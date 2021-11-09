76ers surprised by good start of the season despite Ben Simmons saga

One team source confessed to me that the Sixers never expected to start so well given the Simmons saga that has hung over them since Day 1 of training camp on top of how shorthanded they’ve been.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics not discussing Ben Simmons trade with 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/rep… – 5:00 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Do Rookies Impact Winning?
Only 7 rookies in the past 8 years have scores of +2 or higher on RAPTOR. 5 of them — Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons — became All-Stars.
The class of Class of 2021 has 4 so far
nbabigboard.com/p/stock-watch-… – 4:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers meanwhile … that’s a whole other thing:
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are ALL out for health and safety reasons.
And of course, Ben Simmons remains out of action. – 4:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry (foot contusion) is questionable for tonight’s game vs the #MilwaukeeBucks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (protocols), Isaiah Joe (protocols) & Matisse Thybulle (protocols) are out. #NBA – 2:29 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
· Would the Celtics ever trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons?
· Is Steph Curry the MVP favorite?
· And is a suspension coming for Nikola Jokic?
𝙲𝙻𝙰𝚂𝚂𝙸𝙲
📼: https://t.co/Y2tAZ5MGnk
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclz1zbq
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbFeOa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudLaLWE pic.twitter.com/83KWqNJPg5 – 1:15 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers and Ben Simmons aren’t helping each other get what they want in this ongoing saga: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr pic.twitter.com/0NYUnXLghA – 12:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: It’s a shame we can’t just ignore the whole Ben Simmons saga with the #Sixers until it’s resolved: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr #76ers pic.twitter.com/tkE8Yk76Tu – 9:45 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers and Ben Simmons going back and forth isn’t benefiting either side or helping them get what they want: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr pic.twitter.com/xs72Wea7li – 6:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Ben Simmons meets with team-recommended mental-health specialist inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:57 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI The #Sixers’ Ben Simmons meets with team-recommended mental-health specialist inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Absolutely living for these up-to-the-minute updates about what kind of mental health counseling Ben Simmons is receiving that are being put out by the two camps to make each other look bad – 10:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Too bad we can’t just ignore the whole Ben Simmons/#Sixers saga until it’s resolved: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr #76ers pic.twitter.com/oJglrvQVmT – 9:45 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON NBA Insider @adaniels33 with the insight. Hosted by @KainaniStevens
Former NBA Player on Joel Embiid Testing Positive & Philadelphia 76ers Situation with Ben Simmons … youtu.be/zddHx5xdud8 via @YouTube – 9:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons meets with 76ers-recommended mental-health specialist nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 6:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers vs. Ben Simmons isn’t benefiting either side: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr pic.twitter.com/sNKPCyMiTb – 6:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons changing course and meeting with team-recommended doctor: es.pn/3BXUHXN – 6:33 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Neither the #Sixers nor Ben Simmons is getting what they’re looking for, which doesn’t help anyone: https://t.co/Ohn6zDssYr #76ers pic.twitter.com/nAyflm55W9 – 3:55 PM
“We really fit,” Embiid said, attributing it to his comfort level with teammates. “We’ve got great chemistry.” Said Rivers: “It’s funny with us. We don’t know we have problems. We don’t talk about them, we don’t voice them. There’s no talk about all the stuff.” -via marcstein.substack.com / November 9, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 8, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons is planning to continue meeting with his @NBPA-provided mental health specialist and working out regularly at the team practice facility, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers this season and there remains no timeline on a possible debut. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 8, 2021