Celtics still interested in Ben Simmons

Since that telltale Oct. 22 meeting with Rivers and his teammates, sources say that Simmons has been engaged around the team in the facility and at home shootarounds. He has been conducting one-on-none workouts, participating in intense shooting drills with teammate Tyrese Maxey and receiving back treatment from the training staff. Simmons is also receiving help from mental health professionals, a process he began during the offseason, according to sources. Given that Simmons has been at odds with the 76ers, it’s clear the trust must be built before he delves into the personal matters of his mental state with them. Sources added that Simmons has informed the franchise for months that he is not feeling mentally ready, but that the organization has insisted on attempts to get him to play again . -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021