Game stream: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

The Phoenix Suns (5-3) play against the Sacramento Kings (5-5) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021
Phoenix Suns 76, Sacramento Kings 64 (Q3 08:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Technical foul on Chris Paul after his attempted foul grift of cutting off a defender is not rewarded. – 11:30 PM
Technical foul on Chris Paul after his attempted foul grift of cutting off a defender is not rewarded. – 11:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Chris Paul technical after scoring off a steal and was bumped by De’Aaron Fox. Ref wasn’t having it – 11:30 PM
Chris Paul technical after scoring off a steal and was bumped by De’Aaron Fox. Ref wasn’t having it – 11:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings caught unprepared to start the 1st and 3rd quarters again tonight. That’s a last season trend fans were hoping the Kings had broken. – 11:28 PM
Kings caught unprepared to start the 1st and 3rd quarters again tonight. That’s a last season trend fans were hoping the Kings had broken. – 11:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings giving away Marvin Bagley jerseys during the timeout. – 11:28 PM
Kings giving away Marvin Bagley jerseys during the timeout. – 11:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 6-0 Suns start to the 3rd capped by a three-point opportunity that will almost certainly make it 7-0 by Mikal Bridges and Luke Walton burns the timeout and he looks quite disgusted by what he’s witnessed in the first few minutes – 11:26 PM
A 6-0 Suns start to the 3rd capped by a three-point opportunity that will almost certainly make it 7-0 by Mikal Bridges and Luke Walton burns the timeout and he looks quite disgusted by what he’s witnessed in the first few minutes – 11:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges putting his imprint to start this second half. Now has 11 on 4-of-5 shooting.
After last bucket, got handshake and congratulatory pat from Jae Crowder.
#Suns up nine. Timeout Kings. 9:59 left in the 3rd. – 11:26 PM
Bridges putting his imprint to start this second half. Now has 11 on 4-of-5 shooting.
After last bucket, got handshake and congratulatory pat from Jae Crowder.
#Suns up nine. Timeout Kings. 9:59 left in the 3rd. – 11:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Walton needs a line change. Another egg coming out of half. 73-64 Suns with a free throw coming for Bridges. – 11:25 PM
Walton needs a line change. Another egg coming out of half. 73-64 Suns with a free throw coming for Bridges. – 11:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
McGee is playing such a deep deep drop that Holmes could probably just dribble into his floater. Hasn’t really looked to do it. – 11:23 PM
McGee is playing such a deep deep drop that Holmes could probably just dribble into his floater. Hasn’t really looked to do it. – 11:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges and Frank Kaminsky out earlier than rest getting up shots. #Suns up 67-64 at half. pic.twitter.com/xrjD5aEtgv – 11:18 PM
Mikal Bridges and Frank Kaminsky out earlier than rest getting up shots. #Suns up 67-64 at half. pic.twitter.com/xrjD5aEtgv – 11:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
See who the Kings are picking and not picking as their travel buddy 👀🚙
Which Kings player would you go on a road trip with? 👇 pic.twitter.com/q1DS8fyrza – 11:16 PM
See who the Kings are picking and not picking as their travel buddy 👀🚙
Which Kings player would you go on a road trip with? 👇 pic.twitter.com/q1DS8fyrza – 11:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
For so much action in 1st half, it ended with Fox looking at refs as ball went out of bounds with time left, but refs end half.
#Suns up 67-64 at half.
Payne 17. Booker, Paul nine each (all in 1st Q).
Barnes 15, Hield 14, Fox 12.
3PT: SAC 9-of-15 (started 7-of-9)
PHX 9-of-18. – 11:11 PM
For so much action in 1st half, it ended with Fox looking at refs as ball went out of bounds with time left, but refs end half.
#Suns up 67-64 at half.
Payne 17. Booker, Paul nine each (all in 1st Q).
Barnes 15, Hield 14, Fox 12.
