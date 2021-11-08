Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

The Miami Heat (7-2) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
Miami Heat 94, Denver Nuggets 111 (Q4 02:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The vibes could not have been better and then that happened. I gotta think Jokic is getting tossed for the rest of this one and…. – 11:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
There’s something about Nikola Jokic humbling the leagues best defenders each and every time out.
He’s annihilated Bam Adebayo in this one. Jokic has 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Embarrassed him – 11:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has 25 points on 14 shots with no 3-pointers.
Oh, and he has 10 assists and just 2 turnovers.
The MVP is fully in control. – 11:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
When they try and guard you one-on-one pic.twitter.com/n2vy9dOYuf – 11:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic sees every single thing happening on a basketball court form every single angle. At all times. – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has made Bam Adebayo look like just another dude tonight. – 11:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That no look Jokic just threw to Gordon was ridiculous but Jeff Green took it all away with the offensive foul – 11:18 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with his first triple double of the 2021-22 season comes against a Top-5 defense in the league.
21 points
12 rebounds
10 assists
The MVP showed up. – 11:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton with a quiet 19-4-6 on 12 shots. Lost Duncan Robinson a bit earlier in the game but has been busting his ass around screens and being great offensively too.
Team saver. – 11:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Heat have been blitzing Bones Hyland in the pick and roll trying to get him to make mistakes. He hasn’t made mistakes, but it has slowed Denver’s offense down a lot with the second unit. – 11:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A great 15 seconds of basketball from Duncan pic.twitter.com/LhFPKLlsan – 11:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Austin Rivers has the second highest +/- on the team tonight. – 11:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones saw the double coming, backed up, and launched a cross court pass to keep the offense moving. Those are the type of patient plays by Bones that I did not expect at this stage. – 11:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
No takeaways after this one tonight
Diving into this one even deeper tomorrow morning
Miami can overcome big leads, but not when the opposing team is scoring in this fashion – 11:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Nuggets 91, Heat 70. Miami shooting 36.2 percent. – 11:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 91, Heat 70 after three. Butler with 23 points for the Heat, Lowry with 0. – 11:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Really important minutes here. Nuggets going all bench + Jeff Green (basically all bench) and hoping to maintain a double-digit lead. – 10:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones already knows where he can help when playing with Jokic. Great job by him relocating on the perimeter after his defender stunted down to Jokic’s post up. – 10:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have slowed their pace over the last few minutes and it’s thrown a wrench into their offense. – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green and Bam Adebayo banged knees. Jeff Green is still down. Denver does not need more injury issues. – 10:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo hobbling around after a knee-to-knee collision. – 10:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green just went down after colliding with a Heat player on a screen. Perhaps bumped knees? Will need someone watching the broadcast to say so. – 10:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
19 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 22 minutes with 7 minutes still left in the 3rd.
Nikola Jokic just keeps dominating. – 10:39 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
How do you stop this?
(spoiler: you can’t) pic.twitter.com/5zQYT7ovOr – 10:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat defense has done a good job limiting opportunities around the rim this season. But not so good tonight. – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic just got elite Bam defense against him and it just didn’t matter. He’s on a different plane of existence right now. – 10:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets attacking the paint to pull defenders towards the rim to create open 3s is…/chefs kiss – 10:30 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What a drive and finish up against the shot clock by Monte Morris. He’s been utterly fantastic tonight in his role. – 10:29 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone has chosen to remove Facu from the rotation and go with Austin Rivers it appears even with Porter out. That’s notable. – 10:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
That flare screen and slip that Jeff Green got a dunk off of should be a staple of Denver’s offense. MPJ and AG should score 6 points per game off of that action alone. It’ll be on the list, for sure. – 10:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The ball was moving in the first half! pic.twitter.com/4WUsxrsQS1 – 10:20 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets score 64 points in the first half, and we are straight up having a good time here at Ball Arena – 10:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is fully on triple-double watch at halftime.
