Michael Porter out for the foreseeable future

Vinny Benedetto: Michael Malone says there’s “no real update” on Michael Porter jr. Malone adds MPJ is out for the “foreseeable future.” Sounds like they’re still doing testing and imaging, but they’ll be cautious. @CSGazetteSports
Source: Twitter @VBenedetto
Source: Twitter @VBenedetto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The fact that the Nuggets are internally talking about when Michael Porter Jr returns, instead of a third back surgery, is a good sign. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/nuggets-m… – 8:53 PM
The fact that the Nuggets are internally talking about when Michael Porter Jr returns, instead of a third back surgery, is a good sign. @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/nuggets-m… – 8:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are moving Jeff Green into the starting lineup in place of Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. Miami. He starts alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:30 PM
Nuggets are moving Jeff Green into the starting lineup in place of Michael Porter Jr. tonight vs. Miami. He starts alongside Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live. Come hang out with us.
✅ The latest on Michael Porter Jr.
✅ Who needs to step up?
✅ Buy or Sell?
youtube.com/watch?v=bn6FrN… – 8:30 PM
Pregame show is live. Come hang out with us.
✅ The latest on Michael Porter Jr.
✅ Who needs to step up?
✅ Buy or Sell?
youtube.com/watch?v=bn6FrN… – 8:30 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Today was a bad day to have Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Sexton in fantasy. – 7:48 PM
Today was a bad day to have Michael Porter Jr. and Collin Sexton in fantasy. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr. says he is “out for the foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Michael Malone on Michael Porter Jr. says he is “out for the foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is out of the lineup for the “foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Michael Malone says Michael Porter Jr. is out of the lineup for the “foreseeable future.” – 7:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says there’s “no real update” on Michael Porter jr. Malone adds MPJ is out for the “foreseeable future.” Sounds like they’re still doing testing and imaging, but they’ll be cautious. @CSGazetteSports – 7:19 PM
Michael Malone says there’s “no real update” on Michael Porter jr. Malone adds MPJ is out for the “foreseeable future.” Sounds like they’re still doing testing and imaging, but they’ll be cautious. @CSGazetteSports – 7:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
New Stiffs Mailbag is up! Thank you for the questions. I answered several about:
-Comparisons between 2020-21 and 2021-22
-How to replace MPJ in short term
-How the Nuggets can fix their offense
-Fair and unfair criticisms of Facu Campazzo
and more… denverstiffs.com/2021/11/8/2276… – 9:05 AM
New Stiffs Mailbag is up! Thank you for the questions. I answered several about:
-Comparisons between 2020-21 and 2021-22
-How to replace MPJ in short term
-How the Nuggets can fix their offense
-Fair and unfair criticisms of Facu Campazzo
and more… denverstiffs.com/2021/11/8/2276… – 9:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Michael Porter Jr. to miss Monday’s game against the Miami Heat
sportando.basketball/en/michael-por… – 6:40 AM
Michael Porter Jr. to miss Monday’s game against the Miami Heat
sportando.basketball/en/michael-por… – 6:40 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is out for tomorrow’s game vs. MIA with lower back pain.
Monte Morris is probable with left patellar tendinopathy. – 7:35 PM
MPJ is out for tomorrow’s game vs. MIA with lower back pain.
Monte Morris is probable with left patellar tendinopathy. – 7:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ is out with what the Nuggets are describing as “Lower Back Pain” which is very ambiguous.
Monte Morris also showed up as probable. pic.twitter.com/uyQf1e0NWP – 7:30 PM
MPJ is out with what the Nuggets are describing as “Lower Back Pain” which is very ambiguous.
Monte Morris also showed up as probable. pic.twitter.com/uyQf1e0NWP – 7:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Miami.
Listed as low back pain on the injury report. – 7:30 PM
Michael Porter Jr is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs Miami.
Listed as low back pain on the injury report. – 7:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
To this point, we do not have an update on Michael Porter Jr.’s injury status. – 6:40 PM
To this point, we do not have an update on Michael Porter Jr.’s injury status. – 6:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
MPJ is undergoing the team’s medical evaluation process and isn’t practicing today, as @Harrison Wind first reported.
Expect the #Nuggets injury report tonight to include the latest update. I’m not expecting one to come via practice today. – 1:36 PM
MPJ is undergoing the team’s medical evaluation process and isn’t practicing today, as @Harrison Wind first reported.
Expect the #Nuggets injury report tonight to include the latest update. I’m not expecting one to come via practice today. – 1:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. won’t practice this morning after leaving last night’s game in the first quarter with low back soreness, I’m told. He’ll undergo further testing today. – 1:21 PM
Michael Porter Jr. won’t practice this morning after leaving last night’s game in the first quarter with low back soreness, I’m told. He’ll undergo further testing today. – 1:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s 95-94 win…
-Jokić defense is reaching new heights
-Timely buckets from Thrill and AG
-An honest dialogue about Facu
-What to expect if MPJ sits out going forward denverstiffs.com/2021/11/6/2276… – 12:09 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s 95-94 win…
-Jokić defense is reaching new heights
-Timely buckets from Thrill and AG
-An honest dialogue about Facu
-What to expect if MPJ sits out going forward denverstiffs.com/2021/11/6/2276… – 12:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM
Mikal Bridges called Kevin Huerter “Red Velvet” as he has red hair.
