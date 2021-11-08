Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks (4-6) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 65, Golden State Warriors 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Only 47 players in NBA history have played 1,200 career games.
@Andre Iguodala is now one of them 💥 pic.twitter.com/FNnkLFnbV2 – 11:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph Curry is the most fun hooper ever.
Not the best (Jordan).
Not the most exciting (Magic).
Not the most dominant (Wilt).
Not the most captivating (LeBron).
No other player who within 30 seconds of checking in creates palpable buzz, cracks smiles and induces WTF laughter. – 11:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Over the last six quarters, John Collins has 44 points on 22 shooting possessions. – 11:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
17-6 run going into the break 🔒 pic.twitter.com/pfmerbNdxB – 11:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for ATL/GSW with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast – 11:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks’ 65 first half points tonight marks a season high for points in any half this season. – 11:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
After being down double digits, the Warriors close the gap right before halftime. The Hawks lead 65-61. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 24 points, and Trae Young finished the half with 21.
#DubNation – 11:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
we’ll take this momentum to the second half pic.twitter.com/zF1OMGZdXN – 11:11 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors closed the 2Q well, but trail by 4 at half. Steph has 24 but needs help. Hawks shooting 51% and Collins is 6-6, 2-2 with 18 points. Trae leads with 21 for ATL. – 11:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Steph Curry is such a joy. Like, if he was just an above average shooter he’d still be great. That he’s the best shooter ever makes him an all-time all-timer. – 11:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors trail 65-61
-Curry: 24p 7/12 FG, 5/8 3p
-Others: 14-36 FG, 3/12 3p – 11:11 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
As good as GP2 is defensively, Trae is still handful. He’s having to work, but he’s still getting good looks and dropping dimes. And that’s with Draymond as the trapper. – 11:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks were up 15 at the 3:59 mark of the 2Q but have a 65-61 lead on the Warriors at halftime.
Trae Young: 21 pts, 7 ast
John Collins: 18 pts – 11:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: 24 first half points. Only reason Warriors are in it against Hawks team that presents a ton more offensive problems than recent GSW opponents. Atlanta up four at half. Was 15. Trae Young has 21. Kerr used Payton down the stretch of 1st half in attempt to cool him. – 11:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks were up 15 with under 4 minutes remaining but head into halftime up 65-61 over the Warriors.
Young: 21 points, 7 assists, 8/14 FG
Collins: 18 points, 6/6 FG
Curry: 24/4/4, 7/12 FG, 5/8 3pt FG – 11:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Down as many as 15 in the first half — a Steph triple just before the buzzer cuts the lead down to four heading into the break. He’s got 24 on the night. Warriors need somebody else to help him down the stretch. – 11:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Maybe the way some hotels don’t have a 13th floor button in the elevator because of superstition, the Warriors could pretend the 2Q is the 3Q – 11:03 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Hawks/Warriors! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast – 11:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
5:44 Q2: Hawks 55, Warriors 40
Warriors’ heralded defense getting carved up by Hawks: 54.5pct FG/47.4pct 3p. ATL’s superior length a major issue. – 10:58 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 15 over the Warriors midway through the second quarter. They’re actually putting up a (very) healthy amount of 3s and making them tonight. – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Hawks’ surgically dissected the Warriors’ zone. Got two open Bodgonavic corner 3s, both buried – 10:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins shooting so far: 16 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 from 3, 4-4 FT) in 13 minutes pic.twitter.com/vDppFfr83D – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors shooting 38.2 percent. Wiggins’ 6 is the high for non-Curry Warriors.
Hawks shooting 54.5 percent. Collins, Young and Bogdonavic all in double figures, with Huerter right behind – 10:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins has been easy money on offense for a full week now. – 10:54 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins has been so damn good this season. He’s really leveled up. – 10:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
It’s too easy for Collins inside. Warriors barely making him work – 10:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Rollin’ to the rack for the attack 💪 pic.twitter.com/f6ZVmPJoc7 – 10:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Interesting note on big TV in arena here — tonight is Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career game. The only other active players to reach that mark are: LeBron and Carmelo. – 10:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP droppin’ DIMES 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/oanHc4fDjH – 10:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch ATL/GSW with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast – 10:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Hawks eyes light up at the sight of GSWs mini- lineup: Curry, Poole, Lee, Iguodala, Toscano-Anderson. – 10:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan went with Solomon Hill over Gorgui Dieng and that seems like a decent choice with the way GS lines up and with a game against Utah looming on B2B. – 10:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins poured in 12 points in the first quarter of tonight’s contest (3-3 FG, 2-2 3FG, 4-4 FTM).
