Miles Bridges: 'I'm not worried about money'

The Charlotte Hornets offered Miles Bridges a four-year, $60 million contract extension, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on his podcast The Hoop Collective (via RealGM). “When he was in negotiations for his extensions a couple of weeks ago, I’m told the Hornets’ baseline offer was four years, $60 million,” Windhorst said. “Which is $15 million per year. If you look at what Mikal Bridges, which we’ve compared him to during his career, got … which some people in the league feel is an overpay.” -via Bleacher Report / October 30, 2021