Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The New York Knicks (6-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
New York Knicks 94, Philadelphia 76ers 88 (Q4 03:49)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Andre Drummond has 23 rebounds with five minutes still to play in this one. In case you missed the story about how he became a Sixer, it’s here: inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Drummond is on the ground more than Embiid, somehow. Playing ridiculously hard. – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A factor in this one: The Sixers have only turned 13 Knicks turnovers into five points. Knicks have turned eight Sixers giveaways into 10 points, including that 3 by Barrett to put them up 89-82. – 8:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Double-doubles since start of 12-13 @NBA season:
1. @Andre Drummond – 437 (incl. tonight)
2. @Russell Westbrook – 382
Double-doubles incl. 20 rebounds since start of 12-13 season:
1. @Andre Drummond – 82 (incl. tonight)
2. @DeAndre – 49
h/t @Stathead – 8:58 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Obi Toppin is +10 in nine minutes.
Taj Gibson is -9 in 23 minutes.
Come on Thibs I’m not asking for much. Can we get the lottery pick up to 20 minutes a night? Is that so much to ask? – 8:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers trail by just 3, 72-69, at the end of 3, despite Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton combining for just 15 points on 6-24 shooting. Seth Curry (14 points, 4-8) and Furkan (16 points, 6-13) picking up some of the slack, with the Sixers defense and rebounding keeping them in it. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Knicks 72, Sixers 69. Philly has stormed back from down 19, but missed a couple opportunities to tie or take the lead. Still, this effort is admirable. Korkmaz has 16 points. Drummond with 19 (!) rebounds. – 8:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
This might be Thibs smallest lineup ever — Rose, Quickley, Burks, Barrett, Randle – 8:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Dre with the rebound, Rese with the pass and Curry with the clutch corner three. pic.twitter.com/6YscYm017t – 8:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Through his first 29 minutes of action, @Andre Drummond has collected 19 rebounds.
That’s a new @Philadelphia 76ers season high, surpassing @Joel Embiid‘s 18-board effort on 10/28 vs. @Detroit Pistons. – 8:40 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Huge props to Georges Niang, who has played hard in every single @Philadelphia 76ers game this season. Fights through a slow start to score a huge bucket, in traffic, to bring the @Philadelphia 76ers within 1, 69-70. 1:37 to play in Q3. – 8:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Drummond misses from about six inches out and the Knicks hang onto the one-point lead. – 8:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks getting worked in the third quarter by Sixers C squad. Lead is down to 1. – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Nobody getting it on purpose,”
Monty Williams as Joel Embiid has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, expected to miss games.
Williams said you can sometimes let your guard down if your vaccinated. Said medical staff doing everything to try to keep everybody safe. #Suns – 8:39 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Burks misses a pair from the line and the crowd goes wild as the Sixers battle back … my bad. They go wild because they all won a Frosty from Wendys. – 8:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
got the green light for back-to-back threes.🚦 pic.twitter.com/tuLf0xRP87 – 8:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danny Green is doing a nice job on Randle. Dealing with the physicality, getting deflections. – 8:30 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Mike Breen: “Seth Curry has played 8 NBA seasons, but this is the first time he’s played on the same team 2 straight years.”
Clyde: “He also married the coach’s daughter.” 💀💀💀 – 8:27 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green (@Danny Green) is a bad, bad man.
His back-to-back triples bring the @Philadelphia 76ers within 5, after trailing by as many as 19. – 8:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Two straight Danny Green 3’s cap an 8-0 Sixers run – Knicks call time up 62-57. – 8:26 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Nerlen’s Noel OUT for second half in Philadelphia with a knee injury. Taj Gibson to start, and Jericho Sims will see time per Thibs. @MSGNetworks – 8:25 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Knicks have picked up 5 personal fouls in the first 3:30 of the 3rd quarter. Getting some trips to the foul line would help the Sixers claw their way back into this one. – 8:24 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
new half, same @Tyrese Maxey floater. pic.twitter.com/Lfo04r7xcq – 8:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say C Nerlens Noel won’t return tonight due to sore right knee. C Mitchell Robinson isn’t available due to a hip injury. – 8:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Nerlens Noel (sore right knee) will not return tonight.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nerlens Noel is out for remainder of the game with knee soreness. – 8:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Nerlens Noel coming back out for warmups, jogging and talking to trainers. Looks like he’s back – although with a 14-point lead at the half remains to be seen how Knicks will handle this. – 8:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail New York 58-44 at the half. A big slog offensively (understandable!) and the Knicks got out in transition off all those misses.
