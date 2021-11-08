Joel Embiid enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(And now witht Joel Embiid latest sidelined by COVID.) Heat’s COVID contingencies include coaching staff, as NBA booster rollout begins. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:28 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne reports on Joel Embiid testing positive for COVID-19 this morning and what it means for the 76ers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Av2iaqEamW – 3:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is the latest Sixers player placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth Philadelphia 76er to enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols in the past week and leaving the East-leading 76ers short handed entering a tough stretch of games. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Star Joel Embiid entering health and safety protocols will put the #Sixers’ depth to the ultimate test: https://t.co/LpXJDJLbuJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/IBbwHJiFor – 2:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid out due to coronavirus protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 1:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid is the latest #Sixers player placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sixers missing Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and maybe Danny Green.
Knicks catching them on a good night. – 1:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Can confirm Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. The Sixers are already without Tobias Harris, who went into them a week ago today. Philly hosts the Knicks tonight and the defending champion Bucks tomorrow, and currently has the East’s best record. – 12:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) and Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) are questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia, per the Knicks.
Joel Embiid will rest for the Sixers, per @Shams Charania – 12:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) & Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) are questionable for tonight’s game at PHI. According to The Athletic, Sixers’ Joel Embiid will not play tonight. – 12:34 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raptors next 2 games vs BOS (Wed) and PHI (Thurs) – 12:27 PM
Raptors next 2 games vs BOS (Wed) and PHI (Thurs) – 12:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tonight’s game vs. the #Knicks was supposed to be a planned rest day for the Sixers’ Joel Embiid. However, he’s been placed today in the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the All-Star center could be sidelined a few games. He’s the fourth Sixers in protocols – 12:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games. – 12:13 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers center Joel Embiid will rest tonight against the #Knicks, a team official confirms. @Shams Charania was first to report – 11:57 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers center Joel Embiid will rest tonight vs. Knicks on front end of back-to-back, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:53 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM
Shams Charania: Significant amount of 76ers staff has received the COVID-19 booster shot, and players were slated to begin receiving their shots this week. Embiid now could miss several more games in protocols — beyond planned rest tonight. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 8, 2021
Noah Levick: Joel Embiid is now the fourth Sixer in the health and safety protocols, source confirms @Shams Charania. He joins Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 8, 2021
