Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

November 9, 2021

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 9, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 35, Philadelphia 76ers 48 (Q2 07:30)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Frank Mason @FrankMason0
I guess I played for the bucks the wrong year lol – 8:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks haven’t scored since the 11:17 mark of the second quarter. They trail the #76ers 48-35 with 7:30 to go in the first half. – 8:05 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
The Bucks are all sorts of eesh on offense right now. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rookie Charles Bassey with some nice minutes off the bench here for Philly. Blocks on Jrue Holiday and Gianni’s Antetokounmpo in the past minute. Philly is now up 13 in the second. – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ok, Bassey. Solid block on the Greek Freak. – 8:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Charles Bassey in the lineup at the start of the second quarter. – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
17 points in the first quarter.
@Tyrese Maxey, GO OFF!! pic.twitter.com/X2hEPriByS7:59 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Charles Bassey minutes incoming. – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Drummond has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and one block. – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of Semi Ojeleye threes helped the #Bucks get to 4-for-19 (30%) from behind the line in the first quarter. Milwaukee is 18th in the NBA at 33% from distance. – 7:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks, 39-30, after Q1,
a quarter in which @Tyrese Maxey was the best player on the floor. – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Without Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Sixers just went out and dropped 39 points in the first quarter tonight against the Bucks, just as everyone predicted they would. – 7:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Sixers lead, 39-30. Semi Ojeleye leading the Bucks with 8 points. Maxey has 17 for Philadelphia.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 125.0
DefRtg: 156.0
Net Rtg: -31.0
ORB%: 33.3%
DRB%: 66.7% – 7:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Shorthanded #Sixers put up 39 first-quarter points on 65 percent shooting (17 for 26) and lead the #Bucks by 9. Rivers has used 7 players so far, with 3 rookies available on the bench. – 7:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey received a standing ovation while heading to the bench late in the first quarter. The point guard had 17 points on 7-9 shooting, including making 3-4 threes. The #Sixers lead 39-30 after one quarter. They’re shooting 65.4%, including making 5-9 threes. – 7:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In a game that I thought had the chance to be super unwatchable (and we still got time for that!), Tyrese Maxey’s first-quarter explosion was certainly fun: 19 points on 7-9 shooting, 3-4 from deep and 2 assists.
Sixers put up 39 points, lead by nine after one. – 7:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers getting a standing O after that first quarter. The undermanned squad is leading 39-30 and shot 54 percent from the floor. Maxey has 17 points. – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Including his 3-4 showing so far tonight, Tyrese Maxey is now shooting 41.2% from 3-point range on the season.
(ignore the sample size just go with it). – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey had 17 points in the opening quarter for Philadelphia, and the #76ers are up 39-30 on the #Bucks. – 7:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey in Q1:
17 PTS / 2 AST / 7-9 fg / 3-4 3fg
Maxey heads to the bench after 11 mins, and receives a standing ovation from the crowd. – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey gets a huge ovation after dropping 17 points in the first quarter on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
17 first-quarter points for Tyrese Maxey, who gets a loud ovation as he checks out for the first time – 7:54 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Tyrese Maxey is cooking in the first quarter. 7-of-9 from the field and 17 points for him already. – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Turned into a 3-point contest between Georges Niang and Semi Ojeleye. – 7:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 minutes tonight:
12 pts. 5-6 fg. 2-3 3fg.
(!) – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bucks call a time out following a #Sixers 7-0 run to take a 26-20 lead with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Reed is having a great start. He has 6 points on 3-3 shooting with 3 rebounds in eight minutes. Niang just subbed in for him. – 7:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On one of those shots, Maxey must’ve had a foot on the line. Shame on me. Still a good start for the young guy. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Before tonight, Danny Green last came off the bench on April 7, 2018 for the Spurs. He’d started his last 227 regular-season games and 58 playoff games for four teams (Spurs, Raptors, Lakers, Sixers). – 7:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey’s up to 12 points on 5-6 shooting as these makeshift Sixers have jumped out to a 26-20 lead over the Bucks with 4:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tyrese Maxey (12 points) hits a runner and 3-pointer to give the #Sixers a 26-20 lead over the #Bucks with 4:11 left in first quarter, causing Budenholzer to call a timeout. – 7:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Tyrese Maxey getting loose for the 76ers here in the first quarter. He is already up to 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. 76ers now lead, 26-20. Timeout Bud. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey hits a couple floaters and a three and now has 11 points for the #76ers.