All part of big-time 2018 class with those two, Luka, Trae, Ayton, MPJ, Shai, Jaren Jackson Jr., Miles Bridges, Sexton, Robert Williams, Shamet and more.
Timeout #Suns. Up 17-15. McGee is back on bench. #NBA75 – 10:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Miraculously, we are headed to the Winner’s Lounge.
✅ Nikola Jokic remains perfect in every way
✅ AG’s clutch 3
✅ MPJ leaves the game in the 1st Q
youtube.com/watch?v=SaGWAW… – 7:32 PM
Miraculously, we are headed to the Winner’s Lounge.
✅ Nikola Jokic remains perfect in every way
✅ AG’s clutch 3
✅ MPJ leaves the game in the 1st Q
youtube.com/watch?v=SaGWAW… – 7:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations from a Nuggets win in which Denver scored 95 points.
-The offense is of extreme concern
-The defense is very good when it wants to be
-MPJ 7 minutes and a back injury is of paramount concern pic.twitter.com/ojNghxYuUd – 7:23 PM
Final rotations from a Nuggets win in which Denver scored 95 points.
-The offense is of extreme concern
-The defense is very good when it wants to be
-MPJ 7 minutes and a back injury is of paramount concern pic.twitter.com/ojNghxYuUd – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of today’s game due to lower back soreness. – 6:27 PM
The Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the remainder of today’s game due to lower back soreness. – 6:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Michael Porter Jr. on the court warming up for the Nuggets before the 2nd half starts. – 6:17 PM
No Michael Porter Jr. on the court warming up for the Nuggets before the 2nd half starts. – 6:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail Houston 47-46.
-MPJ questionable to return
-Jokic looks good but zero assists
-6 assists total for the Nuggets
-Bench…is bad pic.twitter.com/SBF0WnVkJr – 6:06 PM
Alright, halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail Houston 47-46.
-MPJ questionable to return
-Jokic looks good but zero assists
-6 assists total for the Nuggets
-Bench…is bad pic.twitter.com/SBF0WnVkJr – 6:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
MPJ reached for his leg after the fall, but is labeled as questionable to return with lower back tightness. Hopefully he is ok. Only an injury could derail his season even further. – 5:51 PM
MPJ reached for his leg after the fall, but is labeled as questionable to return with lower back tightness. Hopefully he is ok. Only an injury could derail his season even further. – 5:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable to return with a sore lower back. – 5:49 PM
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable to return with a sore lower back. – 5:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr exited the game with low back soreness and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 5:47 PM
Michael Porter Jr exited the game with low back soreness and is questionable to return for the Nuggets. – 5:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
Whenever Jokic screens, Houston is dropping to keep Denver out of the paint, but it is giving Barton and Morris a bunch of good mid-range looks. Because of that, getting Jokic screening for Porter might be a good look to help get MPJ going. – 5:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
Nuggets sticking with the same starting five as expected.
Monte Morris
Will Barton III
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
The Rockets will start:
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood
Daniel Theis – 4:42 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Bottom three point catch and shoot players so far this season (min 24 atts -102 qualify)
1. Jordan Clarkson 16%
2. D. Finney-Smith 17%
3. Bradley Beal 17%
4. Josh Jackson 21%
5. Lu Dort 22%
6. Michael Porter jr. 22%
7. Chris Boucher 22%
8. Terrence Ross 24
9. Royce O’Neale 25 – 9:58 AM
Bottom three point catch and shoot players so far this season (min 24 atts -102 qualify)
1. Jordan Clarkson 16%
2. D. Finney-Smith 17%
3. Bradley Beal 17%
4. Josh Jackson 21%
5. Lu Dort 22%
6. Michael Porter jr. 22%
7. Chris Boucher 22%
8. Terrence Ross 24
9. Royce O’Neale 25 – 9:58 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ is shooting 7% on contested threes, 13% on open threes, and 44% on wide open threes, per NBA.com tracking data. – 2:42 AM
MPJ is shooting 7% on contested threes, 13% on open threes, and 44% on wide open threes, per NBA.com tracking data. – 2:42 AM
More on this storyline
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone on MPJ’s status: “Michael could be back in a week. It could be longer than that. When I say foreseeable future, I’m not really sure what that means.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / November 8, 2021
Mike Singer: MPJ is out for tomorrow with low back pain. The fact that the #Nuggets didn’t even list him as questionable is significant. The plan, I’m told, is to give him treatment and see how he responds to it. Ultimately, don’t be surprised if he misses a few games. -via Twitter @msinger / November 7, 2021
Harrison Wind: Nuggets say Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) is out for tomorrow vs. the Heat. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 7, 2021