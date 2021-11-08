Collin Sexton to miss significant time

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Also in this story on #Cavs Collin Sexton’s meniscus tear is a little nugget on Isaac Okoro …
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 3:24 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“It’s a massive loss”
#Cavs Collin Sexton suffers meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timetable for a return yet
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 2:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers: Collin Sexton tears meniscus nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/cav… – 2:47 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Collin Sexton has torn meniscus in left knee. No timetable for return yet – 2:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
News headline on #Cavs Collin Sexton’s meniscus tear. The team said he will undergo further evaluation, and his status will be updated.
theathletic.com/news/cavaliers… – 2:31 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’d guess that the additional evaluation for Sexton will be to determine whether a meniscus repair or just a trim would be appropriate. The former is thought to lead to better long-term outcomes, but would probably mean he’s done for the season. – 2:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Cavs guard Collin Sexton suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee on Sunday, the team has announced.
His status will be updated after further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/OEDSIUJXLi – 2:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn left meniscus, team says. There’s no timetable for his return as of now.
Cleveland will need Darius Garland to step up. Garland was a top breakout candidate, according to NBA executives in our @Jorge Sierra poll. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-exec… – 2:07 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs say guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Sunday night vs New York Knicks. No timetable given for his injury – 2:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There is no specific timetable for #Cavs Collin Sexton after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. There is more testing to come. – 2:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say guard Collin Sexton has a left meniscus tear. Sexton will undergo additional evaluation after which time his status will be updated. – 2:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a meniscus tear in his left knee, which was revealed in an MRI, the team announced. – 2:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. – 1:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton will be evaluated further on Monday in Cleveland. A source tells @clevelanddotcom that he bumped knees with Jarrett Allen and felt discomfort after.
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 11:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff did not have an update on Collin Sexton’s knee injury in his postgame press conference. – 9:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Uh-oh, a fan is loudly calling Terry Rozier trash tonight…last time that happened in Staples Center, Collin Sexton went off against the Clippers. – 9:13 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
cleveland is 7-4, against a legit schedule, with two garland absences baked in, having yet to get the best version of sexton or a (healthy) markkanen. that’s genuinely impressive. – 8:23 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Ricky Rubio, stepping in for the injured Collin Sexton, has helped Cleveland storm out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Rubio up to 17 points on the night. Has canned back-to-back 3-pointers. – 7:26 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Per #Cavs, Collin Sexton suffered a left knee injury tonight against the #Knicks and will not return – 7:22 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs injury update: Collin Sexton is out with a left knee injury; will not return tonight. – 7:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Good one shaping up in New York – Knicks up, 57-56, at H; CLE, 46%FG, 6-18 3pFG, 17asst on 22FGM; 7 ties, 13 lead-changes so far; Mobley, team-hi 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, stl; Rubio, 11pts, 4-8FG, 2-2 3ptFG; Rubio, Sexton (8pts), Garland (7pts) – 4asst apiece. pic.twitter.com/0HfhmbuwsQ – 7:12 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Collin Sexton didn’t play in the second half of Sunday’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks because of a left knee injury, and will undergo further evaluation Monday to determine the severity. A source tells cleveland.com that Sexton bumped knees with teammate Jarrett Allen in the second quarter and felt discomfort. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 8, 2021
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 7, 2021