They’re up 26-20 on the #Bucks7:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tyrese Maxey when he makes threes youtube.com/watch?v=CZ_7dE…7:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Danny Green signed an autograph before checking in during a timeout. He ran across the court and signed a fan’s hat before running back on the other side to enter the game. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Shake Milton. – 7:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green just signed a hat for a fan sitting courtside during that timeout before checking into the game for the first time. – 7:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
finish this sentence: Put back ______. pic.twitter.com/CDCuqUq7Ed7:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Always cracks me up when Giannis Antetokounmpo gets downhill in transition and then hits defenders with the quick euro before contact.
Feels like sometimes he loses footing because he’s even surprised himself. Just pulled it off and the Bucks lead, 15-14, with 6:16 left in Q1. – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #76ers are a combined 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line.
Milwaukee leads 15-14 about halfway through the first quarter. – 7:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That is just the 10th 3-pointer George Hill has made in the Wells Fargo Center since the Sixers traded for him last March.
(Unfortunately, he now plays for the Bucks) – 7:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill (5 points) and Grayson Allen (4 points) have the #Bucks points thus far in the early going in Philadelphia. – 7:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
George Hill just got some boos from the Philadelphia crowd after hitting that 3 and then again after that layup.
It appears 76ers fans did not appreciate his work last season. – 7:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
You had to know George Hill would make shots against the #Sixers after hitting so few for them late last season and in the playoffs. – 7:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
get us started, @Bball_paul. pic.twitter.com/ABdZcgdpaS7:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Grayson Allen with a catch-and-drive punctuated with a spin move and a finger roll to open the Bucks’ scoring tonight. – 7:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed gets the Giannis matchup to start. The Sixers are missing some guys, in case you didn’t hear. – 7:34 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Reed starting out defending Giannis tonight. That’s gonna be interesting. #Sixers7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed guarding Giannis to start – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Indicative of how patchwork this Sixers roster has been recently: Andre Drummond, Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz have gotten the last-starter-introduced honor on this homestand. – 7:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our Starting 5️⃣ tonight in Philly!! pic.twitter.com/IZ5O306Hfr7:28 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby POTUS!!
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/iBPcBQIe907:25 PM

Jim Paschke @Paschketball
His next appearance (tonight) will be career game number 600 for Giannis. Only Junior Bridgeman (711), Sid Moncrief (695) and Bob Dandridge (618) have played 600+ games for Milwaukee. – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No Seth Curry either for the #76ers. He has a bruise on his left foot.
Points may be tough to come by. – 7:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks going with Jrue Holiday, George Hill and Grayson Allen together again in the starting lineup. They will be with Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
pregame reps.🎯
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/PQ3EUL93Gc7:11 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Charles Barkley on Ben Simmons situation on @NBAonTNT: “They(Sixers) bent over backwards to kiss this dude’s ass. Now it’s time they start kicking his ass.” – 7:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey, Milton, Korkmaz, Reed and Drummond starting tonight for the Sixers, which is a lineup.
