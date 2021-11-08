Ben Simmons meeting with 76ers-recommended mental health specialist

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM
The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. – 5:18 PM
ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. – 5:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 4:46 PM
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Neither the #Sixers nor Ben Simmons is getting what they’re looking for, which doesn’t help anyone: https://t.co/Ohn6zDssYr #76ers pic.twitter.com/nAyflm55W9 – 3:55 PM
#NBA column: Neither the #Sixers nor Ben Simmons is getting what they’re looking for, which doesn’t help anyone: https://t.co/Ohn6zDssYr #76ers pic.twitter.com/nAyflm55W9 – 3:55 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.
That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 1:24 PM
Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.
That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 1:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6BTbTn… – 12:35 PM
NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6BTbTn… – 12:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.
How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2942918/2021/1… – 12:09 PM
My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.
How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2942918/2021/1… – 12:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM
Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is “untrue.” – 11:47 AM
Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is “untrue.” – 11:47 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM
Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics interested in Ben Simmons, 76ers want Jaylen Brown nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 11:33 AM
Report: Celtics interested in Ben Simmons, 76ers want Jaylen Brown nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 11:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Disgruntled Ben Simmons can be on his way to Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:33 AM
Disgruntled Ben Simmons can be on his way to Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:33 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers.
In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. – 11:09 AM
Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers.
In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. – 11:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Getting real about Ben Simmons trade rumors and what Brad Stevens could be up to here masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:05 AM
New: Getting real about Ben Simmons trade rumors and what Brad Stevens could be up to here masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:05 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM
Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.
I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM
Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.
I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM
Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM
This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.
That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM
Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.
That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.
The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1… – 10:00 AM
Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.
The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1… – 10:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM
#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons is planning to continue meeting with his @NBPA-provided mental health specialist and working out regularly at the team practice facility, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers this season and there remains no timeline on a possible debut. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 8, 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers fined All-Star guard Ben Simmons his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and plan to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations, sources told ESPN on Friday. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021
The Sixers will again place Simmons’ future salary into an escrow account, sources said. Earlier this season, the Sixers released Simmons’ money from escrow after he had been initially cooperative on a path toward returning to play. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021