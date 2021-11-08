USA Today Sports

Judge tosses Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks ownership

Judge tosses Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks ownership

Main Rumors

Judge tosses Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks ownership

November 8, 2021- by

By |

Daniel Kaplan: A Federal judge tossed the remaining charge brought against MSG by former Knick Charles Oakley; in fact the judge ruled MSG security did not use unnecessary force in evicting the former star from a February 2017 game, and blamed Oakley for the incident instead
Source: Twitter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Diamond Leung @diamond83
Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against MSG that claimed it was liable for assault/battery was dismissed by a federal judge. Also out is Oakley’s attempt to add James Dolan to the suit. – 2:29 PM

More on this storyline

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home