Seth Curry is out with his left foot contusion. Embiid, Harris, Thybulle, Joe, Riller and Simmons remain out as well. – 7:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bucks starters: Allen, Antetokounmpo, Portis, Hill, Holiday – 7:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is 20-5 in his career against the Sixers.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/J15MooXmpu7:02 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Maxey, Milton, Korkmaz, Reed, Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Milton, Maxey Korkmaz, Reed, and Drummond are starting #Sixers7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonights starting five:
@Shake Milton
@Furkan Korkmaz
@Andre Drummond
• @Bball_Paul
@Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/HDvnXyp9aG7:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
If Doc Rivers is going to play a 10-man rotation as he hoped to tonight with Seth Curry (foot contusion) out, he’ll have to use rookies Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey and Aaron Henry vs the #Bucks. #Sixers6:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry (foot) is out tonight. – 6:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry (left foot contusion) is out for the Sixers tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is out tonight #Sixers6:42 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry is out tonight #Sixers6:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready for some Tuesday night hoops.🏀 pic.twitter.com/zgsSl7THFF6:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris back with the team sooner rather than later #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/six… via @SixersWire #NBA6:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
guess whose shoes 👀
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/7KIC43d3zp6:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All lined up & ready to go!! pic.twitter.com/Qg0KEBVwQq6:11 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers with extended praise of the way Giannis Antetokounmpo played in the playoffs last year. Said he was “defiant” in how he approached his free throw issues, and turned himself into the “most dominant player in the NBA” in the last two Finals games. – 5:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Purple Reign
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Ua2A7nZjS45:54 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better, but little change with others in protocols: pic.twitter.com/e6JXl5V1ez5:49 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some ok news from Doc Rivers, who says Tobias Harris is feeling better and will be back “sooner rather than later.” – 5:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better after entering the protocol early last week and that he expects he should be back sooner than later – 5:49 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “doing a lot better” #Sixers5:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is doing “a lot better” and will be back “sooner than later.” – 5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Rivers said Tobias Harris is doing “a lot better” and that he could be back sooner rather than later #Sixers5:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers isn’t sure about Seth Curry just yet. He remains questionable with the left foot contusion. #Sixers5:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is a game time decision #Sixers5:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo getting ready for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/keRRqPhJzh5:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers game ops staff has been trying to figure out some kind of banner and it was getting in the way of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s pregame routine. They finally folded the thing up. pic.twitter.com/NS0XADf2jg5:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu always sporting a different hat.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/pVdMTVvj2X5:35 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton providing key backcourt boost to shorthanded Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics not discussing Ben Simmons trade with 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/rep…5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:45 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Do Rookies Impact Winning?
Only 7 rookies in the past 8 years have scores of +2 or higher on RAPTOR. 5 of them — Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons — became All-Stars.
The class of Class of 2021 has 4 so far
nbabigboard.com/p/stock-watch-…4:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers meanwhile … that’s a whole other thing:
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are ALL out for health and safety reasons.
And of course, Ben Simmons remains out of action. – 4:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
A little over three hours until the #Sixers host the defending #NBA champion #Bucks pic.twitter.com/URNPyy9rwb4:23 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Off court issues in Portland, Phoenix plus we break out the panic meter for LA, Milwaukee, Boston and Portland. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e23:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid says 76ers’ chemistry differs from prior years: ‘We’re complete. We’re on the same page’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/joe…3:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA Coach of the Year odds offer Bickerstaff, Unseld Jr. props that are enticing. Also, name of the night is Bobby Portis. Here’s why: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin…3:00 PM
Jim Paschke @Paschketball
32 years ago tonight: The Bucks beat Seattle 155-154 in five overtimes in the Bradley Center. Five is the most overtime periods in the shot clock era (Since 1954). Seattle’s Dale Ellis set an NBA record, playing 69 of the game’s 73 minutes. – 2:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry (foot contusion) is questionable for tonight’s game vs the #MilwaukeeBucks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (protocols), Isaiah Joe (protocols) & Matisse Thybulle (protocols) are out. #NBA2:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The team has been impressed by what Andre Drummond has brought to the table in relief of Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/mul… via @SixersWire #NBA2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1989, the Sonics’ Dale Ellis set an NBA single-game record for minutes played with 69 in a quintuple overtime loss to the Bucks.
Ellis scored a career-high 53 points, including 20 in the OT periods, shooting 18-39 from the field and 14-17 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/xDC10eSbAU2:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Bucks due to a left foot contusion #Sixers1:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #MilwaukeeBucks forward Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols), center Brook Lopez (back soreness) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center. – 1:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is questionable with a foot contusion vs. #Bucks
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle all remain out #Sixers1:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm #Sixers vs. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/uMndgV1YOz1:31 PM