3PT: SAC 9-of-15 (started 7-of-9)
PHX 9-of-18. – 11:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Good one in Sacramento, as Kings trail the Suns 67-64 at the half. Eight Kings turnovers leading to 17 Phoenix points in the first half. Harrison Barnes 15 points, one of 4 Kings in double figures. Suns get 17 from Cameron Payne – 11:11 PM
Good one in Sacramento, as Kings trail the Suns 67-64 at the half. Eight Kings turnovers leading to 17 Phoenix points in the first half. Harrison Barnes 15 points, one of 4 Kings in double figures. Suns get 17 from Cameron Payne – 11:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Suns by 3.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Buddy Hield: 13 PTS, 3 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 12 PTS, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/deSaWe2NtY – 11:10 PM
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Suns by 3.
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 4 REB
👑 @Buddy Hield: 13 PTS, 3 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 12 PTS, 3 AST pic.twitter.com/deSaWe2NtY – 11:10 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
At the intermission.
@Cameron Payne leading the way with 17 PTS and 3 3PM. pic.twitter.com/BBUtfajBQw – 11:09 PM
At the intermission.
@Cameron Payne leading the way with 17 PTS and 3 3PM. pic.twitter.com/BBUtfajBQw – 11:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kings did a lot of things right that half but the Suns shot 57% and lead by 3. A huge 17 points out of Cam Payne off the bench. – 11:07 PM
Kings did a lot of things right that half but the Suns shot 57% and lead by 3. A huge 17 points out of Cam Payne off the bench. – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 67, SAC 64
Payne: 17 Pts, 6-8 FG, 3-5 3P
Booker: 9 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 3 Ast
Barnes: 15 Pts, 4-6 FG – 11:07 PM
Halftime: PHX 67, SAC 64
Payne: 17 Pts, 6-8 FG, 3-5 3P
Booker: 9 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 3 Ast
Barnes: 15 Pts, 4-6 FG – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No defense played. Suns lead Kings 67-64 at half. Both teams hitting almost everything. Barnes leads with 15 points. 14 for Hield in his first start. – 11:06 PM
No defense played. Suns lead Kings 67-64 at half. Both teams hitting almost everything. Barnes leads with 15 points. 14 for Hield in his first start. – 11:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
At the end of a wild and wacky first half it’s Suns 67, Kings 64. Two teams combined to shoot 18-of-33 from 3. Cam Payne with 17 points in just ten minutes. Also, looks like Terence Davis (11 points on five shots) has remembered how to play basketball. – 11:06 PM
At the end of a wild and wacky first half it’s Suns 67, Kings 64. Two teams combined to shoot 18-of-33 from 3. Cam Payne with 17 points in just ten minutes. Also, looks like Terence Davis (11 points on five shots) has remembered how to play basketball. – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Flagrant one penalty foul on Crowder for shove in back of player in the air in Richuan Holmes.
Holmes splits tech FTs. #Suns up 67-64 with 28.2 seconds left. – 11:05 PM
Flagrant one penalty foul on Crowder for shove in back of player in the air in Richuan Holmes.
Holmes splits tech FTs. #Suns up 67-64 with 28.2 seconds left. – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne now with 17.
He came into the game with 18 points in the three games he’s played as Payne missed five with right hamstring strain. #Suns – 11:02 PM
Payne now with 17.
He came into the game with 18 points in the three games he’s played as Payne missed five with right hamstring strain. #Suns – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
JaVale McGee just doesn’t leave the key. At some point, the officials need to call it. – 11:00 PM
JaVale McGee just doesn’t leave the key. At some point, the officials need to call it. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne with 15 off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 from 3).
The rust is off.
#Suns down one, 63-62. – 10:59 PM
Payne with 15 off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 from 3).
The rust is off.