15 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
He is shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field & is 5-7 from the foul line. – 10:17 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
A total gem of a first half by the #Nuggets on both ends of the court, but in particular on the defensive end. They were tied together & disruptive & active and they made it tough for Miami all half long. Miami’s 1st half shot chart is filled with red Xs; a chart the Nuggets love pic.twitter.com/XJCypnO0re – 10:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Denver is playing with joy, looks locked in defensively and have dominated on the boards.
Jokic has 15 points, Barton has 13 pts & Morris has 10. At the half, the Nuggets lead 64-49.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MPJ walking to the locker room at halftime. pic.twitter.com/173I7A1771 – 10:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Important Nuggets numbers at halftime:
4 turnovers
+5 w/o Jokic on the court
32 paint points
13 free throw shots
Those are massive improvements on issues Denver has been having. They’re attacking the rim with purpose, surviving non-Jokic minutes, & avoiding mistakes. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead Miami 64-49 (?????) while missing Murray and MPJ.
-Jokić is frustrating the hell out of Bam. Nearly a perfect game.
-Austin Rivers has been EXCELLENT
-Nuggets bench was a NEUTRAL pic.twitter.com/tF0fx7mD2I – 10:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets bench looked good but had 3 unique features:
✅ Good Bones
✅ no Facu
✅ No dos verdes – 10:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler has 21 points. None of his teammates have more than six. Defense hasn’t been great, but Denver is running off misses and Miami’s defense can’t get set. – 10:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nuggets 64, Heat 49. Denver shooting 52.2 percent. Miami shooting 37.2 percent. – 10:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets (getting the rim at will) 64, Heat 49 at half. Butler with 21 and that’s about it for Heat. Jokic already with 15 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists for Nuggets. – 10:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic is playing like a create-a-player with maxed stats. He is just impervious to all defenses right now. – 10:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
This is one of the first times this year that the Nuggets aren’t being reactive. They’re being proactive by pushing the tempo off misses, constant movement without the ball, and attacking the paint. They’re asserting their will on the Heat so far tonight. – 10:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon who then dunks over Tyler Herro— pic.twitter.com/iPKWEHZXf5 – 10:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
It is incredibly noteworthy that Austin Rivers looks like an NBA rotation player in the context of this rotation. He has been unbelievable defensively. – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets just stuck four guys in the corner to let Jokić iso on a switch lol. Caleb Martin flopped. – 10:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’ve loved the Nuggets pace so far tonight. They aren’t just running to run, but they also aren’t allowing the opponent to dictate the pace. It’s very methodical. Fast when needed and slow at other points. Fully in control. – 9:59 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets bench celebrated after that Nikola Jokic dunk and seem to be having a good time.
For the first time in what seems like forever, Denver is playing with joy. – 9:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s first steal tied him with Latrell Sprewell for 72nd on the NBA all-time list. – 9:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic went to the bench with a big lead and gets back into the game with a big lead. pic.twitter.com/jTXCjTCcjt – 9:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t on the Nuggets’ sideline to start tonight’s game, but he is now. Obviously not in uniform. pic.twitter.com/4jOTJ166Z6 – 9:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has just four shots at the rim through the first 15:30 of the game. – 9:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ in center frame. Probably a good sign? pic.twitter.com/u4aXP2N6WR – 9:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Great defensive sequence. JaMychal Green with the block on Morris’s dunk attempt gives the Nuggets some defensive life.
Bones Hyland responds with a blow by finish to give Denver a 43-32 lead over Miami with 8:30 left in the 2nd quarter.
