in the halfcourt, get a Eubanks layup. – 7:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Thunder are now 2/17 from three.
46% of the Thunder shot attempts are 3s – 7:42 PM
The Thunder are now 2/17 from three.
46% of the Thunder shot attempts are 3s – 7:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
oh my Ty 😲
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/XdXy8XX4Zo – 7:39 PM
oh my Ty 😲
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/XdXy8XX4Zo – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
That’s cash!!
We’re 2-4 on $20k @MidFirstBank winners! pic.twitter.com/wSEDsbwgQh – 7:33 PM
That’s cash!!
We’re 2-4 on $20k @MidFirstBank winners! pic.twitter.com/wSEDsbwgQh – 7:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have now held the Mavericks, Magic, and Thunder below 20 points in an individual quarter this season. – 7:33 PM
The Spurs have now held the Mavericks, Magic, and Thunder below 20 points in an individual quarter this season. – 7:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs hold the Thunder to 14 points
SA leads by 14
The Spurs are a +9 from the 3PT
Spurs are a +6 in the paint
Thunder shot 1/12 from 3PT in the 1Q – 7:32 PM
1Q: Spurs hold the Thunder to 14 points
SA leads by 14
The Spurs are a +9 from the 3PT
Spurs are a +6 in the paint
Thunder shot 1/12 from 3PT in the 1Q – 7:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Whether you remembered to change your clock or not..
⚡️
⚡️ ^ ⚡️
⚡️ | ⚡️
⚡️ ⊙——> time for Thunder basketball
⚡️ ⚡️
⚡️ ⚡️
⚡️ pic.twitter.com/32ksDDwKIj – 7:31 PM
Whether you remembered to change your clock or not..
⚡️
⚡️ ^ ⚡️
⚡️ | ⚡️
⚡️ ⊙——> time for Thunder basketball
⚡️ ⚡️
⚡️ ⚡️
⚡️ pic.twitter.com/32ksDDwKIj – 7:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For the second game in a row, the Spurs aren’t super sharp in the first quarter but still have a double-digit lead (28-14).
Orlando and OKC are bad, man, but don’t tell the Lakers about the latter. – 7:31 PM
For the second game in a row, the Spurs aren’t super sharp in the first quarter but still have a double-digit lead (28-14).
Orlando and OKC are bad, man, but don’t tell the Lakers about the latter. – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Spurs 28, Thunder 14
Ties OKC’s lowest-scoring quarter this season. Thunder shot 6-of-26 (23%). – 7:31 PM
End 1Q: Spurs 28, Thunder 14
Ties OKC’s lowest-scoring quarter this season. Thunder shot 6-of-26 (23%). – 7:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have built 16 point leads in back to back games.
+16 @ ORL
+16 @ OKC in the 1Q tonight – 7:30 PM
The Spurs have built 16 point leads in back to back games.
+16 @ ORL
+16 @ OKC in the 1Q tonight – 7:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Thad Vision 👀✨
@Thaddeus Young | @Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/T4RdJ2E2mV – 7:29 PM
Thad Vision 👀✨
@Thaddeus Young | @Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/T4RdJ2E2mV – 7:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 4 of their 10 games this season.
SA enters 2-1 when leading by 15 – 7:29 PM
The Spurs have led by 15 points in 4 of their 10 games this season.
SA enters 2-1 when leading by 15 – 7:29 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I love Josh Giddey and his potential so I can say this with love: He looks like the fourth Jonas brother. – 7:27 PM
I love Josh Giddey and his potential so I can say this with love: He looks like the fourth Jonas brother. – 7:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
this team loves to get on the run! 🏃♂️💨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Aq1cd6CKJW – 7:26 PM
this team loves to get on the run! 🏃♂️💨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Aq1cd6CKJW – 7:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey just hit a 3 from so deep that I think MidFirst Bank owes him $20,000. – 7:24 PM
Josh Giddey just hit a 3 from so deep that I think MidFirst Bank owes him $20,000. – 7:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans have hit the $20,000 half court shot in 2/4 games.
Thunder fans shooting better from half court than Steph Curry is shooting from the 3 point line. – 7:23 PM
OKC fans have hit the $20,000 half court shot in 2/4 games.