#Suns down one, 63-62. – 10:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Fox 𝙎𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 and 𝙂𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 for the And-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/3cdBBMmrsV – 10:59 PM
Fox 𝙎𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 and 𝙂𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 for the And-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/3cdBBMmrsV – 10:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Kings not having Haliburton and scraping rotation barrel, they turn to Chimezie Metu for some backup forward minutes … not Marvin Bagley. – 10:56 PM
With Kings not having Haliburton and scraping rotation barrel, they turn to Chimezie Metu for some backup forward minutes … not Marvin Bagley. – 10:56 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Different De’Aaron Fox tonight. With the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, he has the ball in his hands each possession and going to work. He’s 5/9 with 12 points already. Kings lead Suns 61-60 1:54 left in the first half. – 10:56 PM
Different De’Aaron Fox tonight. With the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, he has the ball in his hands each possession and going to work. He’s 5/9 with 12 points already. Kings lead Suns 61-60 1:54 left in the first half. – 10:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The pace of this game has been Kings pace, but #Suns keeping up.
Sacramento 61, Phoenix 60. 1:54 left in the half. – 10:56 PM
The pace of this game has been Kings pace, but #Suns keeping up.
Sacramento 61, Phoenix 60. 1:54 left in the half. – 10:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes’ off ball movement is textbook. Just a brilliant basketball mind. – 10:54 PM
Harrison Barnes’ off ball movement is textbook. Just a brilliant basketball mind. – 10:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫. 🦾☁️
@Harrison Barnes ➡️ @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/4k7qmsDLPB – 10:53 PM
𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫. 🦾☁️
@Harrison Barnes ➡️ @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/4k7qmsDLPB – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can’t be loose with the ball around Chris Paul.
Outworks Barnes for it, gets steal, sets up Kaminsky for transition dunk, but Fox scores on other end.
#Suns down five as Fox completes 3 point play. – 10:53 PM
Can’t be loose with the ball around Chris Paul.
Outworks Barnes for it, gets steal, sets up Kaminsky for transition dunk, but Fox scores on other end.
#Suns down five as Fox completes 3 point play. – 10:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is coming alive here in the second quarter with eight points in just over 1:30. Kings lead it 59-54. – 10:53 PM
De’Aaron Fox is coming alive here in the second quarter with eight points in just over 1:30. Kings lead it 59-54. – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What #Suns have established is being comfortable with Booker getting ample rest.
Now he’s about to check in with #Suns down five as Fox has five quick points. – 10:50 PM
What #Suns have established is being comfortable with Booker getting ample rest.
Now he’s about to check in with #Suns down five as Fox has five quick points. – 10:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis with a season-high 11 points here in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Terence Davis with a season-high 11 points here in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mitchell picks up his 3rd foul on Paul rip through.
Paul usually does it when his team is a foul away from the bonus.
#Suns, Kings tied. – 10:45 PM
Mitchell picks up his 3rd foul on Paul rip through.
Paul usually does it when his team is a foul away from the bonus.
#Suns, Kings tied. – 10:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Chris Paul rip move with his team NOT in the bonus. Might be first time I’ve ever seen that. He did draw Mitchell’s third foul with it though. – 10:44 PM
Chris Paul rip move with his team NOT in the bonus. Might be first time I’ve ever seen that. He did draw Mitchell’s third foul with it though. – 10:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Through 10 games, my All-Kings 1st team:
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Harrison Barnes
Richaun Holmes – 10:44 PM
Through 10 games, my All-Kings 1st team:
Davion Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Harrison Barnes
Richaun Holmes – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mitchell shook up Shamet, again.
Hit shot this time.
#Suns down one. – 10:43 PM
Mitchell shook up Shamet, again.
Hit shot this time.
#Suns down one. – 10:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield & Terence Davis carrying this whole team tonight. – 10:42 PM
Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield & Terence Davis carrying this whole team tonight. – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams wanted to defend the 3 better in this rematch vs. #Kings.
So far, not so good.
Kings 7-of-10 on 3s. #Suns up one. – 10:41 PM
Monty Williams wanted to defend the 3 better in this rematch vs. #Kings.
So far, not so good.
