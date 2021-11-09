Game stream: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (3-3) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 9, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 35, Philadelphia 76ers 48 (Q2 07:30)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks haven’t scored since the 11:17 mark of the second quarter. They trail the #76ers 48-35 with 7:30 to go in the first half. – 8:05 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rookie Charles Bassey with some nice minutes off the bench here for Philly. Blocks on Jrue Holiday and Gianni’s Antetokounmpo in the past minute. Philly is now up 13 in the second. – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Charles Bassey in the lineup at the start of the second quarter. – 8:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
17 points in the first quarter.
17 points in the first quarter.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A couple of Semi Ojeleye threes helped the #Bucks get to 4-for-19 (30%) from behind the line in the first quarter. Milwaukee is 18th in the NBA at 33% from distance. – 7:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks, 39-30, after Q1,
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bucks, 39-30, after Q1,
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Without Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Sixers just went out and dropped 39 points in the first quarter tonight against the Bucks, just as everyone predicted they would. – 7:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Shorthanded #Sixers put up 39 first-quarter points on 65 percent shooting (17 for 26) and lead the #Bucks by 9. Rivers has used 7 players so far, with 3 rookies available on the bench. – 7:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey received a standing ovation while heading to the bench late in the first quarter. The point guard had 17 points on 7-9 shooting, including making 3-4 threes. The #Sixers lead 39-30 after one quarter. They’re shooting 65.4%, including making 5-9 threes. – 7:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In a game that I thought had the chance to be super unwatchable (and we still got time for that!), Tyrese Maxey’s first-quarter explosion was certainly fun: 19 points on 7-9 shooting, 3-4 from deep and 2 assists.
In a game that I thought had the chance to be super unwatchable (and we still got time for that!), Tyrese Maxey’s first-quarter explosion was certainly fun: 19 points on 7-9 shooting, 3-4 from deep and 2 assists.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers getting a standing O after that first quarter. The undermanned squad is leading 39-30 and shot 54 percent from the floor. Maxey has 17 points. – 7:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Including his 3-4 showing so far tonight, Tyrese Maxey is now shooting 41.2% from 3-point range on the season.
Including his 3-4 showing so far tonight, Tyrese Maxey is now shooting 41.2% from 3-point range on the season.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey had 17 points in the opening quarter for Philadelphia, and the #76ers are up 39-30 on the #Bucks. – 7:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey in Q1:
17 PTS / 2 AST / 7-9 fg / 3-4 3fg
Tyrese Maxey in Q1:
17 PTS / 2 AST / 7-9 fg / 3-4 3fg
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey gets a huge ovation after dropping 17 points in the first quarter on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
17 first-quarter points for Tyrese Maxey, who gets a loud ovation as he checks out for the first time – 7:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Turned into a 3-point contest between Georges Niang and Semi Ojeleye. – 7:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 minutes tonight:
12 pts. 5-6 fg. 2-3 3fg.
Tyrese Maxey’s first 7 minutes tonight:
12 pts. 5-6 fg. 2-3 3fg.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Bucks call a time out following a #Sixers 7-0 run to take a 26-20 lead with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Reed is having a great start. He has 6 points on 3-3 shooting with 3 rebounds in eight minutes. Niang just subbed in for him. – 7:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
On one of those shots, Maxey must’ve had a foot on the line. Shame on me. Still a good start for the young guy. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Before tonight, Danny Green last came off the bench on April 7, 2018 for the Spurs. He’d started his last 227 regular-season games and 58 playoff games for four teams (Spurs, Raptors, Lakers, Sixers). – 7:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey’s up to 12 points on 5-6 shooting as these makeshift Sixers have jumped out to a 26-20 lead over the Bucks with 4:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tyrese Maxey (12 points) hits a runner and 3-pointer to give the #Sixers a 26-20 lead over the #Bucks with 4:11 left in first quarter, causing Budenholzer to call a timeout. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey hits a couple floaters and a three and now has 11 points for the #76ers.
Tyrese Maxey hits a couple floaters and a three and now has 11 points for the #76ers.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Danny Green signed an autograph before checking in during a timeout. He ran across the court and signed a fan’s hat before running back on the other side to enter the game. – 7:45 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Danny Green is the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub tonight, replacing Shake Milton. – 7:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Danny Green just signed a hat for a fan sitting courtside during that timeout before checking into the game for the first time. – 7:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
finish this sentence: Put back ______. pic.twitter.com/CDCuqUq7Ed – 7:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Always cracks me up when Giannis Antetokounmpo gets downhill in transition and then hits defenders with the quick euro before contact.
Always cracks me up when Giannis Antetokounmpo gets downhill in transition and then hits defenders with the quick euro before contact.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #76ers are a combined 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line.
#Bucks and #76ers are a combined 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That is just the 10th 3-pointer George Hill has made in the Wells Fargo Center since the Sixers traded for him last March.
That is just the 10th 3-pointer George Hill has made in the Wells Fargo Center since the Sixers traded for him last March.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill (5 points) and Grayson Allen (4 points) have the #Bucks points thus far in the early going in Philadelphia. – 7:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
You had to know George Hill would make shots against the #Sixers after hitting so few for them late last season and in the playoffs. – 7:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed gets the Giannis matchup to start. The Sixers are missing some guys, in case you didn’t hear. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Indicative of how patchwork this Sixers roster has been recently: Andre Drummond, Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz have gotten the last-starter-introduced honor on this homestand. – 7:32 PM
Jim Paschke @Paschketball
His next appearance (tonight) will be career game number 600 for Giannis. Only Junior Bridgeman (711), Sid Moncrief (695) and Bob Dandridge (618) have played 600+ games for Milwaukee. – 7:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No Seth Curry either for the #76ers. He has a bruise on his left foot.
