Game stream: Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks (4-7) play against the Utah Jazz (3-3) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 9, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 52, Utah Jazz 62 (Q3 11:07)
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Team 3s at the break: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/xuJUYKld6i – 10:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
This is not your slightly older brother’s NBA.
Jokic gets 1 game, Morris gets a $50K fine and Jokic will be eligible to play against the Hawks Friday. pic.twitter.com/bT85LTjCGE – 10:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae got the Hawks 5 points in the 2-for-1 situation at the end of the 2Q. – 10:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Utah is on the board to open the season after it does what Craig Smith demands, defense and rebounding.
Utes 70, Abilene Christian 56 at the Huntsman Center.
More coming: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 10:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jordan Clarkson has moves on MOVES 🔥
pic.twitter.com/UpOAbyYFg4 – 10:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 62-50 on the Hawks in the first half. After a slow start, Whiteside minutes were huge with Gobert in foul trouble.
Mitchell, Young, and Huerter all have 15 points. Jazz 9-13 in midrange, Hawks just 3-17 from there. – 10:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Salt Lake: the Jazz lead the Hawks 62-50….15 for Mitchell, 10 for Clarkson….9 for bogdanovic….Utah is shooting 59 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3 – 10:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Jazz 62, Hawks 50
Hawks lost the second quarter, 32-22.
Trae Young: 15 pts, 6 ast
Kevin Huerter: 15 pts, 1 ast, 1 blk – 10:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Jazz up 62-50 at the end of the first half.
Huerter: 15, 6/9 FG
Young: 14/6, 5/11 FG
Capela: 8/4
Jazz shooting 58.5 percent from the floor – 10:03 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Branden Carlson is one rebound from the fourth double-double of his career.
Utah up, 65-49, at the under-4. – 9:57 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Someone please screen grab the puzzle that none of the contestants could get at the Jazz game. – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:56 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Hawks 54-45 – 9:54 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The one thing Whiteside can really do well that Gobert doesn’t do as well: post up and punish switches….it’s one of his best skills – 9:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the spin 😳
the bench 🙃
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/jMqddqCnNh – 9:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Eric Paschall has seven points and four rebounds. He’s doing some really good things offensively off the bench – 9:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Everything a lot of people have said for months is playing out here in Utah’s opener.
A lot to like about the defense, the aggression, the board work, the fact this group will play hard for Craig Smith.
There are going to be questions about where the offense will come from – 9:41 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
10 minutes remaining in the half and rudy Gobert has three fouls….gonna be a long time going without him – 9:40 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we’re all, we’re all in ♬
welcome, @thisisLANY! pic.twitter.com/X7p7pCZ2Ul – 9:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have a lineup of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Gorgui Dieng to start the second quarter. – 9:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think Royce O’Neale moving away from the antler 3-point celebration is a bad thing. I’m pro-antlers because I’m pro-reindeer and I like thinking about Christmas when Royce celebrates a shot. Bring back the antlers – 9:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With 12 points in the first period tonight (5-7 FGs, 2-3 3FGs), Kevin Huerter posted the highest-scoring first quarter of his career. – 9:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks shot 55% FG and went 4-7 from 3-point range in that first quarter.
Got good production from Kevin Huerter (12 points) and Trae Young (10 points, three assists).
Jazz 30, Hawks 28 entering the second – 9:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks trail the Jazz 30-28 at the end of the first quarter.
Huerter: 12 points, 5/7 FG
Young: 10 points, 3 assists, 4/7 FG
Hawks shooting 55 percent from the floor, Jazz 52 percent – 9:34 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 30-28 after 1Q. Jazz offense just fine, Jazz defense getting hurt in transition a little bit. – 9:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter has 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 from 3) in his first 11 minutes tonight.
He was one of the Hawks players injured in the offseason and had a slow start to the season, but seems to be finding more of a rhythm recently. – 9:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:08 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz and the Hawks are tied at 26 – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
JOE INGLES YOU ARE LITERALLY THE JAZZ’S ALL-TIME LEADER IN THREES, WHY ARE YOU PASSING UP SHOTS WITH NO ONE WITHIN 15 FEET – 9:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah checks in at No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Utes will be the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team. – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
bojan, bucket-getter 🤩
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/YfPOJpF1tp – 9:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz just threw a 3-4 court trap at Trae Young, with a 3-man zone behind it… forced the turnover. Interestingly, it was just out of the blue: no timeout, no FT to talk about it… just after a pretty standard Bogey bucket. – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝
off the glass
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qkf86oyxFL – 9:17 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Gobert doesn’t get the foul call, then doesn’t run back — Capela gets the and-one as a result. Quin Snyder *just* talked about this – 9:17 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
David Jenkins to the line out of the under-16 to try and complete a 4-point play.