Kings 7-of-10 on 3s. #Suns up one. – 10:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
After trailing by nine in the first quarter, the Kings have come back to take a 40-39 lead here in the second on a jumper by Buddy Hield. – 10:41 PM
After trailing by nine in the first quarter, the Kings have come back to take a 40-39 lead here in the second on a jumper by Buddy Hield. – 10:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are in a deep drop on Kings’ centers. Asks a lot of the perimeter guys to work through DHOs/screens. McGee got defensive 3 seconds right there. – 10:40 PM
Suns are in a deep drop on Kings’ centers. Asks a lot of the perimeter guys to work through DHOs/screens. McGee got defensive 3 seconds right there. – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nader came into the game hitting 1-of-6 from 3.
Just made an open one.
#Suns up 39-34. – 10:40 PM
Nader came into the game hitting 1-of-6 from 3.
Just made an open one.
#Suns up 39-34. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mitchell with a 3-ball. Kings are 6-of-8 from deep to start the game. – 10:38 PM
Mitchell with a 3-ball. Kings are 6-of-8 from deep to start the game. – 10:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good push from the Suns in the last 90 seconds after the Kings got back into the game. Good to see Cam Payne knocking down 2 shots after struggling on Saturday. – 10:36 PM
Good push from the Suns in the last 90 seconds after the Kings got back into the game. Good to see Cam Payne knocking down 2 shots after struggling on Saturday. – 10:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings cut the deficit to one after trailing by nine in the first quarter, but they’re down 34-28 going into the second. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have nine points apiece. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield have eight. The Suns are shooting 58.3% from the field. – 10:36 PM
The Kings cut the deficit to one after trailing by nine in the first quarter, but they’re down 34-28 going into the second. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have nine points apiece. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield have eight. The Suns are shooting 58.3% from the field. – 10:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 34, SAC 28
Booker: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Payne: 8 Pts, 2-3 3P
Hield: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG – 10:35 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 34, SAC 28
Booker: 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-7 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Payne: 8 Pts, 2-3 3P
Hield: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Suns 34-28 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield lead with 8 points. 6 off the bench for Terence Davis. – 10:35 PM
Kings trail the Suns 34-28 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield lead with 8 points. 6 off the bench for Terence Davis. – 10:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis stepping up off the bench with Buddy Hield starting. – 10:33 PM
Terence Davis stepping up off the bench with Buddy Hield starting. – 10:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Monty Williams is in the officials ear after Hield drilled a three. He wants Holmes called for the illegal screen call that Frank Kaminsky was called for earlier. – 10:29 PM
Monty Williams is in the officials ear after Hield drilled a three. He wants Holmes called for the illegal screen call that Frank Kaminsky was called for earlier. – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox already has a fair amount of defensive highlights. Waiting for the offense to catch up. – 10:28 PM
De’Aaron Fox already has a fair amount of defensive highlights. Waiting for the offense to catch up. – 10:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Pretty good defense by Mitchell on Booker. Led to transition Kings bucket.
#Suns up 24-20. – 10:27 PM
Pretty good defense by Mitchell on Booker. Led to transition Kings bucket.
#Suns up 24-20. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What you’re going to see more of is teams looking to go to the rim with Kaminsky in the game.
Barnes has done it twice now and scored. #Suns lead down to five. – 10:26 PM
What you’re going to see more of is teams looking to go to the rim with Kaminsky in the game.
Barnes has done it twice now and scored. #Suns lead down to five. – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This is the same Kings team that scored 140 on the Hornets…I think. – 10:26 PM
This is the same Kings team that scored 140 on the Hornets…I think. – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 coming out aggressive compared to his past 1st quarters this season and it is really helping the offense – 10:25 PM
CP3 coming out aggressive compared to his past 1st quarters this season and it is really helping the offense – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kings have had no answer for Paul and Booker so far.
Two have each have nine points on a combined 8-of-11 shooting.
#Suns up 20-13. – 10:24 PM
Kings have had no answer for Paul and Booker so far.
Two have each have nine points on a combined 8-of-11 shooting.