The last time Collins tallied 10-or-more in a first quarter was on 3/20/21 against the Lakers (10 points). – 10:43 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors are down two after the first quarter, 34-32. Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 16 points, and Trae Young had 13 for the Hawks. – 10:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 quarter, Warriors trail Hawks 34-32.
-Curry 16p, 5/8 FG
-Others 16p, 5/16 FG
-ATL 50pct FG – 10:42 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks entered tonight’s game averaging 30.4 3-point attempts per game (No. 28 in league), w/ 10.5 makes (No. 25).
They went 6-14 from 3 (42.9%) in that first quarter alone.
Hawks lead the Warriors, 34-32.
Trae Young: 13 pts (3-5 from 3), 2 ast
John Collins: 12 pts (2-2 from 3) – 10:41 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Willie Green was bothered at the way the Pelicans laid down and got blown out at Golden State on Fri.
I’m confident, even in a loss, he will be much more pleased by the way tonight unfolded. – 10:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 34-32 at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 13 points, 2 assists, 5/9 FG, 3/5 3pt FG
Collins: 12 points, 3/3 FG, 2/2 3pt FG
Curry: 16 points – 10:39 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
As soon as Steph got off the court, he walked over to Kuminga to give him some pointers. He did the same thing with James Wiseman a few games ago. – 10:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Delon Wright is in at backup PG.
Hawks going with a lineup of Wright, Reddish, Huerter, Hill and Gallinari right now. – 10:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Delon Wright and Solomon Hill getting rotation minutes for the first time in a minute. – 10:37 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
the bjelica/galinari dissonance is cracking me up
they’re even wearing the same number lol – 10:36 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Hawks/Warriors with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast – 10:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in for some early minutes. A little surprised to see him out here right now, with the Warriors trailing 29-22. – 10:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga is getting his first NBA rotation minutes tonight vs Hawks. Just entered with three minutes left in first quarter. – 10:32 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight marks Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career regular season game, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players to appear in 1,200 games. – 10:32 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks’ offense tonight has pretty much looked how I said it should look in my story from this morning.
It should be Trae Young and John Collins then everyone else.
theathletic.com/2939572/2021/1… – 10:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Turns out it’s Curry’s left shoulder. It is now wrapped. Makes sense considering how he injured it – 10:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young so far: 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 from 3-point range) in seven minutes
Hawks lead the Warriors, 21-20 – 10:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for ATL/GSW live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry just took like four straight dribbles with his left hand. Looked fine. – 10:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is staying in the game. Chase Center gives him a nervous applaus – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry favoring his left shoulder. Rick Celebrini spent the entire timeout having him flex and stretch it. Has 10 early points. Looks like he’s staying in the game. – 10:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph went on a 10-0 run to start the game — but he just hurt his shoulder and is getting it checked out on the bench right now by the Warriors medical staff. – 10:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry, chasing Bogdonavic around a screen, immediately pulled his left hand back and was favoring it heavily. Walked all the way to the end of the court. – 10:19 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry injured his left hand reaching in on a screen. Warriors called a timeout and he’s being looked at – 10:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
💪 STEPHEN CURRY 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0qA8CnkhAp – 10:17 PM
💪 STEPHEN CURRY 💪
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Hawks call timeout after Steph scores the Warriors’ first 10 points. 10-3 start at Chase Center. – 10:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Steph threw a lob to Wiggins instead of taking the open transition 3. I wonder if Wiggins missed the dunk because he was surprised – 10:14 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Chris Chiozza’s in street clothes, Jeff Dowton is in uniform at the end of the bench. – 10:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “I heard the stat today that we are number two in the league at getting to the rim…I think some of that is Jordan (Poole) and his penetration, and then some of it is just the volume of shooting and spacing we have.” – 10:06 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Hawks/Warriors with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast – 10:05 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
As others have tweeted faster, Warriors Assistant Mike Brown is not feeling well (not Covid related) and will not be at the game. – 10:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Hawks/Warriors! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions for us to answer live on air using #NBACast – 10:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors asst coach Mike Brown (under the weather) will not be attending tonight’s game vs. Hawks, per team. With asst coach Kenny Atkinson (leg) also out, the bench is looking kinda thin. – 9:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mike Brown isn’t feeling well tonight (non-COVID) and won’t be at the game, per Warriors. So Steve Kerr’s staff will be without Atkinson and Brown on the bench vs Hawks. – 9:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond said he thought it was a joke when he found out Joel Embiid had joined the list of players in COVID 19 protocols. Seth Curry said that he was shocked. – 9:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, it’s just about go time.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/PIElu5u8A7 – 9:51 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Hawks coach Nate McMillan (ex-teammate of The Glove) on Warriors’ Gary Payton II: ‘Little G. I just remember when he was running around the court with a ball and following his pops. To see him grow, he’s worked himself into this league . . . He’s playing great basketball.’ – 9:50 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
That weird quirk in NBA rebound time-keeping persists.
