Chauncey Billups: Paul George is playing on an MVP level

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups’ timeout resulted in a turnover on the next play, but then Trail Blazers went on a game-tying 10-0 run.
Now it’s Tyronn Lue’s turn to get back control with 7:04 left in first quarter, tied at 13. – 10:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
vs. Trail Blazers, again
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
POR
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
CJ McCollum
Damian Lillard – 9:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers playing their 10th game tonight… asked Chauncey Billups about what he has learned through 10 Trail Blazers games this season pic.twitter.com/OOeiwvh0Xu – 9:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who worked with Paul George closely last season, said PG has been playing at “an MVP-type level” recently. – 8:35 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Chauncey Billups on Paul George: “He’s playing on an MVP level…He’s just a matchup nightmare.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Billups says he’s happy for Paul George, “He’s playing at an MVP level.” – 8:35 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Not sure Ainge wants to jump back into the fire… Off hand, I think they might look around for someone who already has a relationship with Billups. But easier to speculate when the job is open — and it isn’t. – 5:34 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George — your Western Conference Player of the Week — certainly had it going these past few days.
What’s more, he helped Ivica Zubac get it going too.
A trip to the Zu:
ocregister.com/2021/11/08/ivi… – 4:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA Players of the Week #3 | Paul George and Jarrett Allen
sportando.basketball/en/nba-players… – 3:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker and Chris Paul were both nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week. Paul George won it.
Booker’s numbers in 3 games: 27.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 49.2 FG%, 44.0 3P%, 82.4 FT%
Paul’s: 13.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 14.7 APG, 53.8 FG%, 28.6 3P%, 90.0 FT% – 3:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (27.7 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 4.0 TOs, 62.4 TS%, 3-0 record) and Chris Paul (13.0 PPG, 14.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 58.5 TS%) were nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Paul George (26.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 7.3 APG, 6.5 TOs, 55 TS%, 4-0 record) won it – 3:36 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Paul George and Jarrett Allen have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Clippers forward Paul George and Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen named the Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA’s West and East Players of the Week for Week 3: Clippers’ Paul George and Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LA Clippers forward Paul George and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the 2021-22 season (Nov. 1 – Nov. 7). pic.twitter.com/c3byyF1tOB – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and the Clippers’ Paul George were just named Eastern and Western Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
With 8 turnovers tonight, Paul George has 22 in his last three games. He said tonight it was “it was a lot of stuff I did just not taking care of the ball.” – 1:26 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George on the Clippers’ four-game win streak: “We’re finding our rhythm. … we’ve been pretty good defensively. Offensively is where we struggled to start the year, so that’s our biggest improvement.
“That’s it, we’ve been confident shooting our shots.” – 1:12 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George on why his combination with Mann and Kennard has clicked so well. pic.twitter.com/7kKc9YvKEg – 1:08 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Hornets had a 102-93 lead with 7:09 left to play tonight in LA
For rest of game, Hornets were:
– Outscored by Luke Kennard
– Outscored by Reggie Jackson
– Outrebounded by Ivica Zubac
– Outdimed by Jackson
– Outdimed by Terance Mann
Also, Paul George was there too (no TOs!) – 12:24 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Defensive miscommunications continue out of the timeout. Terance Mann and Paul George were each looking at the other like they should have been in a different position. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George is on quadruble-double watch — which unfortunately for Clippers, includes 8 of LA’s 20 turnovers.
That’s the second time this week that George has matched is career-high in giveaways, and he’s not shooting as well as he did Wednesday night to make up for it. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s shot selection has been good for the most part this season, and he usually earns his heat checks … but sometimes, his heat checks are not ideal.
Hornets reclaim the lead after back-to-back paint buckets bracket an early clock midrange miss from PG, Lue calls time – 10:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George said he basically wants Monster Zu from now on, and Zu just put one on Miles Bridges head.
(I can’t wait to see how Miles tries to get him back!) – 9:57 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Per Clips: Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points. He’sA one of only seven active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists. – 9:26 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers say Paul George has eclipsed 14,500 career points tonight. George is 1 of only 7 active players in the NBA (LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul) with at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists. – 9:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tonight at Staples:
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
CHA
Gordon Hayward
Miles Bridges
Mason Plumlee
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Borrego on Paul George: “He can score so many different levels, I love his playmaking right now … we’ve got his hands full tonight.
“I know they miss Kawhi, but their defense hasn’t dropped.” – 7:37 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best players in the NBA the last seven days, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating
Paul George
DeMar DeRozan
Chris Paul
Kevin Durant
JARRETT ALLEN – 2:20 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups: “We need to find that same confidence on the road. We’re getting close, I really think so.” – 1:04 AM