#Suns up 20-13. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker set up Mitchell on that postup to go baseline.
Has 9 on 4-of-5 shooting. #Suns up five. – 10:23 PM
Booker set up Mitchell on that postup to go baseline.
Has 9 on 4-of-5 shooting. #Suns up five. – 10:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Walton using his bench early. Davis, Mitchell and Len already making an appearance. – 10:23 PM
Walton using his bench early. Davis, Mitchell and Len already making an appearance. – 10:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Beautiful hit-ahead pass from Moe Harkless to JaVale McGee to set up an easy fast break bucket. Alas, McGee plays for the Suns – 10:21 PM
Beautiful hit-ahead pass from Moe Harkless to JaVale McGee to set up an easy fast break bucket. Alas, McGee plays for the Suns – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hield dribbles it off his foot, ball bounces right back to him.
Layup.
#Suns up seven as Booker answers. Has seven on 3-of-4 shooting. – 10:21 PM
Hield dribbles it off his foot, ball bounces right back to him.
Layup.
#Suns up seven as Booker answers. Has seven on 3-of-4 shooting. – 10:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox misses his first 2 free throw attempts. Struggling to see anything go in at this point. – 10:21 PM
De’Aaron Fox misses his first 2 free throw attempts. Struggling to see anything go in at this point. – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul huddles players together after foul call on McGee on Fox drive.
Fox misses first FT.
Misses 2nd. #Suns still up five. – 10:20 PM
Chris Paul huddles players together after foul call on McGee on Fox drive.
Fox misses first FT.
Misses 2nd. #Suns still up five. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul had scored just 4 first-quarter points total in the Suns’ first 8 games.
He’s got 5 in the first quarter so far tonight – 10:17 PM
Chris Paul had scored just 4 first-quarter points total in the Suns’ first 8 games.
He’s got 5 in the first quarter so far tonight – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kings are not doing a good job of not leaving Chris Paul and Devin Booker open.
Two jumpers apiece for those guys. Suns up early – 10:16 PM
Kings are not doing a good job of not leaving Chris Paul and Devin Booker open.
Two jumpers apiece for those guys. Suns up early – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board from the line. 7-2 Suns. – 10:14 PM
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board from the line. 7-2 Suns. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker hitting 3s would be a real, real nice development for the Suns – 10:13 PM
Devin Booker hitting 3s would be a real, real nice development for the Suns – 10:13 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
About to tip here in Sacto. With no Ayton, JaVale McGee starting in the middle for the Phoenicians tonight against former Suns legend Richaun Holmes. Buddy Hield starting for Kings with Haliburton out. – 10:09 PM
About to tip here in Sacto. With no Ayton, JaVale McGee starting in the middle for the Phoenicians tonight against former Suns legend Richaun Holmes. Buddy Hield starting for Kings with Haliburton out. – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Kings played their pregame hype video. One highlight clip was Barnes’ 3 at the buzzer to beat #Suns – 10:07 PM
#Kings played their pregame hype video. One highlight clip was Barnes’ 3 at the buzzer to beat #Suns – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Tyrese Haliburton (back) tonight.
Had big game vs. #Suns last meeting. #Kings. pic.twitter.com/OWXko5a647 – 10:05 PM
No Tyrese Haliburton (back) tonight.
