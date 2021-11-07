Michael Porter Jr. misses practice, will undergo testing on back injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is undergoing the team’s medical evaluation process and isn’t practicing today, as @Harrison Wind first reported.
Expect the #Nuggets injury report tonight to include the latest update. I’m not expecting one to come via practice today. – 1:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. won’t practice this morning after leaving last night’s game in the first quarter with low back soreness, I’m told. He’ll undergo further testing today. – 1:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thoughts on Denver’s 95-94 win…
-Jokić defense is reaching new heights
-Timely buckets from Thrill and AG
-An honest dialogue about Facu
-What to expect if MPJ sits out going forward denverstiffs.com/2021/11/6/2276… – 12:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Miraculously, we are headed to the Winner’s Lounge.
✅ Nikola Jokic remains perfect in every way
✅ AG’s clutch 3
✅ MPJ leaves the game in the 1st Q
youtube.com/watch?v=SaGWAW… – 7:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations from a Nuggets win in which Denver scored 95 points.
-The offense is of extreme concern
-The defense is very good when it wants to be
-MPJ 7 minutes and a back injury is of paramount concern pic.twitter.com/ojNghxYuUd – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of today’s game due to lower back soreness. – 6:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Michael Porter Jr. on the court warming up for the Nuggets before the 2nd half starts. – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail Houston 47-46.
-MPJ questionable to return
-Jokic looks good but zero assists
-6 assists total for the Nuggets
-Bench…is bad pic.twitter.com/SBF0WnVkJr – 6:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ reached for his leg after the fall, but is labeled as questionable to return with lower back tightness. Hopefully he is ok. Only an injury could derail his season even further. – 5:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable to return with a sore lower back. – 5:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr exited the game with low back soreness and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 5:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
When will MPJ be back? And how much will the Nuggets miss him? “It will be tough. He’s one of our main threats offensively,” Barton said. “We count on him to score and rebound. Anytime you lose one of your main guys, it will be tough to overcome.” -via Denver Post / November 7, 2021
TJ McBride: Porter is out for the rest of tonight’s game with lower back soreness per the Nuggets. -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / November 6, 2021