The Rockets’ venue continues to be an outlier when it comes to recording when a rebound is secured.
And it appears maybe the Warriors made some changes in the off-season as they’re now middle of the pack. pic.twitter.com/uSDXqeytXU – 9:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Only a few mins away from an awesome game on NBA League Pass, GSW/ATL. Join me and @Danny Leroux, and we’d love to answer your questions using #NBACast. Watch here: nba.com/game/atl-vs-gs… – 9:43 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/3JSp4uDGbW – 9:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green (@Draymond Green) is locked in.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/EtlNR1KOWq – 9:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1,200th career game on deck for No. 9️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1ONuSl6lJX – 9:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Trae Young (@Trae Young) Vs. Stephen Curry (@Stephen Curry) is coming up next. pic.twitter.com/0OcVjtZx6j – 9:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for ATL/GSW live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Eyes on the prize.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZoUwhNKv3m – 8:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers trail by just 3, 72-69, at the end of 3, despite Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton combining for just 15 points on 6-24 shooting. Seth Curry (14 points, 4-8) and Furkan (16 points, 6-13) picking up some of the slack, with the Sixers defense and rebounding keeping them in it. – 8:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Dre with the rebound, Rese with the pass and Curry with the clutch corner three. pic.twitter.com/6YscYm017t – 8:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins will be available for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan says.
Only player on the injury report is Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery). – 8:37 PM
John Collins will be available for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan says.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mike Breen: “Seth Curry has played 8 NBA seasons, but this is the first time he’s played on the same team 2 straight years.”
Clyde: “He also married the coach’s daughter.” 💀💀💀 – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Otto Porter rest night is about maintenance through a long season, similar to what Warriors are doing with Andre Iguodala. Expected to be back vs Wolves on Wednesday, per Kerr. – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocking in.
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/CQ1eFpVVCu – 8:20 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
I can’t see this Warriors city jersey and not think about this classic @SLAM Magazine cover. (Yes, I need glasses, but even besides that!) pic.twitter.com/OfAoCAyPzj – 8:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
It’s all starting to come together on offense for Cam Reddish, but can he become the role player Atlanta needs to make a deep playoff run? @Kevin O’Connor breaks it down on #TheVoidNBA: https://t.co/XMDABb9hn6 pic.twitter.com/SpjWwUrZtm – 8:06 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors vs. Hawks | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/ckbj1RzjeV – 7:59 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Knicks can’t mess around, or they’ll get Furk n’ Curry’d tonight. – 7:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Just another casual 3-for-3 start for Seth Curry. He’s also got two rebounds and an assist. – 7:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sixers starting lineup:
Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey.
Knicks starting lineup:
RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker. – 6:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey are starting tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
For the fallen but not forgotten Indigenous warriors and children who gave their lives.
On this day, we remember and honour them. @chippewar
@cityoftoronto | #Awakenings pic.twitter.com/McTmKVc24z – 6:19 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Joe Barry Carroll pic.twitter.com/mG59nleR6e – 5:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
See the Warriors in their new City Edition uniform. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/warrio… – 5:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
No Otto Porter, Jr. (rest for left foot issue) tonight for Warriors — but looks like Andre Iguodala will be ready to go vs. Hawks after getting a rest night last night. – 4:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter is out tonight against the Hawks on second night of back to back. Warriors listing it as left foot injury management. Andre Iguodala is back. – 4:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In a 124-108 win over Golden State on 3/26/21, John Collins set a career-high in points, dropping 38 (14-19 FG, 4-5 3FG, 6-7 FT), in addition to 12 rebounds.
Over his last two games versus the Warriors, Collins is averaging 31.0 PPG (25-33 FG) and 11.5 RPG. – 4:33 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warrior’s 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 4:00 PM