Thunder fans shooting better from half court than Steph Curry is shooting from the 3 point line. – 7:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
gotta love second chances 🙏
@Derrick White ➡️ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/BPhB8hVDvJ – 7:22 PM
gotta love second chances 🙏
@Derrick White ➡️ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/BPhB8hVDvJ – 7:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 70% of their games this season.
SA enters 3-3 when leading by 10. – 7:22 PM
The Spurs have led by double digits in 70% of their games this season.
SA enters 3-3 when leading by 10. – 7:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kudos to OKC fans for standing back up after the time out to keep the stand-until-the-Thunder-scores tradition alive. – 7:21 PM
Kudos to OKC fans for standing back up after the time out to keep the stand-until-the-Thunder-scores tradition alive. – 7:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder fans are now 2-of-4 on the $20,000 half-court shot this season. Pretty good percentage. We’ll see if it holds. – 7:20 PM
Thunder fans are now 2-of-4 on the $20,000 half-court shot this season. Pretty good percentage. We’ll see if it holds. – 7:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spencer from Weatherford — the kid who hit a halfcourt shot at the timeout break — now has half as many made baskets tonight as the Thunder. – 7:20 PM
Spencer from Weatherford — the kid who hit a halfcourt shot at the timeout break — now has half as many made baskets tonight as the Thunder. – 7:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC has gone the first 3:31 without points. OKC is also a place in which the fans are encouraged to stand until the home team gets on the board.
I am begging the Thunder to please do something before the, um, more mature members of the crowd require knee replacements. – 7:15 PM
OKC has gone the first 3:31 without points. OKC is also a place in which the fans are encouraged to stand until the home team gets on the board.
I am begging the Thunder to please do something before the, um, more mature members of the crowd require knee replacements. – 7:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs start the game with a 9-0 run.
Keldon 4 paint points
Eubanks alley oop dunk
McDermott Open three off the screen – 7:15 PM
The Spurs start the game with a 9-0 run.
Keldon 4 paint points
Eubanks alley oop dunk
McDermott Open three off the screen – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder fans can finally take a seat. Only because of a timeout. Spurs lead 9-0. What are the rules here? Do they have to stand back up out of the timeout until the first basket? – 7:15 PM
Thunder fans can finally take a seat. Only because of a timeout. Spurs lead 9-0. What are the rules here? Do they have to stand back up out of the timeout until the first basket? – 7:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s GAMETIME!! 🙌
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops to chat with the Spurs Fam and win prizes!
➡️ https://t.co/wOVWC2TcVp pic.twitter.com/UB2bnPQi3S – 7:13 PM
It’s GAMETIME!! 🙌
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops to chat with the Spurs Fam and win prizes!
➡️ https://t.co/wOVWC2TcVp pic.twitter.com/UB2bnPQi3S – 7:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First on the floor.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/0u3BI0ht3A – 7:09 PM
First on the floor.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/0u3BI0ht3A – 7:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
time to get to work in OKC
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Vf5VtLHdpw – 7:01 PM
time to get to work in OKC
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/Vf5VtLHdpw – 7:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We got @RezDogsFXonHulu in the house for Native American Heritage Night! pic.twitter.com/AmVqOwhVW2 – 6:56 PM
We got @RezDogsFXonHulu in the house for Native American Heritage Night! pic.twitter.com/AmVqOwhVW2 – 6:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: White, Murray, Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks
Thunders: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Robinson-Earl – 6:52 PM
Spurs: White, Murray, Johnson, McDermott, Eubanks
Thunders: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Robinson-Earl – 6:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
locked in for national TV 💯 @NBATV
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8hgxZcHBaM – 6:51 PM
locked in for national TV 💯 @NBATV
@Lonnie Walker | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8hgxZcHBaM – 6:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“You know if you make a basketball cut and aren’t lazy with it, you’re going to be rewarded. He sees it, and he’s going to throw it every time.”
The Spurs are hoping Passin’ Thad is no passing fad.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:28 PM
“You know if you make a basketball cut and aren’t lazy with it, you’re going to be rewarded. He sees it, and he’s going to throw it every time.”
The Spurs are hoping Passin’ Thad is no passing fad.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sunday evening hoops about to be underway! #GoSpursGo
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Paycom Center
📺 @BallySportsSA , @NBATV
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/fLskJsj0kl – 6:21 PM
Sunday evening hoops about to be underway! #GoSpursGo
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Paycom Center
📺 @BallySportsSA , @NBATV
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/fLskJsj0kl – 6:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
There is a room adjacent to the press room here at whatever they are calling the Thunder’s home arena now (Paycom Center).