No Seth Curry either for the #76ers. He has a bruise on his left foot.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks going with Jrue Holiday, George Hill and Grayson Allen together again in the starting lineup. They will be with Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 7:15 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Charles Barkley on Ben Simmons situation on @NBAonTNT: “They(Sixers) bent over backwards to kiss this dude’s ass. Now it’s time they start kicking his ass.” – 7:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey, Milton, Korkmaz, Reed and Drummond starting tonight for the Sixers, which is a lineup.
Maxey, Milton, Korkmaz, Reed and Drummond starting tonight for the Sixers, which is a lineup.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is 20-5 in his career against the Sixers.
Giannis is 20-5 in his career against the Sixers.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonights starting five:
• @Shake Milton
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Andre Drummond
• @Bball_Paul
• @Tyrese Maxey
tonights starting five:
• @Shake Milton
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Andre Drummond
• @Bball_Paul
• @Tyrese Maxey
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
If Doc Rivers is going to play a 10-man rotation as he hoped to tonight with Seth Curry (foot contusion) out, he’ll have to use rookies Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey and Aaron Henry vs the #Bucks. #Sixers – 6:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry (left foot contusion) is out for the Sixers tonight vs. the Bucks. – 6:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready for some Tuesday night hoops.🏀 pic.twitter.com/zgsSl7THFF – 6:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris back with the team sooner rather than later #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers with extended praise of the way Giannis Antetokounmpo played in the playoffs last year. Said he was “defiant” in how he approached his free throw issues, and turned himself into the “most dominant player in the NBA” in the last two Finals games. – 5:57 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better, but little change with others in protocols: pic.twitter.com/e6JXl5V1ez – 5:49 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Some ok news from Doc Rivers, who says Tobias Harris is feeling better and will be back “sooner rather than later.” – 5:49 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is doing better after entering the protocol early last week and that he expects he should be back sooner than later – 5:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is doing “a lot better” and will be back “sooner than later.” – 5:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo getting ready for tonight’s game in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/keRRqPhJzh – 5:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers game ops staff has been trying to figure out some kind of banner and it was getting in the way of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s pregame routine. They finally folded the thing up. pic.twitter.com/NS0XADf2jg – 5:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamu always sporting a different hat.
Mamu always sporting a different hat.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton providing key backcourt boost to shorthanded Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Celtics not discussing Ben Simmons trade with 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/rep… – 5:00 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Nerlens Noel (sprained right knee) and Mitchell Robinson (strained left hip flexor) are questionable for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee. – 4:45 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Do Rookies Impact Winning?
Only 7 rookies in the past 8 years have scores of +2 or higher on RAPTOR. 5 of them — Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons — became All-Stars.
The class of Class of 2021 has 4 so far
Do Rookies Impact Winning?
Only 7 rookies in the past 8 years have scores of +2 or higher on RAPTOR. 5 of them — Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons — became All-Stars.
The class of Class of 2021 has 4 so far
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #76ers meanwhile … that’s a whole other thing:
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are ALL out for health and safety reasons.
The #76ers meanwhile … that’s a whole other thing:
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are ALL out for health and safety reasons.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
A little over three hours until the #Sixers host the defending #NBA champion #Bucks pic.twitter.com/URNPyy9rwb – 4:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Off court issues in Portland, Phoenix plus we break out the panic meter for LA, Milwaukee, Boston and Portland. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 3:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid says 76ers’ chemistry differs from prior years: ‘We’re complete. We’re on the same page’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/09/joe… – 3:00 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA Coach of the Year odds offer Bickerstaff, Unseld Jr. props that are enticing. Also, name of the night is Bobby Portis. Here’s why: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 3:00 PM
Jim Paschke @Paschketball
32 years ago tonight: The Bucks beat Seattle 155-154 in five overtimes in the Bradley Center. Five is the most overtime periods in the shot clock era (Since 1954). Seattle’s Dale Ellis set an NBA record, playing 69 of the game’s 73 minutes. – 2:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Seth Curry (foot contusion) is questionable for tonight’s game vs the #MilwaukeeBucks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Tobias Harris (protocols), Isaiah Joe (protocols) & Matisse Thybulle (protocols) are out. #NBA – 2:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The team has been impressed by what Andre Drummond has brought to the table in relief of Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/09/mul… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1989, the Sonics’ Dale Ellis set an NBA single-game record for minutes played with 69 in a quintuple overtime loss to the Bucks.
📅 On this day in 1989, the Sonics’ Dale Ellis set an NBA single-game record for minutes played with 69 in a quintuple overtime loss to the Bucks.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #MilwaukeeBucks forward Khris Middleton (health and safety protocols), center Brook Lopez (back soreness) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center. – 1:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is questionable with a foot contusion vs. #Bucks
Seth Curry is questionable with a foot contusion vs. #Bucks
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CalmBeforeTheStorm #Sixers vs. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/uMndgV1YOz – 1:31 PM