Good Korkmaz half though: 16 points and one crazy behind the back assist. The move he just pulled keeping Barrett on his hip was nice. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Knicks 58, Sixers 44. New York led by as many as 19 points. Philly is shooting 35.4 percent from the floor and was under 30 percent until recently. Korkmaz has 16 points on 4-of-7 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Knicks are conceding a lot of open shots, feel like this one might get interesting at some point in in the second half.
On the other hand, being as undermanned as the Sixers are it’s hard to expect a lot out of them lol – 8:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Furkan Korkmaz is leading all scorers so far with 16 points on 6-10 shooting.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Andre Drummond has the Sixers missing their Dwight Howard experience. – 8:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Noel limps off the and heads right to the locker room after Danny Green falls into his leg/knee
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
It’s admirable that it took this long for this type of night to come for the Sixers, but they just look gassed. Shooting 28.9 percent from the floor and allowing the Knicks to shoot 51.4 percent. – 7:56 PM
It’s admirable that it took this long for this type of night to come for the Sixers, but they just look gassed. Shooting 28.9 percent from the floor and allowing the Knicks to shoot 51.4 percent. – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nerlens Noel was grabbing his right knee after going down on that last possession. After getting the ball back, the Knicks called timeout and Noel is headed back to the locker room. – 7:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Man Andre Drummond is a big dude who sets the softest screens. Pillow picks. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang is the other player Doc said had been feeling fatigued with all the minutes he’s played recently. He’s off to a 1-of-7 start tonight. – 7:48 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Niang is 5 of his last 20 from deep, including that airball. Gotta keep firing though, these are good looks. Sixers are really struggling to score without Embiid and Harris, down 10 early to the Knicks. So it goes. – 7:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Paul Reed already a +2. Completely turning this game around. – 7:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
A horrific change of possession call by the officials here – Julius Randle lost the ball out and it’s not even close. Originally gave the ball to Philly and switched it without reviewing. As Rasheed would say, ball don’t lie, and Randle missed on buzzer beater. Knicks up 28-21. – 7:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Well, that was an awful call. Didn’t cost the Sixers, though.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Knicks can’t mess around, or they’ll get Furk n’ Curry’d tonight. – 7:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Nice find, nice finish.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Just another casual 3-for-3 start for Seth Curry. He’s also got two rebounds and an assist. – 7:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sixers have hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc already – add that to the 13-of-17 Knicks surrendered last night in the second half. – 7:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joel Embiid becomes latest 76ers player to enter NBA COVID-19 protocol newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:08 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We had one rogue New York fan with a loud “LETS GO KNICKS” yell right as the national anthem was wrapping up here lol – 7:05 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready to splash some threes.
📱 @SociosHoops | @Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/asG9mtOzBm – 6:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons meets with 76ers-recommended mental-health specialist nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 6:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers vs. Ben Simmons isn’t benefiting either side: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr pic.twitter.com/sNKPCyMiTb – 6:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sixers starting lineup:
Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey.
Knicks starting lineup:
RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker. – 6:34 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons changing course and meeting with team-recommended doctor: es.pn/3BXUHXN – 6:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey are starting tonight #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Andre Drummond
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀 @RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/QhrohUVl8D – 6:31 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Doc Rivers on star Joel Embiid being in #NBA health and safety protocols: ‘He’s struggling with it’ https://t.co/PnrGPXczRw pic.twitter.com/YhkXq4XYAM – 6:02 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives a health update on Joel Embiid while also discussing the team’s mindset amid the adversity #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/08/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson is out and Nerlens Noel is playing, according to the Knicks – 5:59 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is available & Mitchell Robinson (hip) is out tonight vs. Philly. – 5:56 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is available and Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) is out for tonight’s game at Philadelphia. – 5:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc said to try to combat fatigue, Tyrese Maxey had a personal “blackout” day yesterday where he was not allowed to come to the practice facility for a workout. He has played 44 minutes the past two games. Doc quipped Maxey was in the gym at 7am this morning. – 5:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers is hopeful Danny Green (hamstring) will be able to return tonight after missing the past three games. Sixers are obviously hit hard by COVID protocols and face a back-to-back against the Knicks and Bucks tonight and tomorrow. – 5:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is playing — Nerlens and Mitchell are game time decisions. – 5:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says @Tyrese Maxey – who never takes days off – had a dark day yesterday, but was itching to get back in the gym today:
“Of course he was in there at probably about 7 this morning.”
