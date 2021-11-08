Jaylen Brown to miss at least a week

John Karalis: Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will miss “a week or two”
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Jayson Tatum back on track, Jaylen Brown out ‘one or two weeks,’ & Celtics practice notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/08/jay… – 2:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Just as the Celtics are starting to hit their stride, they’ve lost Jaylen Brown to a hamstring strain. Latest on @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/celtics-j… – 1:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters today Jaylen Brown will be out for at least a week or two with his hamstring strain. Another blow in what has been a rough start for the Celtics, who have a couple days off before hosting Toronto Wednesday and Milwaukee Friday. – 1:24 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.
That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 1:24 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out up to 2 weeks to hamstring injury
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-jay… – 1:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celtics say Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to Coach Udoka. – 12:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown will be sidelined up to two weeks by the hamstring injury that kept him out of Saturday’s loss in Dallas at the buzzer on a Luka Dončić dagger.
Sign up here for two new stories coming from me today and tomorrow: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:57 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Udoka on Jaylen’s hamstring:
“He knows his body pretty well, and he said it didn’t feel terrible but he did feel it … The strain showed a week or two, and he knew something. He was being overly-cautious himself because of his past history.” – 12:46 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6BTbTn… – 12:35 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Jaylen Brown…out Wednesday with a hamstring strain…
Joel Embiid…out Thursday as he has entered health & safety protocols…
Raptors next 2 games vs BOS (Wed) and PHI (Thurs) – 12:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
If Jaylen Brown misses two full weeks from the date of injury, that puts him at 11/18. Lakers come to town on 11/19.
Boston’s next five games are against East teams that have equal or better record so far. – 12:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown (hamstring strain) will likely miss 1-2 weeks, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/Xk2bxKMdeu – 12:16 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown will likely miss 1-to-2 weeks with right hamstring strain, team says. – 12:11 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Celtics coach Ime Udoka announces Jaylen Brown is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a right hamstring strain. – 12:11 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.
How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2942918/2021/1… – 12:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown will miss one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain. Brown admitted he felt discomfort and the #Celtics want to be cautious. – 12:03 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown’s return timeline stands at “a week or two.” – 12:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Jaylen Brown isn’t the cleanest Sixers fit in the world and it seems unlikely the Celtics want to deal him for Simmons in the first place, but let’s entertain the latest Simmons trade rumor because Brown is quite good phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:12 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.
I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
“Hey, Daryl, it’s Brad.”
“Hey.”
“What’s going on with that guy who quit on your team and now does the bare minimum and completely torpedoed his trade value? Any interest in discussing a deal?”
“We’d want Jaylen Brown.”
“OK, I’m hanging up. Have a great rest of the day!” – 10:45 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The idea that the Celtics would consider a Jaylen-for-Simmons deal but not a Jaylen-for-Harden deal is pretty funny. – 10:23 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.
That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this is the New York Knicks’ 5th home game of the season.
in 3 out of those 5, a player on the visiting team has recorded their career-high points scored:
1) Jaylen Brown (46)
2) OG Anunoby (36)
3) Ricky Rubio (37)
wtf is going on at Madison Square Garden…. – 8:15 PM
Mark Murphy: Per Ime Udoka: Josh Richardson will play. Jaylen Brown is back in Boston having his right hamstring examined. -via Twitter @Murf56 / November 6, 2021
Brian Robb: Jaylen Brown is still having his hamstring evaluated. Team will know more tomorrow. “We are being cautious.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / November 6, 2021