Denver is playing inspired ball. – 9:49 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Bones pushing the ball up the court is so fun. pic.twitter.com/ouFNgAb9Kt – 9:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra at the moment might be as hot as he’s been this season. Heat down 43-32. – 9:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Good first quarter for the Nuggets. Monte making shots really opens things up for that starting unit. Bench minutes have been interesting. Curious to see how both units look when you split up the Greens. – 9:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Nuggets 30, Heat 25. Denver with 10 fast-break points. – 9:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets 30, Heat 25 at end of one. Butler with 10 for the Heat. – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jimmy Butler IMMEDIATELY recognized that he had Bones Hyland on him and attacked him relentlessly.
Nuggets players have to understand that is going to happen and have to make the switch or more guys in help-side on those situations. – 9:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam throws the Kyle lobs to Jimmy now too pic.twitter.com/FtBAgoUzaD – 9:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler gets away with a lot of foul hunting despite not being the poster boy for it like Harden. – 9:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s best offense early on has been pitch aheads to Jimmy Butler. – 9:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Mario Chalmers for 16th on the Heat’s all-time list. – 9:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Only a matter of time before he tops the list 🪙 pic.twitter.com/36ILKE10ly – 9:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets entered tonight with the second-worst three-point percentage in the NBA for the season. They’ve opened 3 of 4 from deep tonight. – 9:23 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
This one handed rebound + outlet from Jokic in traffic is incredible. pic.twitter.com/7TuRasucwj – 9:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got @austheboss3 in the house tonight and he took tonight’s @WesternUnion First Shot!
#MileHighBasketball x #Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/NvSiNg6QUV – 9:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets with a 7-0 run to put them up 18-12 over Miami early.
Monte Morris has been a pleasant surprise offensively as he’s attacking and getting to his spots. He’s 3-3 from the field and up to 7 points. – 9:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver’s defense has been great, led by Jokić, which is still an insane thing to say. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets have made 7 of their first 10 shots. Heat down 18-12. – 9:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The only baskets Miami has so far is getting Duncan Robinson free, which isn’t a surprise with Denver only playing two guards IMO. – 9:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Duncan Robinson misses the first 3 of the night. Will Barton III hits the first 3 of the night on the other end to give the Nuggets an early lead. – 9:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer, he made it 58 consecutive games with a 3-pointer, breaking he franchise record he set in 2019-20. He is the lone player in franchise history to do it in 50 or more consecutive games. – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson just set a new franchise record with a three made in 58 consecutive games. Robinson also had the previous record of 57 games, which he set in 2019-20. – 9:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact that it went this long until listing Max Strus out is just wild lol
Recovery speed continues – 9:03 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
#Rapids96 defender Auston Trusty is taking the first shot at the Nuggets game tonight. Will report back. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus (knee) is out tonight for Heat. (But close enough that Wednesday vs. Lakers is possible.) – 8:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Nuggets are outscoring teams by 14.2 points per 100 possessions with Jokic on the court this season.
Without Jokic in the game, the Nuggets have been outscored by 21.6 points per 100 possessions. – 8:55 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The fact that the Nuggets are internally talking about when Michael Porter Jr returns, instead of a third back surgery, is a good sign. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/nuggets-m… – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight marks the 157th consecutive regular-season appearance by Duncan Robinson, one shy of Bam Adebayo’s fourth-longest such streak in the Heat’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 consecutive appearances by Glen Rice from 1992 to ’94. – 8:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Smile if you’re making your first start of the season pic.twitter.com/HvCmqwkbkV – 8:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray wraps up his typical pregame routine. Half-court shot, dunk, then free-throws. pic.twitter.com/hzfT6gNtgf – 8:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to the game
Nuggets vs Heat
🔑 Drain from Deep – they will get looks, knock them down
🔑 Second Unit Sizzle – COMPETE
🔑 Defend without Fouling (15 FTA between Butler & Adebayo, that’s more than the entire Nuggets team averages)
#MileHighBasketball
pic.twitter.com/x4k4g5oKZq – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sometimes Heat pest Jeff Green starting for Nuggets, alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New face in the starting 5⃣
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6BRGs530Es – 8:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are going with Jeff Green instead of PJ Dozier in the starting unit, which has several ramifications.