Utah up, 44-36, after Abilene Christian had the lead down to 2. – 9:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I used that Mike Conley poke-away-from-behind move at the park today. Immediately apologized for doing old-man sh-t. – 9:13 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
We’re heading towards a nice, comfortable under here between Utah and Abilene Christian. – 9:11 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 34, Abilene Christian 27
Some solid moments, some not-so-solid moments. Defense and rebounding are mostly among the former. pic.twitter.com/VEa4W5SBJE – 8:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
With no Bogi or Hunter, Hawks will start Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Solomon Hill, John Collins and Clint Capela. – 8:43 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight vs. the Jazz
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Solomon Hill
John Collins
Clint Capela – 8:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is out, in addition to Hunter. – 8:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will be without both Bogi and Hunter tonight: pic.twitter.com/VmQ8jvFcLX – 8:27 PM
Hawks will be without both Bogi and Hunter tonight: pic.twitter.com/VmQ8jvFcLX – 8:27 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is also out for tonight’s game. Hawks will be without two of their top wings with Hunter also out. – 8:10 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Dusan Mahorcic and Lazar Stefanovic are coming out of the under-16 with Utah leading, 9-7.
Utes’ defensive intensity is there to open the game – 8:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
good guys are here 🖤
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/fewxpbNLTG – 8:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Per the @Utah Jazz:
Rudy Gay continues to make progress towards a return and is currently participating in controlled court work. He will be re-evaluated November 15th.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Game Notes for Game No. 12: Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz
on.nba.com/3DdHJXe – 8:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Basketball season is underway at the University of Utah.
The only takes I want tonight are the sweeping overreactions.
I’m in if you are. – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
What fans, analysts and players were saying about Steph Curry’s 50-point night in a win over the Hawks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 8:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Justin Zanik will be speaking with reporters shortly and ahead of that the Jazz have this to say about Rudy Gay:
Rudy Gay continues to make progress towards a return and is currently participating in controlled court work. He will be re-evaluated November 15th. – 7:58 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gay update from the Jazz:
Rudy Gay continues to make progress towards a return and is currently participating in controlled court work. He will be re-evaluated November 15th. – 7:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay has progressed into taking part in controlled court work in his rehab from offseason surgery. He will be evaluated again on November 15 – 7:58 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah to open the Craig Smith era: Rollie Worster, David Jenkins Jr., Marco Anthony, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson.
Same as the Wyoming scrimmage, same as the Westminster exhibition. – 7:43 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter is out for tonight’s game. Bogdan Bogdanovic will warm up to see if he’s good to go. – 7:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
De’Andre Hunter is out for tonight, per Nate McMillan.
Bogi is still warming up. – 7:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler and Udoka Azubuike are both back with the @Utah Jazz and are available ahead of tonight’s game against the @Jaryd Wilson. – 5:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dok and Jared Butler are both available tonight after their G League practice with the Stars – 5:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:45 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Do Rookies Impact Winning?
Only 7 rookies in the past 8 years have scores of +2 or higher on RAPTOR. 5 of them — Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons — became All-Stars.
The class of Class of 2021 has 4 so far
nbabigboard.com/p/stock-watch-… – 4:41 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here are some player grades from the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Atlanta Hawks, including a grade from Steph Curry’s 50-point night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-gold… – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Monday Gamer: ATL/GSW, BRK/CHI w/ @Danny Leroux
Get 35% off the monthly price with our special start-of-season sale: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/hMoFL4jbYS – 4:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
From @Michael Cunningham:
“Trae Young is right to raise objections on bad or borderline calls. But it becomes counterproductive when Young and his teammates are fixated on officials and not the game, especially at winning time.”
ajc.com/sports/mike-ch… – 3:56 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Just realized Utah State plays UC Davis tonight in Logan. UCD is coached by former Jazz point guard Jim Les. One of the best guys I met covering the NBA. – 3:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| A welcome home-stretch starts tonight against the Hawks 🐦
Hear from Jordan Clarkson & Mike ahead of tonight’s game in today’s @zionsbank #ShootaroundInterviews ⤵️ – 3:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The 7-3 Bulls
🏀 Another huge Steph Curry performance
🏀 Rule changes affecting James Harden and Trae Young
🏀 Carmelo’s resurgence as a role player
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/3b4X3h… – 3:18 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Some crazy noise in the numbers this early, but this is my favorite aberrant twist so far from @Ben Falk: Trae on, Capela off, 215 possessions, Hawks are a better defensive team (103.8 vs. 118.6 in 563 poss) than when Capela is on w/Trae. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wbODXdHMkF – 3:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say that for tonight:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable. – 3:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Utah:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 3:02 PM