Had big game vs. #Suns last meeting. #Kings. pic.twitter.com/OWXko5a647 – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙝 🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/JDENtzkw9g – 10:00 PM
Learn how to make the 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙝 🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/JDENtzkw9g – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/JiMfu6F8MN – 9:32 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/JiMfu6F8MN – 9:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Buddy Hield in the starting lineup tonight. Haliburton is out with low back tightness. – 9:32 PM
Buddy Hield in the starting lineup tonight. Haliburton is out with low back tightness. – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings starters vs. Suns tonight. Buddy Hield in the lineup.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns tonight. Buddy Hield in the lineup.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Kings starters vs. Suns
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Moe Harkless
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns riding four-game winning streak into tonight’s game at Sacramento as NBA investigation into Robert Sarver allegations has begun (w/videos) https://t.co/Uxqc1fQcrP via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ec1dTSWD5t – 9:29 PM
#Suns riding four-game winning streak into tonight’s game at Sacramento as NBA investigation into Robert Sarver allegations has begun (w/videos) https://t.co/Uxqc1fQcrP via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ec1dTSWD5t – 9:29 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
We’ll be LIVE tonight around 10:30pm following Kings-Suns for NIGHT CHAT:
youtube.com/watch?v=RM7t7W… – 9:25 PM
We’ll be LIVE tonight around 10:30pm following Kings-Suns for NIGHT CHAT:
youtube.com/watch?v=RM7t7W… – 9:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Richaun Holmes going through warmups prior to tonight’s game against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/p5ND5bPWab – 9:08 PM
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and center Richaun Holmes going through warmups prior to tonight’s game against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/p5ND5bPWab – 9:08 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Keep the momentum.
Pregame coverage begins at 7:30PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/w03ef0vNFw – 8:53 PM
Keep the momentum.
Pregame coverage begins at 7:30PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/w03ef0vNFw – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
With Haliburton out, should the Kings start Davion Mitchell or Buddy Hield tonight? – 8:42 PM
With Haliburton out, should the Kings start Davion Mitchell or Buddy Hield tonight? – 8:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tyrese Haliburton scored 11 of his 17 points in the 4th quarter yesterday and really was the reason the Kings had a chance to win.
Going to be tough on a b2b to win without him. Absolutely need Fox (and Mitchell) to step up. – 8:42 PM
Tyrese Haliburton scored 11 of his 17 points in the 4th quarter yesterday and really was the reason the Kings had a chance to win.
Going to be tough on a b2b to win without him. Absolutely need Fox (and Mitchell) to step up. – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Nobody getting it on purpose,”
Monty Williams as Joel Embiid has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, expected to miss games.
Williams said you can sometimes let your guard down if your vaccinated. Said medical staff doing everything to try to keep everybody safe. #Suns – 8:39 PM
“Nobody getting it on purpose,”
Monty Williams as Joel Embiid has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, expected to miss games.
Williams said you can sometimes let your guard down if your vaccinated. Said medical staff doing everything to try to keep everybody safe. #Suns – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about how Frank Kaminsky gives up his body so that other guys get rebounds.
So he’s asking the #Suns backup big to do the same in matching up with the #Kings size and athleticism with Richaun Holmes and Tristian Thompson. #Suns #Kings – 8:36 PM
Monty Williams talked about how Frank Kaminsky gives up his body so that other guys get rebounds.
So he’s asking the #Suns backup big to do the same in matching up with the #Kings size and athleticism with Richaun Holmes and Tristian Thompson. #Suns #Kings – 8:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Going to the game tonight? 👀
Stay hydrated with this exclusive deal! pic.twitter.com/a77J6QM8eM – 8:30 PM
Going to the game tonight? 👀
Stay hydrated with this exclusive deal! pic.twitter.com/a77J6QM8eM – 8:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not living with Chris Paul and (Devin) Booker shooting mid-range shots.”
Kings coach Luke Walton on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/mKUISmausB – 8:28 PM
“I’m not living with Chris Paul and (Devin) Booker shooting mid-range shots.”