“Tyrese told Sam (Cassell) he was tired for the first time in his life.” – 5:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that the #Sixers wouldn’t let Tyrese Maxey in the gym yesterday because he needed to take a break. Mentions that Maxey was in the gym first thing in the morning today making up for lost time. – 5:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) “looked good today. Hopefully he’ll go.” – 5:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Danny Green looked good today and “hopefully he’ll go” #Sixers – 5:23 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Some personal news: I’m ashamed to admit that after moving from New York I learned today upon my return that I am now a Slow Walker. I’m horrified – 5:22 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks won’t have to face Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris out with Covid-19 protocols in Philly. – 5:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “not doing great and struggling with it” after Embiid entered the health and safety protocol today. Doc relates it to Tobias Harris’ situation #Sixers – 5:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “Not doing great, struggling with it, like Tobias.”
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.”
Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.” – 5:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“He’s not doing great. He’s struggling with it.” Doc Rivers on Embiid. – 5:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. – 5:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 4:46 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Basketball on the way 🔜
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/26GWH4nQez – 4:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
it was a perfect roadie for the team.
🚗 @Kia | Road Trip Recap pic.twitter.com/kANofZ6KzQ – 4:30 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee. Jarrett Allen was the winner #Sixers – 3:58 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Neither the #Sixers nor Ben Simmons is getting what they’re looking for, which doesn’t help anyone: https://t.co/Ohn6zDssYr #76ers pic.twitter.com/nAyflm55W9 – 3:55 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I’ve got to be better for us to get wins”: “Captain” Randle speaks after #Cavaliers debacle drops #Knicks to 7 #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/08/jul… – 3:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(And now witht Joel Embiid latest sidelined by COVID.) Heat’s COVID contingencies include coaching staff, as NBA booster rollout begins. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:28 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne reports on Joel Embiid testing positive for COVID-19 this morning and what it means for the 76ers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Av2iaqEamW – 3:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is the latest Sixers player placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Through 10 games, here are your Knicks leaders through the numbers 📈
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth Philadelphia 76er to enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols in the past week and leaving the East-leading 76ers short handed entering a tough stretch of games. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“Captain” Randle calls himself out after #Cavaliers debacle #Knicks nypost.com/2021/11/08/jul… – 2:45 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I’m fielding questions for a mailbag, which will come out later this week.
If you have any Qs about the Knicks, generally about the NBA or anything else you want me to answer, even if it’s basketball-unrelated, follow the link and submit here: theathletic.com/2938997/2021/1… – 2:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Star Joel Embiid entering health and safety protocols will put the #Sixers’ depth to the ultimate test: https://t.co/LpXJDJLbuJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/IBbwHJiFor – 2:31 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs say guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Sunday night vs New York Knicks. No timetable given for his injury – 2:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks are 4-1 this season when they make more than 15 three-pointers.
The Knicks are 2-3 when they make fewer than 15 three-pointers.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid out due to coronavirus protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 1:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is the latest #Sixers player placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🗣️𝘣𝘶𝘺 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮.
@Matt_Murphy04 caught up with @Tyrese Maxey prior to tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/B9w2pPY9m5 – 1:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
200+ PTS
100+ REB
50+ AST
10+ 3PM
@Julius Randle is the first player in NBA history to record these stats in the team’s first 10 games in consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/inhyFTmXwt – 1:30 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.
That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sixers missing Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and maybe Danny Green.
