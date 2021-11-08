Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-9) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 27, Dallas Mavericks 25 (Q2 11:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Mavericks 22
Hart 9 pts
Hayes 8 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 6 pts
Luka Doncic also turned the ball over 4 times in the period. Pels doing a decent job against him. We’ll see if that lasts. – 9:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Smooth @Luka Doncic finger roll 🌊
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/oI2FnuyWfe – 9:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JAXSON. HOOK.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/P1oxX9MIDo – 9:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
OK, I take it back. A pair of Porzingis 3-pointers salvages an otherwise forgettable first quarter. Mavericks down 27-22 going into the second. – 9:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are winning the hustle game by a good margin in 1Q, coming up with almost every 50-50 ball, especially on their offensive end – 9:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks shoot 7-of-19 and have five turnovers. Down 27-16 with 1:06 left in the first quarter. Against a 1-9 team. All things considered, might be their worst quarter of the season. – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Pelicans — owners of the NBA’s worst record, losers of 6 straight, down 2 All-Stars, on the last night of a four-game road trip — just opened a double-digit, first-quarter lead on the Mavs. – 9:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Have to like this start for the Pelicans, which has them ahead 25-14. Effort is not only there but so is the execution. Only 1 turnover, they’re not getting beat by Dallas 3-ball and they’ve avoided putting Luka on the line, forcing him to shoot 5 of his 6 shot attempts from 2. – 9:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Really love the activity from Jaxson Hayes early in this one.
Maybe he just needs to get benched more often. – 9:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka just went down.
While going for a rebound, Willie Cauley-Stein rolled up on Luka’s right ankle.
Walked toward the Mavs’ bench during the break, but shook off trainers’ attempt to help him. – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Luka Doncic was grabbing at his right ankle after that last play. Took him awhile, but he eventually popped up and walked to the bench. – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ with back-to-back 3s👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Srjm5LO0as – 8:52 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes back in the rotation tonight. He was benched the previous two games. – 8:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jaxson Hayes back in the rotation – he’s coming in for Jonas Valanciunas. – 8:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Thanks to the Pelicans giving up inches at every position but one, the Mavericks already have grabbed 4 offensive rebounds. However, Pels lead 9-6 at the first timeout of the game as Mavs can’t make a bucket (2-10 FGA) and have 3 turnovers. – 8:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka with the dagger. Not a 3-pointer, but the dagger look he just shot toward one of the refs. – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Garrett Temple draws the Doncic defensive assignment, while Josh Hart is on Porzingis. A cross-match has Devonte’ Graham on Finney-Smith, who is normally pretty low-usage on offense – 8:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Not mad at the idea of Valanciunas shooting it 30+ times in this game.
(He’s taken the first 3 shot attempts for the Pelicans in this game.) – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Interesting factoid. Going into Monday’s game, Tim Hardaway Jr. has started 277 NBA games. He’s come off the bench in 276. – 8:38 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Coverage of Mavs vs Pelicans underway on BSSW. Mavs reach the 10 game mark of the season tonight, looking for a 7-3 start. Zion hasn’t played for the Pels yet this season & Brandon Ingram is missing tonight’s game w/ a right hip contusion, 5 straight he’s been out of the lineup – 8:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban had to make sure they got on @BallySportsNO during pregame pic.twitter.com/qPphcLmvfp – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time for the game! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/gYcnfzuVNd – 8:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Antonio Daniels says on tonight’s pregame show to just wait for these Pelicans to get healthy. He fully believes in the star power of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. They’ll dramatically elevate this team as the rest of the guys will go back to their much better suited roles. pic.twitter.com/XCtHtV2AKw – 8:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Josh Hart
Garrett Temple
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5️⃣ for tonight’s matchup!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/f2eZkrP3SO – 8:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/hmTHM6a5WB – 8:01 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic.
NO starters: Hart, Temple, Valenciunas, Alexander-Walker, Graham
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
11.8.21 at DAL
Brandon Ingram (Right Hip Contusion) and Herbert Jones (Left Ankle Soreness) are OUT. – 7:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We love that runway🚶📸
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/U55BTepK08 – 7:49 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
If Garrett Temple gets the Luka assignment tonight i think my head is going to explode – 7:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N' Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/zzGhotP8DQ – 7:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones will be OUT tonight vs Dallas – 7:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Brandon Ingram will remain out tonight for the Pelicans in Dallas, Coach Willie Green says. – 7:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out. So is Herb Jones. “It’s a day to day thing, and hopefully we get them back soon,” Willie Green said. – 7:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are OUT for tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Mavericks. – 7:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are both out tonight. Says hopefully they can get them back soon. – 7:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against New Orleans. – 6:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍Dallas
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/m2qldIaolv – 6:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
History teaches turnarounds are possible and the Pelicans have a few key ingredients.
If Zion Williamson/Brandon Ingram appear in vast majority of remaining games, other individuals show improvement and Willie Green’s message never goes unheard, why not? https://t.co/c4qgzLZF8e pic.twitter.com/RL0PubLvEG – 4:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
This team 🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/yClKNdFBUM – 3:21 PM