Kings coach Luke Walton on facing #Suns tonight. pic.twitter.com/mKUISmausB – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Luke Walton didn’t reveal a starting five for his Kings tonight when they meet the Suns tonight. Said they need a big night from De’Aaron Fox and emphasized the defensive end against Devin Booker and Chris Paul – 8:21 PM
Luke Walton didn’t reveal a starting five for his Kings tonight when they meet the Suns tonight. Said they need a big night from De’Aaron Fox and emphasized the defensive end against Devin Booker and Chris Paul – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Walton, Haliburton woke up with a sore back. He underwent treatment throughout the day, but wasn’t able to shake it. Walton would not divulge who is going to start in his place. Plenty of options like Terence Davis, Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell. – 8:20 PM
According to Walton, Haliburton woke up with a sore back. He underwent treatment throughout the day, but wasn’t able to shake it. Walton would not divulge who is going to start in his place. Plenty of options like Terence Davis, Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell. – 8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Luke Walton says guard Tyrese Haliburton will not play against the Phoenix Suns tonight due to lower back tightness. – 8:18 PM
Kings coach Luke Walton says guard Tyrese Haliburton will not play against the Phoenix Suns tonight due to lower back tightness. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight. The second-year guard came into the afternoon as questionable with lower back tightness. – 8:18 PM
According to Luke Walton, Tyrese Haliburton will not play tonight. The second-year guard came into the afternoon as questionable with lower back tightness. – 8:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back in Sac, Phoenix Suns in town tonight. Second-year pro Jalen Smith out here working on his pull-up game. pic.twitter.com/7Zd3NE9WSU – 8:15 PM
Back in Sac, Phoenix Suns in town tonight. Second-year pro Jalen Smith out here working on his pull-up game. pic.twitter.com/7Zd3NE9WSU – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“A lot of fuel for this one.”
#Suns wing Cam Johnson on tonight’s road game against Kings, who beat them on a buzzer beater 3 from Harrison Barnes. pic.twitter.com/PQyNZZNspu – 7:50 PM
“A lot of fuel for this one.”
#Suns wing Cam Johnson on tonight’s road game against Kings, who beat them on a buzzer beater 3 from Harrison Barnes. pic.twitter.com/PQyNZZNspu – 7:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns Pulse: #Suns finding their way as #NBA investigation into Robert Sarver allegations has begun https://t.co/Uxqc1fyBAh via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/5zWRFVc4cK – 7:13 PM
Suns Pulse: #Suns finding their way as #NBA investigation into Robert Sarver allegations has begun https://t.co/Uxqc1fyBAh via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/5zWRFVc4cK – 7:13 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This week’s jersey lineup, starting with tonight!
@PayPal | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/nX8E2P1G2X – 6:37 PM
This week’s jersey lineup, starting with tonight!
@PayPal | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/nX8E2P1G2X – 6:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Watch as Chef Brian prepares one of his favorite meals, Beef Meatballs. It’s nutritious, tasty, something easy for fans to make at home and Kings players love it!
@CaliBeefCouncil pic.twitter.com/i9R4QK9fJR – 6:00 PM
Watch as Chef Brian prepares one of his favorite meals, Beef Meatballs. It’s nutritious, tasty, something easy for fans to make at home and Kings players love it!
@CaliBeefCouncil pic.twitter.com/i9R4QK9fJR – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight against the Suns with lower back tightness. – 5:50 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight against the Suns with lower back tightness. – 5:50 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Latest injury report shows Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight against Phoenix with low back tightness.
No Ayton or Saric for the Suns. – 5:12 PM
Latest injury report shows Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight against Phoenix with low back tightness.
No Ayton or Saric for the Suns. – 5:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix Suns
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:56 PM
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton questionable for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix Suns
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns due to lower back tightness. – 4:33 PM
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for tonight’s game against the Suns due to lower back tightness. – 4:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight for the Kings when they host the Suns due to lower back tightness – 4:32 PM
Tyrese Haliburton is questionable tonight for the Kings when they host the Suns due to lower back tightness – 4:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
– Where does Buddy Hield rank among early Sixth Man of the Year candidates?
– Has De’Aaron Fox quietly broken out of his shooting slump?
Find out here and check back later for the latest pregame, in-game and postgame updates in Kings Gameday Live ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:19 PM
– Where does Buddy Hield rank among early Sixth Man of the Year candidates?
– Has De’Aaron Fox quietly broken out of his shooting slump?
Find out here and check back later for the latest pregame, in-game and postgame updates in Kings Gameday Live ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:19 PM