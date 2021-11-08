Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets (5-6) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 36, Los Angeles Lakers 41 (Q2 06:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
NBA fans love to compare them, but here’s how you know Austin Reaves isn’t Alex Caruso yet. If Oubre hit Caruso across the head like that in L.A., he’s have been arrested. AK – 11:23 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph Curry is the most fun hooper ever.
Not the best (Jordan).
Not the most exciting (Magic).
Not the most dominant (Wilt).
Not the most captivating (LeBron).
No other player who within 30 seconds of checking in creates palpable buzz, cracks smiles and induces WTF laughter. – 11:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nice finish by GH2️⃣0️⃣!
@Gordon Hayward | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/4ZKJet7P3U – 11:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL took a 3-point lead (29-26) out of a 1st Q they led by as many as 8, though they allowed the final 5 points of the period to the Hornets, as closing quarters continues to plague the Lakers this season. – 11:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 29, Hornets 26
DeAndre Jordan leads LA with 10 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 assists. Carmelo Anthony scored 7 points and helped LA take the lead in the latter portion of the frame. Solid half-court defense from LA — Hornets hurting them in transition. – 11:10 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
1st in the books.
@DeAndre Jordan: 10 pts, 4-4 FG
@Carmelo Anthony: 7 pts pic.twitter.com/WJFBtE0MAB – 11:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
DJ had 10 points, 4 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony 7 points and Russell Westbrook 6 assists to help Lakers open a 29-26 lead over the Hornets end of first. – 11:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t believe Carmelo actually missed that shot. I think we’re gonna come back for the second quarter and find out it bounced back in after the cameras cut away. – 11:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Two thoughts I’ve already had 11 games into his career:
A) Wow, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers a potentially nice trade chip they didn’t expect to have.
B) You can pry Austin Reaves out of my cold dead hands, I’d trade LeBron first idc. – 11:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
That was a nice move by Austin Reaves. LeBron James thought so, too — he stood up, wearing street clothes, and impersonated it. – 11:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves beautifully finished a Westbrook transition feed with an up-and-under move around the rim, then drew a charge on the other end.
‘Melo then added his 2nd FG to put LAL up 26-21 late in the 1st Q. – 11:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis just got poked in his right eye. Not a fun week for him with the various ailments – 11:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m trying to concoct a harebrained scheme to somehow convince Melo every game is at Staples. AK – 11:02 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Carmelo could intentionally shoot on the wrong basket and the Lakers would still somehow wind up with three points. – 10:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
👌 M3LO 👌
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Hfdikh2Okt – 10:57 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good sequence for DeAndre Jordan. On one end, he gets out well to challenge on an Oubre corner three, forcing a miss, then runs the floor, and gets fed on a slick feed inside from Westbrook. AK – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Interesting note on big TV in arena here — tonight is Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career game. The only other active players to reach that mark are: LeBron and Carmelo. – 10:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t know if any team in NBA history has ever made a bigger upgrade in terms of lob passing at point guard than the Lakers did going from Dennis Schroder to Russell Westbrook. – 10:47 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Really good screen by Westbrook on that corner three for Bradley. Was basically like an offensive lineman holding his ground against a closeout. AK – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans gasped after thinking DeAndre Jordan would take an open mid-range shot. Then, Lakers fans roared when Westbrook set DJ up for a lob. – 10:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Charlotte came into this game last in the NBA in defensive rating, and LAL start the game 3 for 5 from the field, with the 2 misses both at the rim that they put back. – 10:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins poured in 12 points in the first quarter of tonight’s contest (3-3 FG, 2-2 3FG, 4-4 FTM).
The last time Collins tallied 10-or-more in a first quarter was on 3/20/21 against the Lakers (10 points). – 10:43 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight marks Andre Iguodala’s 1,200th career regular season game, joining LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony as the only active players to appear in 1,200 games. – 10:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Don’t even think about going to bed! Hornets hoops coming soon 🐝
📍 – Los Angeles, CA
🆚 – @Los Angeles Lakers
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/SCvRfAsY8c – 10:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is the same Kings team that scored 140 on the Hornets…I think. – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Five
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/IUWx8TqTdM – 10:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️ vs @Los Angeles Lakers
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/63lZy2YxKe – 10:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Hornets: pic.twitter.com/UNogdS4yTW – 10:01 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Pregame reps.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/idv1vICbYB – 9:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaMelo gets some shots up before playing the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Bq9NvpHYoq – 9:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs LAL
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MIsBxnBCKr – 9:33 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Monster night for Julius Randle:
31 points,
12 rebounds,
5 made 3-pointers,
3 assists
It’s the fourth time as a Knick that Randle has tallied at least 30 points, 10 boards and 5 made treys, which ties Carmelo Anthony for the most such games in Knicks franchise history. – 9:19 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwight Powell was waiting to come into the game for Kristaps Porzingis but he didn’t get a stoppage of play until KP picked up foul No. 3. Mavs have survived it, pulling ahead 38-31. – 9:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus (knee) is out tonight for Heat. (But close enough that Wednesday vs. Lakers is possible.) – 8:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis still had some soreness in his right thumb, but not bothersome enough that he can’t play through it – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said there has been a temptation to start AD at the 5, in part to address spacing issues, but it’s difficult with both LeBron and Ariza out from a size standpoint. Jordan will start again tonight, though there will be plenty of Davis at the 5 as usual. – 8:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis is playing tonight for Lakers vs Charlotte, Frank Vogel said – 8:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets F PJ Washington underwent further evaluation today and will be listed as OUT moving forward with the left elbow hyperextension he suffered on Nov 3 vs GS. Washington will be reevaluated in one week. (1/2) – 8:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis getting some pre-game work done. We’ll see soon if he plays tonight vs Hornets pic.twitter.com/dAsklhKvMr – 8:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Among the many injured players the Lakers are hoping return soon, Talen Horton-Tucker might be the closest. The 20-year-old should be cleared for contact tomorrow, and he’s raring to go: ocregister.com/2021/11/08/lak… – 8:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Andre Drummond has the Sixers missing their Dwight Howard experience. – 8:01 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The latest @washingtonpost
NBA ‘Post Up’ weekly newsletter is out!
– Is LaMelo Ball ready to be an NBA All-Star?
– @JM_Gottlieb w/ the best from @PostSports & NBA Reddit
https://t.co/umdzsi6Lfg pic.twitter.com/47h8bClgZL – 5:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First of a five-game homestand
⏰: 7:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right thumb sprain) has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game against Charlotte.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers says Anthony Davis has been upgraded to PROBABLE for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 4:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Among other items, we preview Hornets-Lakers with @WalkerMehl from @LockedOnHornets and @730TheGame.
Subscribe to the channel. Thanks!
youtu.be/7ivc80kZ-7c?t=… – 4:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is officially probable for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 4:31 PM