Most notably to me is likely Zeke Nnaji or Bol Bol with the second unit playing next to JaMychal Green. – 8:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are moving Jeff Green into the starting lineup in place of Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. Miami. He starts alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live. Come hang out with us.
✅ The latest on Michael Porter Jr.
✅ Who needs to step up?
✅ Buy or Sell?
youtube.com/watch?v=bn6FrN… – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami’s going to be throwing nonstop doubles at Nikola Jokic tonight
Want to see how they approach bigs of his caliber – 8:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Erik Spoelstra on Denver’s 2nd ranked defense: “They run a good program, well-schooled, well-coached. They have the corporate knowledge of a lot of guys that have been in the system. Defensively, they can shift from different schemes during the course of a game.” – 8:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
If the monitor next to me is accurate, it looks like the Nuggets will start Monte Morris, Will Barton III, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and Nikola Jokic tonight vs. Miami. – 8:17 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Today was a bad day to have Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Sexton in fantasy. – 7:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
In response to @CoupNBA’s question about Kyle Lowry’s screening, Erik Spoelstra compared Lowry to John Stockton. Kind of interesting. pic.twitter.com/y9L5hxLfVO – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsDEN INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Max Strus (knee) will warmup pregame but probably won’t play in tonight’s game. – 7:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets coach Michael Malone very complimentary of the Heat during his pregame session with the media, citing the Heat’s toughness, rebounding and shooting. “It’s going to be a hell of a challenge,” Malone said. – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr. says he is “out for the foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is out of the lineup for the “foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says there’s “no real update” on Michael Porter jr. Malone adds MPJ is out for the “foreseeable future.” Sounds like they’re still doing testing and imaging, but they’ll be cautious. @CSGazetteSports – 7:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Excited to be back in the analyst seat for the first time this season tonight!
Denver must be good from the start (and all game) against Miami – Heat have a +7.6 ppg differential in the first quarter.
Nuggets need to hit some 3’s (they’ll get open ones) & take care of boards. – 6:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight’s game is going to be fascinating.
Morris, Barton, and Dozier vs Lowry, Robinson, and Butler in the backcourt should be a good defensive matchup for both teams honestly. Gordon will also switch onto Butler (or simply guard him) often. – 6:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Looking to break the tie tonight 👀
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
👉 https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/84Qx3U6q8A – 5:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🏀 Kyle Lowry’s health
🏀 Tyler Herro’s role
🏀 A crucial road trip begins
Today’s Locked On #Heat
Listen: https://t.co/UDDcJP0XCy
YouTube: https://t.co/gaVF9xJ8Rg pic.twitter.com/pGmbeiQKBV – 4:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan Robinson needs to hit just 1 three-ball tonight to break yet another record… one in which he previously set.
Find out what that record is, and learn a few other things about our 9pm road trip opener in Denver gohe.at/3GX4FfX – 3:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry were finalists for the East Player of the Week award that went to Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen. – 3:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry all finalists for Eastern Conference Player of the Week that went to Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen. – 3:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Opps. are shooting a league-high 42.6 3-pointers against Miami, & opps. are making jut 32%, the fifth-lowest percentage in the league.
I don’t need to tell you, but the #Nuggets are shooting only 29% from outside on the year. Curious where the offense comes from tonight. – 3:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Your random moment of Jokic genius for the day: Sees eurofoul coming, shoots it from halfcourt. Should have earned three shots for this. pic.twitter.com/emghn410B7 – 3:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have the answer to any remaining questions waiting in the wings? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat build depth as Caleb Martin emerges, Max Strus works toward imminent return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra on coach’s challenge; thoughts on Heat’s 3-for-all. – 3:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem on the potential of reaching 20 NBA seasons: “It would be a gift to myself, my family and my father” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Max Strus is out tonight vs. Nuggets, but he’s nearing a return – 3:09 PM
