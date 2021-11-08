Celtics still interested in Ben Simmons

The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard, sources tell The Athletic. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say. Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Jay King @ByJayKing
How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?
My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is “untrue.” – 11:47 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics interested in Ben Simmons, 76ers want Jaylen Brown nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 11:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Disgruntled Ben Simmons can be on his way to Boston #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:33 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers.
In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. – 11:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Getting real about Ben Simmons trade rumors and what Brad Stevens could be up to here masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:05 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.
I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.
That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.
The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1… – 10:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jeff Van Gundy tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell that while coaches want to give their players every chance to succeed, Doc Rivers and Ben Simmons need to be on the same page for that to happen. pic.twitter.com/rzoLmQFHGj – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Simmons has provided the organization with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has access to Simmons’ mental health professionals, but those professionals are not able to provide further information to the 76ers without Simmons’ consent due to patient confidentiality. So far, Philadelphia does not have a mental health doctor on its staff with whom Simmons is comfortable, sources say. Simmons is allowed the ability to seek treatment from outside the 76ers’ physicians for mental assistance. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021
The National Basketball Players Association has supported Simmons throughout this process, and one NBPA source told The Athletic that as long as Simmons has provided his team with the basic information regarding mental health professionals with whom he’s seeking help, Philadelphia should not have grounds for salary withholding. The team fined Simmons last week for a shootaround at which he was present but was asked by Rivers not to participate unless he was active, sources said. Simmons has yet to play five-on-five and no plans to return to action were communicated by either side after he stated that he’s not mentally ready to play. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021
Since that telltale Oct. 22 meeting with Rivers and his teammates, sources say that Simmons has been engaged around the team in the facility and at home shootarounds. He has been conducting one-on-none workouts, participating in intense shooting drills with teammate Tyrese Maxey and receiving back treatment from the training staff. Simmons is also receiving help from mental health professionals, a process he began during the offseason, according to sources. Given that Simmons has been at odds with the 76ers, it’s clear the trust must be built before he delves into the personal matters of his mental state with them. Sources added that Simmons has informed the franchise for months that he is not feeling mentally ready, but that the organization has insisted on attempts to get him to play again. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2021