I don’t know what is going on in there, but they are blaring Hammer’s 2 Legit 2 Quit. Loud.
Won’t be surprised to find a hot tub time machine around here. – 5:48 PM
There is a room adjacent to the press room here at whatever they are calling the Thunder’s home arena now (Paycom Center).
I don’t know what is going on in there, but they are blaring Hammer’s 2 Legit 2 Quit. Loud.
Won’t be surprised to find a hot tub time machine around here. – 5:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
“The whole world’s a test, son. Don’t let them ever trick you into thinking differently.” pic.twitter.com/Y7CnM0OHY0 – 5:35 PM
“The whole world’s a test, son. Don’t let them ever trick you into thinking differently.” pic.twitter.com/Y7CnM0OHY0 – 5:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This is a very balanced attack,” says Coach Daigneault of the Spurs, who have 6 players averaging double figures in scoring.
Technically 5 with Poeltl out at the moment – 5:25 PM
“This is a very balanced attack,” says Coach Daigneault of the Spurs, who have 6 players averaging double figures in scoring.
Technically 5 with Poeltl out at the moment – 5:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says the plan is the G-League assignments to be active on these days, in this game, they might play. Tre Mann was hit in the face in the Blue game so they’re evaluating that now. – 5:25 PM
Mark Daigneault says the plan is the G-League assignments to be active on these days, in this game, they might play. Tre Mann was hit in the face in the Blue game so they’re evaluating that now. – 5:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters vs. Spurs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 5:23 PM
Thunder starters vs. Spurs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 5:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on Josh Giddey “being able to see his development throughout this time has been impressive.” Says Josh Giddey will be an elite player. – 5:02 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on Josh Giddey “being able to see his development throughout this time has been impressive.” Says Josh Giddey will be an elite player. – 5:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “stay in the moment, be ready for any situation is most important.” Says he has to “be prepared for any situation.” JRE has had nights where he starts and nights where he doesn’t play much. – 5:02 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “stay in the moment, be ready for any situation is most important.” Says he has to “be prepared for any situation.” JRE has had nights where he starts and nights where he doesn’t play much. – 5:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby, Tre Mann and Vit Krejci have all been recalled by the Thunder, the team just announced. – 4:48 PM
Isaiah Roby, Tre Mann and Vit Krejci have all been recalled by the Thunder, the team just announced. – 4:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Roby have been recalled. pic.twitter.com/6uAyfXAomY – 4:48 PM
Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, and Isaiah Roby have been recalled. pic.twitter.com/6uAyfXAomY – 4:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a thrilling 19-point come-from-behind win over the Lakers, the Thunder returns to Paycom Center for a single game against the Spurs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/n25YBadGvH pic.twitter.com/zHhAD6ZWlM – 4:19 PM
Coming off a thrilling 19-point come-from-behind win over the Lakers, the Thunder returns to Paycom Center for a single game against the Spurs.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/n25YBadGvH pic.twitter.com/zHhAD6ZWlM – 4:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Blue today.
One game down, one to go. He’ll suit up tonight against the Spurs. oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:05 PM
Isaiah Roby had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Blue today.
One game down, one to go. He’ll suit up tonight against the Spurs. oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’ve brought a lot of joy to me — It’s a thrill to have both of them as Spurs.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Harry Kane-Son Heung-min duo on Tottenham Hotspurs. – 2:14 PM
“They’ve brought a lot of joy to me — It’s a thrill to have both of them as Spurs.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Harry Kane-Son Heung-min duo on Tottenham Hotspurs. – 2:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We agree, the @Josh Giddey flow is on point 👌
Your Thunder through the eyes of @sportstoons 🎨 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/h91pkR5bW1 – 1:35 PM
We agree, the @Josh Giddey flow is on point 👌
Your Thunder through the eyes of @sportstoons 🎨 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/h91pkR5bW1 – 1:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
View from the hotel room balcony. If you do this right, OKC is the easiest commute in the league. pic.twitter.com/OUvo9rO0NY – 1:33 PM
View from the hotel room balcony. If you do this right, OKC is the easiest commute in the league. pic.twitter.com/OUvo9rO0NY – 1:33 PM