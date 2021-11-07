Pascal Siakam feeling well after return

Eric Koreen: “It felt good. First time in a long time,” Pascal Siakam says of being out there on the court today. Siakam said he cried when he found out he needed surgery, saying he doesn’t think he’s cried like that since his father passed away. (As a capper on a crappy year-plus).
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
For us it’s a press release and a return date. For an athlete injuries are a small death, as Pascal Siakam shares on his comeback from off-season shoulder surgery: pic.twitter.com/ZEk9btSaSx – 7:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“When Alex (McKechnie) was telling me I had to have surgery, it was my first surgery, I was super scared and I just remember crying. I don’t think I’ve cried like that since my dad passed away… It was a tough moment for me,”- am emotional Pascal Siakam after his return. pic.twitter.com/8MAvKEFwIv – 6:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
‘My legs were heavy, I was out of breath after about 3 min’ 😂— Pascal Siakam on his return. pic.twitter.com/MdMPCOxRB6 – 6:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“It felt good. First time in a long time,” Pascal Siakam says of being out there on the court today. Siakam said he cried when he found out he needed surgery, saying he doesn’t think he’s cried like that since his father passed away. (As a capper on a crappy year-plus). – 6:19 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
ICYMI — Raptors starters vs. Nets: FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG and …. Pascal Siakam. – 3:14 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors starting FVV, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG, Pascal Siakam. – 2:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Today, Pascal Siakam will play in Toronto for the first time since February 28, 2020 (618 days ago) and Kevin Durant will play in Toronto for the first time since Game 5 of the 2019 Finals (851 days ago). – 11:03 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Alright let’s get your predictions in for Toronto’s starting lineup when Pascal Siakam is starting – 9:18 AM
