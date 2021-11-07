Game stream: Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

The Utah Jazz (7-2) play against the Orlando Magic (8-8) at Amway Center
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday November 7, 2021
Utah Jazz 22, Orlando Magic 32 (Q2 10:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The 15 first quarter points by Utah are the fewest allowed in any quarter this season by the @Orlando Magic.
The previous season-low was 17, set on November 3 vs Boston (4th quarter).
#MagicTogether – 6:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Articles from @OMagicDaily, the crew @OPPMagicBlog and my “fly in, fly out” tweeting are basically the extent of independent Orlando Magic coverage on the interwebs right now.
Only Big 4 team in town and only one of 30 NBA teams. Hopefully more coverage will ramp up soon! – 6:37 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter finished. The Jazz trail the Magic 28-15….a lot of work to do for the Jazz. Not great decisions offensively. Not good defensively. But offensively it’s been really not good. Gotta figure some things out – 6:36 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
Not only do the @Orlando Magic have their second first-quarter of the season, they are up 28-15 on the @Utah Jazz at the end of 1Q. ORL 4 of 10 from 3, while Utah is 1 of 14. Jazz on a back-to-back after losing in MIA on Sat. – 6:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic shoot 54.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range in the first quarter as they lead the Jazz, 28-15, after one.
Orlando holds Utah to just 28% shooting from the floor and 7.1% from three. – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 28, Utah 15 pic.twitter.com/aDaX2bMqjf – 6:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz down 28-15 to the Magic after their worst quarter of the season. Offense highly questionable without Conley — they’re 1-14 from 3 without him, but a lot of those looks have been very shaky. On defense, not enough contests on capable shooters. – 6:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 28, Jazz 15
Wendell Carter Jr. leads all scorers with 8 points. Magic are shooting 54.5% from the field, compared to 28% for the Jazz. – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
One of the best quarters of basketball Orlando has played this season. They look terrific on both ends. – 6:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell is disrupting EVERYTHING (evergreen tweet) – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s been one quarter, but Mo Bamba is going right at Rudy Gobert and kind of having his way with him. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step back Cole 💧
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/RBdn7ex2wp – 6:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Under three remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Magic 24-15….. – 6:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
FRANZ WAGNER 😤
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/RvDplN3Wdl – 6:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz are playing with zero legs right now and the Magic are doing the smart thing. Push the ball on every single possession, make or miss. – 6:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz turns the corner with the left 👀
📺: https://t.co/3b5LcPuNP3 pic.twitter.com/Y0ThdetwEZ – 6:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Orlando comes out, goes 5-5 from the field to start and they lead the Jazz 12-6…..the Magic are 2-8 but this is a tougher game than meets the eye. Third game in four nights. Jazz are going to have to find energy in the legs. – 6:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic and Jazz have tipped off 👀 pic.twitter.com/pnh2KpjmC7 – 6:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz post up Rudy Gobert on the first play of the game: 2 points. Remember, Quin Snyder frequently uses the first play to send a message – 6:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,140 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A New Miami Heat Theme: Master Adjusters
Spo shifting the Mike Conley assignment in the second half, Tyler Herro’s overall reads before shooting, and Kyle Lowry choosing when to score
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/a-new-mia… – 5:47 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 11 vs UTAH
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰6 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports App
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Last night, Ryan and Ashley Smith hosted several of last year’s scholarship recipients at the Qualtrics Headquarters for a Jazz-Heat watch party and dinner!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/sSWGrM52q5 – 4:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
L2M report shows 3 incorrect calls against Heat last night — all on same possession:
-Gobert should have been called for moving screen with 17.6 seconds left
-Mitchell stepped out of bounds with 15.1 seconds left
-Gobert traveled before completing dunk with 12.3 seconds left – 4:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony and Ignas Brazdeikis will both play tonight versus the Jazz, Jamahl Mosley said. They were both listed as questionable with ankle injuries. – 4:22 PM
Mackenzie Thirkill @KenzieThirkill
Cole Anthony will be available tonight for the @Orlando Magic as they get ready to play the Jazz. – 4:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony and Iggy will both be available for the @Orlando Magic‘s home game against the @Utah Jazz tonight. – 4:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA officiating report cites three incorrect calls against Heat in final two minutes vs Jazz: Tucker charge should have been Gobert blocking foul: an uncalled Gobert travel: Heat out of bounds actually was Mitchell out of bounds. No incorrect calls in Jazz favor. – 4:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo shot 4 of 5 from the field last night when defended by Rudy Gobert – 2:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1981, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson had one of the best all-around games of his NBA career in a 126-102 win over the Mavericks:
✅ 32 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 8 STL
✅ 12-16 FG
✅ 7-7 FT pic.twitter.com/BnIaDfzUnJ – 2:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley will sit tonight, the second night of a back to back, as expected. – 1:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Akil Mitchell will be leaving Pinar Karsiyaka, sources tell @Emiliano Carchia.
The big man moved to Turkey in the offseason after a year in Serie A and Winner League – 12:55 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Is it time to worry about Jalen Suggs’ shooting?
Summer League (3 games) 41.5 FGs | 35.7 3FGs
Preseason (3 games) 27.3 FGs | 20 3FGs
Regular season (10 games) 31 FGs | 22.8 3FGs – 12:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Still not over it.
Luka freaking Magic 🔮 pic.twitter.com/r4aT30y7iH – 12:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up from last night on the long flight out west.
Utah-Miami and Phoenix-Atlanta might be the two best games I’ve seen all season.
Houston-Denver might be the worst. – 12:18 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Alexander-Arnold. A magic foot when inspired and he once again seems to be. – 12:14 PM
